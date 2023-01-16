ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilarious Video Shows Reality of Reading to Toddlers

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
 5 days ago

If you're a parent who loves to read books, you probably fantasized about the days when you'd be able to curl up with your toddler and a stack of beautiful children's books and just get lost in stories for hours. It's a lovely dream, but as many parents of toddlers discover, it's not always the most realistic one. Toddlers don't necessarily have the attention span needed to make it through one story where you actually read everything on every page, never mind multiple stories. And they might not have any interest in those exquisitely illustrated books you chose so carefully...it might be some random, brightly colored board book with one word on each page that they love.

This hilarious video from @hanzcakess shows what happens when a dad tries to read a toddler one story book...just one book. Does he get to finish reading the words on each page, at least?

Don't get your hopes up.

View the original article to see embedded media.

"Id like just like to read ONE book thoroughly," the creator wrote. Sigh. Can we finish just one...page...? Nope, forget it. Oh well, as long as they're entertained...and getting the feel of what reading is like, at some point everything will come together and they'll start to actually like storytime.

Commenters knew this struggle all too well...

"They always be in a rush lol"
"Sometimes it's so aggressive they pinch your finger in the cardboard flipping so fast"
"All the kids I've nannied for had me reading like a dam auctioneer"
"Don't forget the finale of chucking the book aside and grabbing a new one before you even get to page 3"
"Omg my son does the same. Lmao I love this universal experience"

At least parents can take comfort in the knowledge that they're not alone, even if they never get to the bottom of a page. Someday, if you're patient, they'll actually start to want to hear what the story is about!

