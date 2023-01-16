Read full article on original website
NECN
Pedestrian Killed in Mass. and Cass Hit-and-Run Incident
Police are investigating a pedestrian crash in the Mass. and Cass area of Boston on late Friday Night that left one person dead, according to a spokesperson of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Witnesses said that someone in a wheelchair was hit by a car then dragged several...
Police investigating deadly pedestrian hit-and-run crash near Mass & Cass
BOSTON — Authorities are searching for a car that hit and killed a man in the South End Friday night. Officers responding to the area of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue around 10:40 p.m. found a man in a wheelchair who had been hit by a car, according to the Suffolk County DA’s Office. Boston Police say the suspect vehicle fled in an unknown direction.
WCVB
DA: Officer accidentally fired during standoff with armed suspect in Boston triple-decker
BOSTON — One man was seen being taken into custody Friday after a standoff inside a Boston triple-decker in which the suspect and an officer fired their weapons. Investigators tell NewsCenter5 the man barricaded himself inside the multi-family home on Harvard Street early Friday afternoon and shot at police. Radio traffic indicated the man fired at least one time.
Police investigating after 1 person shot outside apartment complex in Boston
BOSTON — An investigation is underway after one person was shot outside of an apartment complex in Boston on Friday afternoon. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 950 Canterbury Street in the city’s Roslindale section just after 1 p.m. learned a gunshot victim had been dropped off at an area hospital, according to the Boston Police Department.
Package theft investigation in Beverly nets 2 arrests, seizure of 3 kilos of cocaine, police say
BEVERLY, Mass. — What started as a call for an alleged package theft in December turned into a drug bust that got over $100,000 worth of cocaine off the streets of one North Shore city. Moises Antonio Morel Arias, 39, of Lynn and Michael Marte, 20, also of Lynn,...
Boston Man With 15-Page Arrest Record Charged With Rape At Hotel: DA
A 49-year-old Boston man with a long criminal record now faces violent rape charges stemming from an incident in a hotel earlier this week, authorities said. Herbert Jones faces charges of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated rape, two counts of assault and battery, and threats, the Suffo…
whdh.com
Boston police searching for suspect and vehicle in Roxbury shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect and vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting in Roxbury. Police released a photo of the vehicle on Wednesday and said it was seen near 1620 Tremont Street on Wednesday, January 11 around 7:30 p.m., about 30 minutes after the shooting.
whdh.com
Police ask for help in search for East Boston woman last seen in November
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they work to locate Reina Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston. She is described as being a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Morales Rojas was last seen getting into a motor vehicle in the area of Bennington Street, East Boston on Nov. 26 and was dropped off in Somerville.
whdh.com
Man arrested for smashing doors of the MBTA Transit Police Department
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was arrested Thursday for smashing the doors of the MBTA Transit Police Department. Police say 45-year-old Michael Williams of Boston was bashing out the doors at South Station just as officers were having role call. Multiple officers ran outside and took Williams into custody. (Copyright...
NECN
Boston Police Release New Photos in Search for Woman Missing Since November
The Boston Police Department released a new set of photographs Thursday of a woman who has been missing since November. Reina Carolina Morales Rojas, a Salvadoran mother, was reported missing on Nov. 26 in East Boston. Her family says they are praying for her return so she can join her children in El Salvador soon.
whdh.com
WATCH: Roslindale pizza shop robbed at gunpoint
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a Roslindale pizza shop was robbed at gunpoint. The crime, caught on surveillance video, occurred at the Arboretum Pizza Grill on Friday afternoon. Video shows the masked gunman wearing pink gloves walk into the store around 4:30 p.m., brandish a firearm, and rip...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Three Suspects in Roxbury and Dorchester on Outstanding Drug Warrants
At about 9:00 AM, on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, officers assigned to the District E-13 Drug Control Unit (Jamaica Plain), District B-2 Drug Control Unit (Roxbury), District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston) and District C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester), executed 6 Dorchester District Court Warrants that resulted in the following;
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison, printed over $400K in fake bills
A Quincy man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to counterfeiting hundreds of thousands of U.S. dollars.
Authorities release new photos of missing East Boston woman last seen in November
BOSTON — Police have released new photographs of an East Boston woman who has been missing since November 2022 in a renewed effort to locate her. 41-year-old Reina Morales Rojas was last seen entering a car on Bennington Street in East Boston and was dropped off on Allston Street in Somerville on November 26, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. Officials previously spelled her first name “Reyna,” which has since been corrected.
whdh.com
DA: Man charged with rape, kidnapping after holding woman against her will at Boston hotel
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 49-year-old man with a lengthy criminal record is facing multiple charges after he was found allegedly holding a woman against her will at a Boston hotel, according to officials. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of Herbert Jones this week, who was taken...
whdh.com
Prosecutor: Brian Walshe dismembered wife, searched online about discarding remains
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The husband of Ana Walshe, first reported missing on Jan. 4, has been charged with her murder and ordered to be held without bail. Brian Walshe, 46, appeared in Quincy District Court Wednesday morning for his arraignment, during which prosecutors detailed gruesome evidence connecting him to the disappearance of his wife, whose body has still not been found.
abingtonnews.org
Abington thrust again into true crime spotlight
Norfolk County prosecutors say accused murderer Brian Walshe made at least two stops in Abington in the days after his wife disappeared. Surveillance footage captured at one of the sites shows Walshe lugging a heavy bag toward a dumpster, Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland told a Quincy District Court Judge on Wednesday. However, the dumpster’s contents were emptied and incinerated before police could investigate.
bpdnews.com
Search Warrant Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest in Dorchester
At about 4:28PM, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, officers assigned to District C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester), District E-13 Drug Control Unit (Jamaica Plain), and the Metro FBI Task Force, arrested Travon Brown, 35, of Dorchester, after an ongoing drug investigation and execution of three search warrants at 315 Norfolk Avenue, Dorchester.
Littleton gun dealer charged with selling guns — later found at a crime scene — that he knew would go to an underage man
The guns were found in the home of a 20-year-old who had just been involved in a shooting in Hyde Park. A Littleton gun dealer is facing federal charges for allegedly selling guns to a so-called straw buyer he knew was buying for an underage man after the guns were discovered at a Boston crime scene.
whdh.com
Police investigating report of shots fired before Somerville ‘crash and dash’
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a report of gunshots being fired before a multiple vehicle crash in Somerville Wednesday night. Officers responding to a report of shots fired found the crash on Mystic Avenue near Romanzza Pizzeria and spoke with witnesses who said they saw two men take off running from the vehicle, a mad dash that was caught on camera.
