NBA
Bleacher Report: Updated Mock Draft with two-round projections
(B/R) — The 2022-23 NBA season is past its midway point, and the upcoming draft class continues to look strong with the top prospects maintaining high levels of play—not to mention new, intriguing prospects are starting to emerge. A few international players have made waves overseas lately, giving...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Generational Talent with Brad Daugherty
Cavaliers legend Brad Daugherty joins the pod to discuss the Cavaliers young core, his experience as an All-Star the last time the Jazz hosted the annual festivities, the team's culture and much more! After the interview, Justin and Carter recap the Cavs heartbreaking loss to the Grizzlies. Please Note: The...
NBA
Preview: Wizards host Magic Saturday in D.C.
The Wizards (19-26) are coming off an impressive win in Madison Square Garden over the Knicks earlier this week and tonight turn their attention a young, up-and-coming Magic squad (17-28) in Washington, D.C. Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.) WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET. TV:...
NBA
WDSU Fletcher Mackel on NBA trade scenarios, LeBron James and NBA scoring record | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, WDSU’s Fletcher Mackel joins the podcast (7:35) to fire up the trade machine and discuss his favorite trade NBA scenarios for the Pelicans and the rest of the Western Conference. The crew also talk about which teams in the West might...
Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows
Jalen Hurts is proving to be the next solid quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles after getting selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Although he’s not a superstar just yet, he’s in the right path in becoming a major contributor for the Eagles franchise, leading them to the NFC’s best record in […] The post Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Clifford’s Historic Win Ends Hornets’ Slide In Houston
Charlotte Cashes in on 20 Rockets Turnovers to Overcome Another Untimely Ball Injury. Starting off their second four-game road trip of the month, the Charlotte Hornets put an end to a troublesome five-game losing streak in historic fashion by knocking off the Houston Rockets, 122-117, on Wednesday night. Terry Rozier...
NBA
Dame Changes Up And A Sitdown With GP2 On The Brief Case podcast
Greetings from North Portland, where I'll thankfully be spending the better part of the next two weeks. And with the Trail Blazers beginning their longest homestand of the season, it was just the right time to record the 18th edition of The Brief Case podcast, which you can and should listen and subscribe to below...
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Raptors
The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-24) head back home to take on the Toronto Raptors (20-25) on Thursday night at Target Center. Minnesota is on the second night of a back-to-back after falling to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, 122-118. Seven players scored in the double-digits for the Timberwolves, with Jaden McDaniels posting a team-high 18 points. Kyle Anderson earned a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
NBA
76ers Seek Continued Road Success in Portland | Gameday Report 45/82
The 76ers (28-16) are Portland-bound, paying the Trail Blazers (21-23) a visit for the fourth of five games on their West Coast trip. The Sixers will seek to extend their perfect record on the trip thus far, after winning in Utah Saturday and besting both Los Angeles teams on Sunday and Tuesday.
NBA
Nikola Jokic passes Alex English to become Nuggets' all-time assists leader
Already the Denver Nuggets all-time leading rebounder, Nikola Jokic passed Hall of Famer Alex English to become the franchise leader in assists on Wednesday night in a 122-118 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jokic recorded his 3,680th career assist in the third quarter on an inbounds pass to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope,...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Magic 123, Pelicans 110
Magic (17-28), Pelicans (26-20) Orlando may be struggling this season record-wise, but the Magic recently posted victories over Western Conference postseason contenders Oklahoma City, Golden State and Portland. They added another squad to that expanding list Friday, using a game-changing fourth-quarter surge to overtake New Orleans. The Pelicans went cold for a long stretch in the final stanza, as the Magic took command on the scoreboard, turning what had been a very competitive matchup through 36 minutes into a convincing final margin.
NBA
LaMelo Ball sprains left ankle again in Hornets' win over Rockets
HOUSTON (AP) — Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball left Wednesday night’s game against the Houston Rockets after spraining his left ankle again. Ball was injured when teammate P.J. Washington landed on him after jumping to try for a rebound with about nine minutes left in the third quarter. Ball appeared to be in a lot of pain and didn’t put any weight on his left leg as he was helped to the locker room.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 121, Warriors 118
Jaylen Brown was ice cold to start Thursday’s matchup against the defending champs. As the old adage says, however: It’s not how you start – it’s how you finish. Brown finished red-hot, canning four of his final six shots of the game, including the biggest one of them all with 18.1 seconds left in regulation to tie the game.
NBA
Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (thumb) out at least 3 weeks
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will be out at least three weeks after having surgery to repair a fractured right thumb, the team announced Thursday. Robinson played just nine minutes in the Knicks’ 116-105 home loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday before exiting due to injury. Prior to that, he had played at least 34 minutes in six of New York’s previous nine games.
NBA
Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma donates $1 million to hometown YMCA
Wizards' forward Kyle Kuzma has had a busy season on the court, but his off-the-court contributions have been equally as impressive. On Wednesday, Kuzma joined "Good Morning America" to discuss his career growth, fashion, and his path to the NBA. While on the show, Kuzma made a surprise announcement that he is donating $1 million to the YMCA in his hometown Flint, Michigan.
NBA
Dallas Mavericks’ Wood to miss multiple games with broken thumb
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood will miss multiple games with a broken left thumb. The injury to Wood’s non-shooting hand occurred during the Mavericks’ 130-122 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday night, the team said Thursday. He will be re-evaluated next week. Wood winced in...
NBA
Kia MVP Ladder: Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid continue to soar
Speaking specifically on his team’s leaky defense, Dallas coach Jason Kidd may have inadvertently predicted Luka Doncic’s seemingly dwindling prospects for winning Kia MVP. Like Doncic, the Mavericks can score. Like Doncic, the club also struggles to stop opponents from putting the ball into the basket. Dallas’ 130-122...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 20, 2023
A Pelicans weekend in Florida begins Friday at 6 p.m. Central, with New Orleans (26-19) visiting Orlando (16-28). Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM starts at 5:30. Sunday brings a 2:30 p.m. afternoon tilt in Miami. Listen to the Pelicans Weekly radio show, which aired Thursday. New Orleans...
NBA
Kings Sign PJ Dozier To Second 10-Day Contract
The Sacramento Kings have signed PJ Dozier to a second 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed. Dozier signed a 10-day contract with Sacramento on Jan. 9 and has appeared in three games for the Kings. Prior to joining the Kings this season, Dozier played for the Iowa Wolves, the Minnesota Timberwolves G-League affiliate, where he averaged 18.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 36.8 minutes per game in the regular season.
NBA
24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Future NBA head coach among Pelicans players
Most of New Orleans’ numerous younger players are a long way from thinking about their post-career plans, but 10-year NBA veteran guard CJ McCollum has already started laying the foundation for a next potential vocation, working with ESPN as a podcaster and TV talent. When the Pelicans were asked which of their teammates might be carrying a clipboard and a whistle after their playing careers end, McCollum was a popular pick, as was 36-year-old guard Garrett Temple. A second-year pro known for his defensive prowess was the only other name mentioned as a potential sideline boss.
