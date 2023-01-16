ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Pittsburgh

North Charleroi Borough sees mass resignations

CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — A mysterious letter is said to be the reason for mass resignations in the small Washington County borough of North Charleroi.Residents woke up to the news that they no longer have a mayor, along with a few other key positions in the borough."I don't know who's running what now," Mayor Steve Hega said.Chrissy Cardinale, who has served as the solicitor for 27 years, was the first to resign. Then Haga resigned, followed by council member Cynthia Randall, then council president Carrie Zeletski and finally councilman Dave Diess.Diess stepped down as he is no longer a resident...
NORTH CHARLEROI, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 closures

The City of Pittsburgh offices and facilities will be closed today, Jan.16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and refuse collection will be delayed one day. Refuse collection will proceed as follows: residents with a scheduled collection day of Monday will be serviced on Tuesday. Those with a scheduled collection day of Tuesday will be serviced on Wednesday, and so on through Saturday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Report argues Pittsburgh is a UPMC company town

A new report by the American Economic Liberties Project considers the negative impacts of UPMC’s dominance over the region’s healthcare economy. “Like the steel corporations of the last century, UPMC has used its power to depress wages, degrade working conditions, extract money from the public, and, ultimately, create a crisis for the communities in which it operates and in which we live,” write State Rep. Sara Innamorato (D-Lawrenceville) and U.S. Rep. Summer Lee (D-Swissvale) in their introduction to the report.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman shot, injured in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood Thursday morning. Police responded to the 5000 block of Dearborn Street in Garfield at 9:26 a.m. after receiving a six-round ShotSpotter alert. They were originally unable to find a victim. Officers later received a call about a woman suffering...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Vehicle slams into Butler Co. Eat'n Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed into the side of the Eat'n Park location near the Clearview Mall in Butler County. Dispatchers tell KDKA that the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Monday.The driver of the vehicle was being evaluated by medics. It's unclear if they were injured or taken to the hospital. At least five employees were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, a corporate spokesperson said. None were injured. There were no customers inside as the restaurant wasn't set to open until 7 a.m.The vehicle ended up nearly all the way into the building and the damage is significant.It's unclear how long repairs will take. But staff members started early this morning cleaning up the shattered glass and debris.They were hoping to open in time for lunch.     Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 injured in Washington County house fire

A woman was injured in a house fire in Charleroi, Washington County, Tuesday morning. The fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. in the 700 block of McKean Avenue, Route 88. A 911 dispatcher said police reported a female had burns and a male had smoke inhalation. A member of the...
CHARLEROI, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 hit-and-run crashes within 24 hours under investigation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three separate hit-and-run crashes over the weekend resulted in two deaths within a 24-hour span.Two of the crashes happened in Allegheny County.One possibly involved a 2016 to 2018 grey Honda Civic. Pittsburgh Public Safety officers say they're looking for one with a damaged front grill. Early Saturday morning, emergency crews were called to West Carson Street where a man was found in the road. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name hasn't been released yet. In Ross Township, 31-year-old Elizabeth Griser was killed Friday night. Her family says she was hit while walking on Babcock Boulevard near...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour

UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

HARASSMENT CHARGES FILED AGAINST GREENSBURG MAN

State police have charged a Greensburg man with harassment after an incident Monday morning. Troopers say 74-year-old Glen David Oeler made several outgoing calls to-or-from the Westmoreland County Jail with intent to harass, annoy or alarm another person, namely his ex-spouse, who was identified only as a 67-year-old woman from Penn Run. They say Oeler called the woman twice per day between January 12 and 16 after being told not to contact her, which violated Section 2709 subsection A-3 of the PA Crimes Code.
GREENSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh infectious disease expert comments on rise of COVID-19 cases after holidays, new variant

PITTSBURGH — Traveling and gatherings for the recent holidays had health experts warning of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the winter. Allegheny County said for the weeks of Dec. 29- Jan. 10 there were 2,021 new COVID-19 infections, 158 hospitalizations and 25 deaths reported to the county health department. Allegheny County also reached a “medium” level of COVID-19 transmission.
PITTSBURGH, PA

