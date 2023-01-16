Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Driver Flee from Police and Crashes into a TreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Recently-Sold 56-Year-Old Shopping Mall Now Receiving Proposals For Redevelopment With Expected Loss of Existing StoresJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Hand-Painted Chocolates
Hand-painted bonbons! Sweet Bean Chocolate Studio is located on East 185th Street in Cleveland.
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"
If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Mild start to weekend; When snow arrives
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Quiet to start the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and seasonably cold temperatures. A few breaks of sunshine are possible but the clouds will win out. Highs will climb into the mid 30s. Sunday will be a different story. Our next panhandle system starts as a...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Ohio
They are so good that Guy Fieri recommends them.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Show Info: January 20, 2023
Wearing the Pantone color of the year! Learn more about The Artistry of You here. Western fashion! Boot Barn is located on Belden Village Street in Canton. One-of-a-kind finds! Fat Sally’s Warehouse is located on Laird Drive in Ashtabula. Li’l Boite Patisserie. French pastries! Li’l Boite Patisserie is...
Nostalgic local candy shop opens in Ohio
A unique nostalgic local candy shop with a whimsical twist recently opened in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sweets on the Square, a new candy shop selling nostalgic treats that will remind you of childhood, celebrated the grand opening of their new Ohio store in Chardon, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Sweet & Savory Baked Goods
Cheesecakes & stuffed breads! Three Girls Cupcake Shoppe is located on Berea Commons in Berea.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Four Kings and The Queen
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a New Year and the Fox 8 Jukebox is thrilled to welcome a new band to the studio. The Four Kings and The Queen made their Fox 8 debut this morning and had everyone singing along. The band is based out of Geneva, Ohio and is known for putting on amazing Motown shows. The Four Kings and The Queen plays all over Northeast Ohio and has a show on February 18th at The Red Hawke Grille in Concord.
cleveland19.com
After popular bar closes, leaders insist downtown Cleveland is thriving
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the Nauti Mermaid announced last week it would be closing its doors, people on social media were quick to express sadness and disappointment. According to the bar’s Facebook post, the business is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing impacts on the service industry.
tourcounsel.com
Ohio Station Outlets | Outlet mall in Burbank, Ohio
Ohio Station Outlets is a collection of more than 60 stores, conveniently located off I-71 at Route 83, an hour's drive south of Cleveland. The cheerful and spacious complex has a playground, food court, visitor information desk, and acres of free parking. Stores include Adidas, Eddie Bauer Outlet, Black and...
Sale of popular ornamental trees now outlawed in Ohio
Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Custom Floral Arrangements
Custom flower arrangements! Blossom Cleveland is located on West Orange Street in Chagrin Falls.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Wintry mix this weekend? Here’s when
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cloudy as a few flurries continue tonight before coming to an end by early tomorrow morning. A dusting is possible by the morning in a few locations. Temperatures will be cold, mid to upper 20s. Quiet to start the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and seasonably...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Gusty winds, cold temps with snow showers
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures are in the upper 30s, but when combined with the gusty 30 mph winds, feels like we’re in the lower to mid-20s. On-and-off snow showers will continue through the day on Friday with light accumulation. Our next panhandle system starts as a wintry mix...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Bald Eagles spotted in Rockefeller gardens a sign of healthy ecosystem
Cleveland Cultural Gardens in Rockefeller Park is 130 acres of wonderful. Everyone in town knows that. But what you may not know is that in addition to the well-used trails, ornate cultural plazas and cool statues — high above it all is this dude — or it could be a girl. It's hard to tell when you're not an expert and looking at bald eagles from a distance.
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
Recently-Sold 56-Year-Old Shopping Mall Now Receiving Proposals For Redevelopment With Expected Loss of Existing Stores
The loan to purchase the property was $13.9 million. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, MorningJournal.com, and MidwayMallShopping.com.
$20K lottery prize won in NE Ohio
A Warren man is a bit richer after winning a prize on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket.
Crews battle flames in overnight building fire
Crews battled flames in a two-story building fire on Cleveland's eastside.
