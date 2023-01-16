ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, IA

Prosecution rests, Defense begins arguments in Alexander Jackson murder trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Testimony continues Friday in the murder trial of Alexander Jackson, accused of killing his sister and parents in their Cedar Rapids home. Scroll down to see the live video of court proceedings - warning, some testimony and images may include graphic details that some may find disturbing. Morning testimony can be found at the bottom of this page.
Monticello Police investigate home invasion that left intruder dead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 11th, 2023, Monticello Police responded to a report of a break-in to a home in the 300 block of South Sycamore Street. A masked and armed intruder, later to be identified as Pattrick O’Brine, gained entry to the home by breaking out a basement window. A resident of the home was there with their 10-year-old son at the time. After seeing the armed intruder, the resident discharged their firearm three times, hitting O’Brine twice. O’Brine died at the scene.
Police still searching for missing Marion man

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are still searching for the 83-year-old Marion man who was last seen four days ago. Police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was last seen driving on Monday at 12:30 p.m. He was driving his red Ford Edge with an Iowa license plate EL779. He...
Muscatine Police arrest 1 adult, 2 children in drive-by shooting

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:02 am, Muscatine Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. Crews arrived to find no reported injuries, but a residence was struck multiple times by gunfire. Police stopped the suspect vehicle as it was leaving the scene.
Cedar Rapids man charged in death of a woman

The date is now set for when the Iowa Hawkeyes will host the Northwestern Wildcats. Prosecutors have announced that actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged in the death of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who died after being shot on the set of the film "Rust."
Evansdale nurse sentenced for stealing pain meds from Waterloo nursing home

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A 33-year-old nurse has been sentenced to federal prison after stealing pain medication from an elderly nursing home resident in Waterloo. Kelsey Ann Baxter pled guilty to one count of Acquiring a Controlled Substance by Means of Misrepresentation, Fraud, Deception, and Subterfuge back in July. According...
Three teens arrested for drive-by shooting in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people have been arrested for their involvement in a drive-by shooting in Muscatine earlier this week, according to police. In a press release, Muscatine police said it happened in the 1300 block of Oak Street. Police said 18-year-old Christian James, of Fruitland, Iowa, a 17-year-old...
Benton County Crash closes railroad crossings

Street was killed when the vehicle he and his girlfriend were in was struck by a plow truck along Highway 1 in Iowa City after leaving a team dinner.
Iowa City seeks emerging artist for bus stop project

In just a few days, the full Iowa House and Senate are set to debate Governor Reynolds' School Voucher plan called "The Students First Act".
One dead, one injured after falling while on the job

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Manchester is dead, and a second person hurt, after Dyersville Police say they fell while on the job. Police, fire and EMS personnel responded to Farmtek, located at 1440 Field of Dreams Way in Dyersville on Thursday around 8:40 a.m. When officers arrived,...
Remembering Chris Street on the 30th anniversary of his death

An infusion of infrastructure dollars heading to Iowa should help address the problem... but only if these yet-to-be-installed charging stations work.
Artist will pay to remove disputed sculpture from Kirkwood Hotel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The artist who made a sculpture will pay to remove her sculpture from the Hotel at Kirkwood Community College after she sued, claiming the college had mutilated it. Molly Mason designed the sculpture as a water fountain when it was installed when the hotel opened...
