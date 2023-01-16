ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Police: 2 gas station clerks in custody after fatal shooting

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two store clerks were being held and questioned by police after a man was fatally shot at a Detroit-area gas station. The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Friday following an altercation at the Redford Township business, WDIV-TV reported. The victim was pronounced dead at...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wanted suspect in fatal shooting of Plymouth woman found dead in Clare, Michigan

FOX 2 (WJBK) - The suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a Plymouth woman, has been found dead, Pittsfield police said Friday,. The body of Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was discovered in Clare, Michigan dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Elisnki was wanted in the shooting death of 50-year-old Andrea Grant in Pittsfield Township.
CLARE, MI
fox2detroit.com

5 arrested in suspected theft ring for trying to steal 10 Dodge Rams from Stellantis plant

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five men are facing a litany of felony charges and police are investigating after thieves went car shopping in Dearborn and Sterling Heights. Police say nine people were arrested after trying unsuccessfully to steal 10 brand-new Dodge Rams from the Stellantis plant Tuesday morning. Investigators suspect they’re part of an auto theft ring.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
CBS Detroit

Two arrested in Ypsilanti for stealing packages in separate incidents

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department says they have arrested two package thieves in two separate incidents this month. A 45-year-old man from Ypsilanti was arrested at about 10 a.m. on Jan. 7. He was taken into custody on suspicion of stealing mail and packages in the 2700 block of Knightsbridge Circle. Police received the report after a resident saw the man going through mail and packages.After investigating, they discovered some of the packages stolen had new baby clothes. The suspect was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. Police say all stolen property was recovered.A second suspect was arrested on Jan. 16 at about 11:15 a.m. Police say a Ypsilanti man, 42, was arrested on suspicion of stealing Amazon packages from two different victims.According to police, one of these packages contained dog medication.He was arrested near Brown Street and Davis Avenue on warrants from several jurisdictions. 
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect identified in fatal shooting of woman found in car near Ann Arbor

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Pittsfield Township police have named a suspect it is looking for in the shooting death of a Plymouth woman inside her car Thursday morning. Michael Anthony Elinski is wanted in connection to the murder and should be considered armed and dangerous according to police. The 59-year-old is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, about 245 pounds.
PLYMOUTH, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspects punch, kick man in head and steal his dog during Detroit robbery

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who assaulted a man and robbed him on the city's east side Jan. 12. According to police, the suspects punched and kicked the victim in the head repeatedly around midnight outside a liquor store at 9963 Gratiot Ave. They then stole his phone, chain, and a white pit bull.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Detroit woman caught stealing mail in Troy

TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit woman is accused of stealing mail from homes in Troy. According to the Troy Police Department, they had received numerous reports of stolen mail, so officers were patrolling in the area of Crooks and Big Beaver roads when they saw Khaira Howard opening a mailbox and trying to take out mail.
TROY, MI

