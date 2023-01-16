ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

Pedestrian Killed in Mass. and Cass Hit-and-Run Incident

Police are investigating a pedestrian crash in the Mass. and Cass area of Boston on late Friday Night that left one person dead, according to a spokesperson of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Witnesses said that someone in a wheelchair was hit by a car then dragged several...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating after 1 person shot outside apartment complex in Boston

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after one person was shot outside of an apartment complex in Boston on Friday afternoon. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 950 Canterbury Street in the city’s Roslindale section just after 1 p.m. learned a gunshot victim had been dropped off at an area hospital, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police searching for suspect and vehicle in Roxbury shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect and vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting in Roxbury. Police released a photo of the vehicle on Wednesday and said it was seen near 1620 Tremont Street on Wednesday, January 11 around 7:30 p.m., about 30 minutes after the shooting.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police ask for help in search for East Boston woman last seen in November

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they work to locate Reina Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston. She is described as being a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Morales Rojas was last seen getting into a motor vehicle in the area of Bennington Street, East Boston on Nov. 26 and was dropped off in Somerville.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Man arrested for smashing doors of the MBTA Transit Police Department

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was arrested Thursday for smashing the doors of the MBTA Transit Police Department. Police say 45-year-old Michael Williams of Boston was bashing out the doors at South Station just as officers were having role call. Multiple officers ran outside and took Williams into custody. (Copyright...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Roslindale pizza shop robbed at gunpoint

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a Roslindale pizza shop was robbed at gunpoint. The crime, caught on surveillance video, occurred at the Arboretum Pizza Grill on Friday afternoon. Video shows the masked gunman wearing pink gloves walk into the store around 4:30 p.m., brandish a firearm, and rip...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities release new photos of missing East Boston woman last seen in November

BOSTON — Police have released new photographs of an East Boston woman who has been missing since November 2022 in a renewed effort to locate her. 41-year-old Reina Morales Rojas was last seen entering a car on Bennington Street in East Boston and was dropped off on Allston Street in Somerville on November 26, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. Officials previously spelled her first name “Reyna,” which has since been corrected.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Prosecutor: Brian Walshe dismembered wife, searched online about discarding remains

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The husband of Ana Walshe, first reported missing on Jan. 4, has been charged with her murder and ordered to be held without bail. Brian Walshe, 46, appeared in Quincy District Court Wednesday morning for his arraignment, during which prosecutors detailed gruesome evidence connecting him to the disappearance of his wife, whose body has still not been found.
QUINCY, MA
abingtonnews.org

Abington thrust again into true crime spotlight

Norfolk County prosecutors say accused murderer Brian Walshe made at least two stops in Abington in the days after his wife disappeared. Surveillance footage captured at one of the sites shows Walshe lugging a heavy bag toward a dumpster, Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland told a Quincy District Court Judge on Wednesday. However, the dumpster’s contents were emptied and incinerated before police could investigate.
ABINGTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Search Warrant Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest in Dorchester

At about 4:28PM, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, officers assigned to District C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester), District E-13 Drug Control Unit (Jamaica Plain), and the Metro FBI Task Force, arrested Travon Brown, 35, of Dorchester, after an ongoing drug investigation and execution of three search warrants at 315 Norfolk Avenue, Dorchester.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating report of shots fired before Somerville ‘crash and dash’

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a report of gunshots being fired before a multiple vehicle crash in Somerville Wednesday night. Officers responding to a report of shots fired found the crash on Mystic Avenue near Romanzza Pizzeria and spoke with witnesses who said they saw two men take off running from the vehicle, a mad dash that was caught on camera.
SOMERVILLE, MA

