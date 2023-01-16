When Callie Haverda was six years old, the Austin, Texas native had her very first audition for a Ryan Reynolds movie. She sent in a self-tape, and then her mom drove her to Louisiana when she was invited for a callback. “I didn’t end up booking it, but it was then that I realized how much hard work it was,” she tells Bustle. “I realized that even though this is a really difficult thing that I’m going to have to do, I still wanted to do it.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO