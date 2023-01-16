ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herkimer County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
96.9 WOUR

Griffo Proposes Additional Support For Police, Will Ride-Along With Cops To See Crime Firsthand

A Central New York Senator is preparing to get a firsthand look at crime and other issues facing local law enforcement. Senator Joe Griffo is planning ride-alongs will multiple area police agencies, starting with State Police in Herkimer. The Rome Republican is also scheduling ride-alongs with Utica Police, Rome Police, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
ROME, NY
96.9 WOUR

Man Indicted for Murder in 2022 Utica Shooting on Armory Drive

An Oneida County Grand Jury has returned an indictment for murder in connection with a fatal shooting last month in the city of Utica. Utica Police providing an update to their homicide investigation in what officials have called a senseless act of violence that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Tirus Freeman.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Rome PD, Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Rome City Police Department are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. According to Cpt. Kevin James, police are looking for 39-year-old Steven C. Cruz of W. Thomas Street in Rome on a handful of charges including Assault.
ROME, NY
96.9 WOUR

Crooks Steal Almost $4k in Diesel Fuel From CNY Gas Station, Here’s How

Two out of state men are facing charges more than a dozen charges for allegedly ripping off a Central New York gas station to the tune of $3,800 in diesel fuel. That's according to New York State Police who tracked down and arrested the pair for the scam, with involved a 'cloned credit card' and possession of a credit card skimming device.
MADISON, NY
96.9 WOUR

Remington Moving Model 700 Production Line Out of Ilion

A person close to Remington Arms worldwide headquarters in Georgia says that an internal memo released inside the company on Wednesday states that the Model 700 Production line will be exiting Ilion and moving to Georgia. "RemArms would like to announce the transition of the Centerfire Model 700 Product Line...
ILION, NY
96.9 WOUR

Top 5 Places To Star Gaze In Or Around Central New York

Looking for amazing places to look up at the stars here in Upstate New York in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas? You have plenty of amazing spots to choose from. This story was inspired by a growing list on Reddit asking about star gazing in Syracuse. Here's some of those top spots from that list:
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

30 Places to Eat for Cheap in Central New York

With the cost of basically everything going up, fewer people can afford to eat out. There are several places that offer great-tasting food that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. A new study by Moody's Analytics reveals that the average American is spending an extra $371 a month because of inflation. Families are spending $72 more on food. Utilities are up nearly 50 bucks and Healthcare rose almost $20 a month. The only thing that didn't see a huge jump in price is booze. It's only gone up $2.67.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Sentimental Favorite Found In Oneida Antique Mall

As I am out exploring, I can't help but stop whenever I see a sign for antiques. I find myself more in love with buying old stuff than new stuff every day. I get even more excited when I see that the store in question is not just a small little place with a few items, but an antique mall, with various vendors and options. That was how I discovered The Electric Chic.
ONEIDA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Hall of Famer’s Firm Merging with Cooperstown Youth Baseball Park

Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken is eyeballing a return to Cooperstown, but this time it's for business. Ripken, whose eponymous Ripken Experience company operates youth baseball tournaments in several states, has agreed to a merger with Cooperstown All-Star Village, the Oneonta-based company that hosts more than 10,000 young athletes annually.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy