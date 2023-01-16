Read full article on original website
Related
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh Racial Justice Summit confronts the past, dreams of a liberated future
In the fight for racial justice in Pittsburgh, one annual event has worked to give people the tools and facilitate conversations about how to properly confront the issue — the Racial Justice Summit. For its 25th year, the Summit will continue this mission with a new set of workshops, panels, and more.
pghcitypaper.com
District Attorney challenger Matt Dugan calls for more collaborative, preventative approach to public safety
Allegheny County’s chief public defender wants to switch sides. Matt Dugan, who has spent the bulk of his career climbing the ranks in the county’s public defense office, today announced his intention to challenge District Attorney Stephen Zappala in the Democratic primary this spring. Dugan, 43, of Moon...
North Charleroi Borough sees mass resignations
CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — A mysterious letter is said to be the reason for mass resignations in the small Washington County borough of North Charleroi.Residents woke up to the news that they no longer have a mayor, along with a few other key positions in the borough."I don't know who's running what now," Mayor Steve Hega said.Chrissy Cardinale, who has served as the solicitor for 27 years, was the first to resign. Then Haga resigned, followed by council member Cynthia Randall, then council president Carrie Zeletski and finally councilman Dave Diess.Diess stepped down as he is no longer a resident...
Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 closures
The City of Pittsburgh offices and facilities will be closed today, Jan.16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and refuse collection will be delayed one day. Refuse collection will proceed as follows: residents with a scheduled collection day of Monday will be serviced on Tuesday. Those with a scheduled collection day of Tuesday will be serviced on Wednesday, and so on through Saturday.
pghcitypaper.com
Report argues Pittsburgh is a UPMC company town
A new report by the American Economic Liberties Project considers the negative impacts of UPMC’s dominance over the region’s healthcare economy. “Like the steel corporations of the last century, UPMC has used its power to depress wages, degrade working conditions, extract money from the public, and, ultimately, create a crisis for the communities in which it operates and in which we live,” write State Rep. Sara Innamorato (D-Lawrenceville) and U.S. Rep. Summer Lee (D-Swissvale) in their introduction to the report.
Former iconic Beaver County music venue destroyed in massive fire
A former iconic Rochester, Beaver County, bar and music venue burned to the ground early Friday morning. It was Morry’s Speakeasy in the 70s, Arthur’s Lounge in the 80s, and then Chameleon Junction until it closed in the early 2000s. “The venue was the most ultimate venue in...
Duquesne University professor killed in apparent murder-suicide in Wilkins Township
WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Wilkins Township on Tuesday, according to Allegheny County police. A news release said Allegheny County 911 received a call from a third party asking for police to check on a couple in the middle of a violent domestic situation in their home on Thorncrest Drive.
pghcitypaper.com
On the Tahn: Dance parties at Bridge Music Bar, Bottlerocket, and more (Jan. 19-21)
Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from '80s hits to electro-funk. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted. DJ Maimey is on the decks with a crate full of the glossiest and most hair-sprayed '80s bops. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. The Trap House.
Woman shot, injured in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood Thursday morning. Police responded to the 5000 block of Dearborn Street in Garfield at 9:26 a.m. after receiving a six-round ShotSpotter alert. They were originally unable to find a victim. Officers later received a call about a woman suffering...
Multiple fire depts. from different states called for Ohio house fire
Multiple departments from different states are being called to the scene of a structure fire in Trumbull County.
Coroner: Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Both drivers were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County on Friday, the coroner’s office said. The crash took place along Haws Pike, or Route 56, in St. Clair Township. According to the coroner’s office, the driver of a Dodge Ram was heading...
1 dead, 18-year-old in custody after shooting in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — One man is dead and an 18-year-old is in custody after a shooting in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday. Investigators were called to the scene just after 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Seventh Street. When they arrived, they found a man who had been...
wtae.com
Family pleading for answers after fatal Ross Township hit-and-run
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A family is heartbroken and searching for answers after a woman was hit and killed in Ross Township, Allegheny County. Elizabeth Griser, 32, was hit along Babcock Boulevard Friday night. "I will never recover from this," says Sally Griser. "She was my firstborn. The driver...
Vehicle slams into Butler Co. Eat'n Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed into the side of the Eat'n Park location near the Clearview Mall in Butler County. Dispatchers tell KDKA that the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Monday.The driver of the vehicle was being evaluated by medics. It's unclear if they were injured or taken to the hospital. At least five employees were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, a corporate spokesperson said. None were injured. There were no customers inside as the restaurant wasn't set to open until 7 a.m.The vehicle ended up nearly all the way into the building and the damage is significant.It's unclear how long repairs will take. But staff members started early this morning cleaning up the shattered glass and debris.They were hoping to open in time for lunch. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
1 injured in Washington County house fire
A woman was injured in a house fire in Charleroi, Washington County, Tuesday morning. The fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. in the 700 block of McKean Avenue, Route 88. A 911 dispatcher said police reported a female had burns and a male had smoke inhalation. A member of the...
Three Pennsylvania Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Three Pennsylvania cities were included in Orkin's list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.
3 hit-and-run crashes within 24 hours under investigation
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three separate hit-and-run crashes over the weekend resulted in two deaths within a 24-hour span.Two of the crashes happened in Allegheny County.One possibly involved a 2016 to 2018 grey Honda Civic. Pittsburgh Public Safety officers say they're looking for one with a damaged front grill. Early Saturday morning, emergency crews were called to West Carson Street where a man was found in the road. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name hasn't been released yet. In Ross Township, 31-year-old Elizabeth Griser was killed Friday night. Her family says she was hit while walking on Babcock Boulevard near...
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour
UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.
wccsradio.com
HARASSMENT CHARGES FILED AGAINST GREENSBURG MAN
State police have charged a Greensburg man with harassment after an incident Monday morning. Troopers say 74-year-old Glen David Oeler made several outgoing calls to-or-from the Westmoreland County Jail with intent to harass, annoy or alarm another person, namely his ex-spouse, who was identified only as a 67-year-old woman from Penn Run. They say Oeler called the woman twice per day between January 12 and 16 after being told not to contact her, which violated Section 2709 subsection A-3 of the PA Crimes Code.
Pittsburgh infectious disease expert comments on rise of COVID-19 cases after holidays, new variant
PITTSBURGH — Traveling and gatherings for the recent holidays had health experts warning of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the winter. Allegheny County said for the weeks of Dec. 29- Jan. 10 there were 2,021 new COVID-19 infections, 158 hospitalizations and 25 deaths reported to the county health department. Allegheny County also reached a “medium” level of COVID-19 transmission.
Comments / 0