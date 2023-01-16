Read full article on original website
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Site revealed for new high school
JACKSON – “We know, given the right circumstances and the right environment, they can thrive. And we are going to invest in that thriving, in their future, and our community’s future.”. Those were the words of Northampton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rosa Atkins, speaking about the district’s...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Culbreath tackles new role with the City of Emporia
When the Emporia City Council approved City Manager William Johnson’s request to create a Planning and Zoning Administrator position in November, a deep search for the candidate wasn’t necessary. Matthew Culbreath was already on hand to tackle the duties. In his year and a half with the city,...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County Public Schools to start Mission and Vision Workgroup
Greensville County Public Schools is offering parents and community members a chance to have a more direct say in the future of the district with the formation of the GCPS Mission & Vision Workgroup. The new workgroup will meet four times over the next few months to, in the words...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Jackson-Feild Behavioral of Jarratt constantly evolving with the times
Jackson-Field Behavioral has been a part of the Emporia-Greensville community for 103 years under one name or another. The site provides treatment for children who have severe emotional disorders. It also provides the youth a home and an education through the Gwaltney School, founded in 1994. Shortly into the new...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia Business Spotlight: Innovative Forensics Investigations
Emporia’s newest business, Innovative Forensics Investigations, isn’t the typical company opening daily in a rural community — or any community. “We do investigative genetic genealogy and help law enforcement solve their cold cases they haven’t solved in decades,” Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Moore said. Moore...
Brook Road DMV closing for relocation this spring
The Brook Road Virginia DMV service center in northern Henrico will close and move to a new location in Ashland sometime this spring, a DMV official confirmed earlier this month to the Citizen. The new location, at 251 North Washington Highway (just a few blocks from Randolph Macon College), is...
Richmond Greyhound station for sale -- again
Greyhound continues to operate there, but listing agents don’t anticipate the company will be there long-term.
Henrico man has no answers on why money disappeared from his Bank of America account
A Henrico County man says he still doesn't know why money went missing from his Bank of America account on Wednesday.
southhillenterprise.com
Former PV standout is changing the landscape of his old neighborhood
Most will remember Jamethro Rogers as a former Park View Dragons sports standout in Mecklenburg County but now, the former Juvenile Probation Officer and Qualified Mental Health Professional has traded his business suits for working boots. In recent years, Rogers has developed a passion for real estate investment and community development, prompting him to a new business with his wife, Shantai called Stepping Stones Properties.
Eviction reduction program awards $3M to Virginia projects
Nearly $3 million in state funds is going towards seven projects that aim to reduce evictions in Virginia, including one in Richmond.
NBC12
GRTC names new CEO
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After launching a national search in the fall of 2022, GRTC stayed local for its next chief executive officer. Sheryl Adams, who has been with GRTC for 24 years in leading various roles, is having her “interim” tag removed and will be the next CEO.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
South Hill man charged with violation of a protective order
LAWRENCEVILLE – Norman Rice, 49, from South Hill, Virginia is charged with violation of a protective order at 12:42 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. D. Peter was dispatched to Christanna Highway for a call about a violation of an emergency protective order. The reporting party stated her brother was at the residence while the emergency protective order was in place. Dispatch emailed a copy of the emergency protective or4der to Peter and he verified that the emergency protective order was in place until Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Also in the EPO it showed that the caller was granted the residence and Rice was not to be at the residence.
hstoday.us
Virginia Father and Son Arrested on Felony Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
A father and son from Virginia have been arrested on felony charges for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, including the assault of law enforcement officers. Their actions, and the actions of others, disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Virginia State University Gives Back to the Community for MLK Day of Service
ETTRICK, VA—In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy, Virginia State University partnered with Chesterfield County and HandsOn Greater Richmond Community Foundation to host a "Day On, Not a Day Off" of service in Ettrick, Virginia. During this event, VSU students and employees worked alongside local residents on...
Virginia Army lieutenant awarded less than $4,000 by jury in civil lawsuit against Windsor police officers
A federal jury reached a verdict in a case against two Windsor police officers accused of conducting a violent traffic stop involving Virginia Army National Guard lieutenant, Caron Nazario in 2020.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville Volunteer Fire Department battles blaze
The Greensville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at 5:22 a.m. Wednesday on West End Blvd. When arriving on the scene, firefighters found a two-story single family dwelling fully engulfed. “Engine 31 arrived on scene and established there own water supply and stretched the 200’ 2 1/2...
WAVY News 10
Death of NSU student, friend prompts $200M lawsuit against Richmond officer, PD
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On the night of Aug. 7, 2022, a young couple was traveling in the southside of Richmond. Around the same time, Richmond police officers were responding to a report of a break-in. What happened next was a tragedy that’s now the subject of a $200...
NBC12
Hampton man charged in fight with Henrico officers
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Hampton man is now in custody after a fight with two Henrico police officers overnight. Police say they got a mental health call for service just after midnight on Friday. Two officers found 31-year-old Mark P. Failey in a vehicle on Richmond-Henrico Turnpike near the...
Crime Insider: 7th-grader had loaded gun at West End middle school
"All students and staff are safe. Administrators and police worked together to move the student to a safe location and recover the weapon."
Richmond Sheriff’s Office warning residents about jury duty scam
The sheriff's office says phone scams similar to this one are not a new occurrence, but there seems to be an increase in their prevalence in recent months. The Richmond Sheriff's Office does not call anyone asking for money or personal information such as bank account numbers, nor does any other sheriff's office.
Comments / 0