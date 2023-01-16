Read full article on original website
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Billionaire Mat Ishbia makes strong first impression attending first Phoenix Suns game
Ish Wainright hoped Mat Ishbia enjoyed Thursday’s Suns game and didn’t need medical attention afterward. “Hope he didn’t have a heart attack or anything like that,” the Suns two-way player joked after Friday’s practice. “It was cool having him there.” Sitting courtside, Ishbia watched the Suns build a 24-point lead against Brooklyn and fight...
Ed Reed leaving Bethune-Cookman after contract falls through
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed won’t be the next football coach at Bethune-Cookman. The Ed Reed Foundation announced on social media Saturday that the university declined to ratify Reed’s contract and “won’t make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes.”
LeBron Says Injury-Riddled Lakers Have ‘Zero Room for Error’
Los Angeles fell to the No. 13 spot in the Western Conference after its latest loss. It’s been another lackluster season for the Lakers, and injuries are again a prominent issue that LeBron James addressed after his squad’s latest loss. The star forward is well aware that his team has no room for error given current circumstances.
Shannon Sharpe gets in heated argument with Morant at half
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame football player Shannon Sharpe had a heated courtside conversation with Memphis Grizzlies players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks and Morant’s father at the end of the first half Friday night in a nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The...
