CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 11th, 2023, Monticello Police responded to a report of a break-in to a home in the 300 block of South Sycamore Street. A masked and armed intruder, later to be identified as Pattrick O’Brine, gained entry to the home by breaking out a basement window. A resident of the home was there with their 10-year-old son at the time. After seeing the armed intruder, the resident discharged their firearm three times, hitting O’Brine twice. O’Brine died at the scene.

