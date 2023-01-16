Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
Karl Schimmoeller named Director of The Workforce Partnership of Putnam County
Press Release from the Putnam County Community Improvement Corporation: Karl Schimmoeller, Fort Jennings, was recently selected as Director of The Workforce Partnership of Putnam County, a new entity which launched in September 2022. Karl brings 33 years of manufacturing experience along with 12 years of service on the Fort Jennings...
hometownstations.com
Five local charities receive a donation from the Lima Noon Sertoma Club
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The holidays are over but the season of giving continues as five local charities receive donations from the Sertoma Club. The Lima Noon Sertoma Club hosted its annual donation presentation Thursday. With the money received from their Christmas auction, the club was able to contribute to organizations such as the Lima Salvation Army and the Children's Development Center of Lima.
hometownstations.com
University of Findlay preparing students for the growing responsibilities of pharmacists
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Workloads will seemingly increase for pharmacists as early as this year. Because of the pandemic, pharmacists began having to perform duties usually carried out at your family doctor's office. Realizing this made health care more accessible, many colleges and universities are changing their curriculums including the University of Findlay pharmacy program, who is altering its teaching to prepare students for the new responsibilities of pharmacy.
hometownstations.com
Lima to be awarded a grant at the U.S. Conference of Mayors
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith is still in D.C. for the United States Conference of Mayors but has announced that the city will be awarded a grant at the conference. The mayor has been working with her administration on ways to create better opportunities for businesses in...
hometownstations.com
John Payne throws his hat in the ring for Lima Municipal Judge seat
John Payne throws his hat in the ring for Lima Municipal Judge seat. John Payne entered in his petition for the open seat at the Allen County Board of Elections. Payne currently presides over cases ranging from felony preliminary hearings to traffic violations in addition to the civil docket. The judge magistrate also presides over the city's veterans treatment court. Payne says that he aims to improve accountability when it comes to the court system.
hometownstations.com
Prospective students and their parents get a chance to check out what OSU Lima has to offer
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Now is the time that high school juniors and seniors buckle down about their college choices. Ohio State Lima hosting area students and their parents at an open house to answer all their questions about attending the Lima campus and more. There are 13 majors that can be completed here in Lima and students can start any of the 200-plus majors offered in Columbus at the Lima campus. They hope these sessions bring in more Buckeyes.
hometownstations.com
Winter materials usage up over last year
Press Release from the Ohio Department of Transportation: BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023) - Aside from the frigid Christmas-time storm, winter this year has been comparable to last. "We expect the latter part of winter to be colder with more snow -- that's what our weather service partners...
hometownstations.com
Art exhibit gives residents the chance to show off their talents at Otterbein SeniorLife Cridersville
CRIDERSVILLE, OH (WLIO) - It was decades of experience being showcased at Otterbein SeniorLife Cridersville Friday afternoon. Residents got a chance to show off their talents at the facility's first art exhibition. On display were paintings, drawings, crocheting, quilting, and even stained glass, among other arts. The artists enjoyed taking time to speak with other residents about their "Craft" and share what they had made.
hometownstations.com
Chief Deputy Doug Timmerman announces his candidacy for Mercer County Sheriff
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Doug Timmerman has announced he will run for Mercer County Sheriff when Sheriff Jeff Grey retires in 2025. Timmerman has worked in law enforcement for 29 years and has served in every division of the sheriff's office. He is currently the chief deputy at the Mercer County Sheriff's Office. Retiring Sheriff Grey has endorsed Timmerman for the position. Grey has been in law enforcement since 1980 and began his tenure as sheriff in 2001.
hometownstations.com
Pedestrian struck by car on Market and Nixon
Lima Police, the Lima Fire Department, and the Allen County Sheriff responded to a call that a male had been struck by a vehicle while crossing the Market Street and Nixon Avenue intersection. The driver and a witness were interviewed on scene and the victim was transported to the hospital with injuries, but in stable condition.
hometownstations.com
Former Lima police officer pleads guilty to three misdemeanor counts in Auglaize County
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A former Lima police officer arrested in Auglaize County for obstructing official business back in June of 2022 has now entered a guilty plea. Tyler Dunlap entered a plea of guilty to three misdemeanor counts of assault, misconduct at an emergency, and resisting arrest. Dunlap entered his resignation from the Lima Police Department on December 30th of 2022. According to the Lima Law Director's Office, court records indicate that Dunlap obstructed an emergency call in Auglaize County. Sentencing has been scheduled for February 21, 2023.
hometownstations.com
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending 1-22-2023
Press Release from the Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program: Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
hometownstations.com
Two in custody after Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force executes search warrant in Findlay
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Two people in Findlay were arrested in a drug bust last night. The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, Findlay Police Department, and the Findlay Fire Department searched an apartment at 345 East Sandusky Street in Findlay where they located methamphetamine, prescription pills, marijuana, THC products, drug paraphernalia, and items related to drug trafficking. 45-year-old Davina Martinez and 46-year-old James Rhine were arrested and are being held at the Hancock County Justice Center on felony possession of methamphetamine. More charges of drug trafficking and drug possession are expected to be added as this investigation continues.
hometownstations.com
Crime Stoppers-Wanted persons for the week ending 01-22-2023
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending 1-22-2023. Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed.
hometownstations.com
Closing arguments presented Friday in the trial of Daquan Burse
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - After three days of testimony, it is up to a jury to decide the fate of 24-year-old Daquan Burse. Attorneys for both sides presented their closing arguments Friday morning. The jury will have to make decisions in three separate cases against Burse. A drug possession charge of a fentanyl-related substance, a trafficking heroin charge, which police did buy from him, and a 2019 shooting at a house on Collett Street where three women were in a car when it was hit by gunfire. Prosecutors claim the shooting was a retaliation for his mother's house getting shot at two days prior.
hometownstations.com
Free prom dresses are available this Saturday through Lima Kiwanis Club's Diva's Den
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's a project that a local service club started to help young ladies afford outfits for school dances. The Lima Kiwanis Club's "Diva Den" is set for this Saturday. It's a collection of new or gently used formal wear that the girls can try on to find just the right dress for that special evening. There is no cost for the dresses and organizers say it's well worth their efforts.
hometownstations.com
Antrea Hardy arraigned for Monday's shooting at the Imperial Inn
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who turned himself in following a shooting at the beginning of the week made his first appearance before a judge on the charge. 46-year-old Antrea Hardy had a video arraignment Friday afternoon in Lima Municipal Court. Hardy was charged with felonious assault for a shooting that happened Monday morning at the Imperial Inn on North Street in Lima. The victim, 40-year-old Cory Adkins, had a single gunshot wound and was listed as critical but stable condition after the shooting. Hardy turned himself in to police following the shooting. The bond was set at $200,000 and he has a preliminary hearing set for next Wednesday.
hometownstations.com
Findlay police recover body from W. Trenton Avenue retention pond
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A white male was found dead in Findlay Thursday. The Findlay Police Department responded to a report of a deceased person floating in the retention pond at 1161 West Trenton Avenue. The body was transported to the Lucas County Coroner's Office for an autopsy. At this time the man has not been identified and the incident is still under investigation.
hometownstations.com
19-year-old Van Wert man facing multiple charges for armed burglary changes his plea
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - A Van Wert man charged after a burglary where a person was injured has changed his plea. 19-year-old Johnathon Miller pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, felonious assault, theft, and improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle. Van Wert police say that on May 9th of 2022, an armed burglary took place at a home in the 300 block of Tyler Street. Two people were in the home at the time. The suspects had a gun and allegedly beat one of the victims with it, sending the victim to the hospital. Miller will be sentenced in February on the charges.
hometownstations.com
18-year-old suspected of killing Bryant has his case moved to Allen County Common Pleas Court
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Lima teen charged for a December 29th shooting that left one person dead will have his case move to a higher court. 18-year-old Takal Austin waived his right to a probable cause hearing in Lima Municipal Court Wednesday morning. Now, his case is moving to the Allen County Common Pleas Court. Austin is facing one count of murder, but more could be added if his case is presented to the Allen County Grand Jury. The judge kept his bond at one million dollars.
Comments / 0