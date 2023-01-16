Read full article on original website
WANTED: Man who hit victim with wooden object, threw glass bottle in violent attack at Detroit liquor store
Detroit police are hoping a tip from the public will help them to identify a man wanted for a violent attack on Jan. 4 at an east side liquor store.
Macomb County robbery suspect shot in arm, taken into custody after allegedly pointing gun at Illinois cop
After three days on the run, 18-year-old Jacob Edwards – a person of interest in Tuesday’s New Baltimore bank robbery – was arrested in Illinois during an encounter where he allegedly pointed a weapon at a police officer.
fox2detroit.com
Bond can't be raised for man charged with shooting woman in carjacking, judge rules
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man charged with shooting a 19-year-old Detroit woman during a carjacking in December has been free on bond for a week after a judge lowered his $1 million bond to $250,000. On Friday, another judge has ruled that the bond can't be increased at this time.
UpNorthLive.com
Police: 2 gas station clerks in custody after fatal shooting
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two store clerks were being held and questioned by police after a man was fatally shot at a Detroit-area gas station. The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Friday following an altercation at the Redford Township business, WDIV-TV reported. The victim was pronounced dead at...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man and 3 teens arrested in violent carjacking of women in unrelated crimes
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man and a teenager have both been arrested for a merciless carjacking Detroit's west side on Sunday that was caught on surveillance camera and police arrested two other teens for an unrelated carjacking. According to police, a woman in her 40s was pumping gas...
fox2detroit.com
5 suspects accused of trying to steal Ram trucks from Sterling Heights Stellantis car plant face charges
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich (FOX 2) - Five men are facing charges after authorities say they tried to steal Dodge Ram pickup trucks from the Sterling Heights Stellantis car plant Tuesday. Police arrested seven suspects after they tried to steal around 10 trucks from the assembly plant parking lot at 7500...
Detroit police release video of man wanted for Christmas Day murder as man, woman sat in pickup truck
Detroit police are asking for help finding a man caught on video just before shooting a man and woman as they sat in a pickup truck on Christmas Day.
fox2detroit.com
Wanted suspect in fatal shooting of Plymouth woman found dead in Clare, Michigan
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a Plymouth woman, has been found dead, Pittsfield police said Friday,. The body of Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was discovered in Clare, Michigan dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Elisnki was wanted in the shooting death of 50-year-old Andrea Grant in Pittsfield Township.
fox2detroit.com
5 arrested in suspected theft ring for trying to steal 10 Dodge Rams from Stellantis plant
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five men are facing a litany of felony charges and police are investigating after thieves went car shopping in Dearborn and Sterling Heights. Police say nine people were arrested after trying unsuccessfully to steal 10 brand-new Dodge Rams from the Stellantis plant Tuesday morning. Investigators suspect they’re part of an auto theft ring.
Two arrested in Ypsilanti for stealing packages in separate incidents
YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department says they have arrested two package thieves in two separate incidents this month. A 45-year-old man from Ypsilanti was arrested at about 10 a.m. on Jan. 7. He was taken into custody on suspicion of stealing mail and packages in the 2700 block of Knightsbridge Circle. Police received the report after a resident saw the man going through mail and packages.After investigating, they discovered some of the packages stolen had new baby clothes. The suspect was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. Police say all stolen property was recovered.A second suspect was arrested on Jan. 16 at about 11:15 a.m. Police say a Ypsilanti man, 42, was arrested on suspicion of stealing Amazon packages from two different victims.According to police, one of these packages contained dog medication.He was arrested near Brown Street and Davis Avenue on warrants from several jurisdictions.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect identified in fatal shooting of woman found in car near Ann Arbor
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Pittsfield Township police have named a suspect it is looking for in the shooting death of a Plymouth woman inside her car Thursday morning. Michael Anthony Elinski is wanted in connection to the murder and should be considered armed and dangerous according to police. The 59-year-old is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, about 245 pounds.
Man found sleeping in strip mall parking lot tells cops he had 6 shots of tequila at Ferndale bar before driving
A 61-year-old Rochester Hills man is facing a drunken driving charge after police said they found him slumped over the steering wheel of a car in a shopping center parking lot.
fox2detroit.com
Suspects punch, kick man in head and steal his dog during Detroit robbery
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who assaulted a man and robbed him on the city's east side Jan. 12. According to police, the suspects punched and kicked the victim in the head repeatedly around midnight outside a liquor store at 9963 Gratiot Ave. They then stole his phone, chain, and a white pit bull.
Shooting suspect given GPS tether after initially being released without one
Torrion Hudson, the man accused of shooting a young woman at a Detroit gas station is now walking free with a GPS tether following an emergency bond hearing held on Friday morning.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County bank robbery suspect seen wandering around home
Police are looking for a suspect who they believe robbed a New Baltimore bank. Later that day, he was seen on a Ring camera wandering around a Macomb Township home.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Detroit woman caught stealing mail in Troy
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit woman is accused of stealing mail from homes in Troy. According to the Troy Police Department, they had received numerous reports of stolen mail, so officers were patrolling in the area of Crooks and Big Beaver roads when they saw Khaira Howard opening a mailbox and trying to take out mail.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County bank robbery suspect posts taunts on Snapchat as police search for him, sources say
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County bank robbery suspect is "randomly driving around" according to posts he made on Snapchat after the crime. New Baltimore police named 18-year-old Jacob Robert Edwards as a person of interest in a robbery at a Huntington Bank on Washington Street in New Baltimore on Tuesday.
Police identify woman hit and killed while walking on I-75 as 41-year-old from Warren
Investigators have identified a person hit and killed on I-75 last week as a 41-year-old Macomb County woman, although they still don’t know why she was walking on the freeway.
Woman found shot to death in car in Pittsfield Township, police investigating
An investigation is underway into an apparent homicide Thursday, in Washtenaw County’s Pittsfield Township where a woman was found fatally shot in a car.
fox2detroit.com
Woman found shot to death in parking lot near Ann Arbor, police investigating
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Pittsfield Township police said they are investigating after a woman was found shot to death Thursday morning in a parking lot just south of Briarwood Mall and north of the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport. According to police, they confirmed a woman was found shot...
