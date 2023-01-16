Read full article on original website
Related
Bustle
Kim Kardashian Buys Princess Diana’s Attallah Cross Necklace For $197,453
Another day, another brush with iconic fashion pieces for Kim Kardashian. The billionaire purchased a necklace once worn by the late Princess Diana, according to TMZ. The necklace, known as the Attallah Cross, is adorned with diamonds and square-cut amethysts and hangs on a long string of pearls. Kardashian reportedly bought the necklace for $197,453 at a Sotheby’s auction on Jan. 18, a higher price tag than the $144,000 estimate Forbes reported in December. Bustle received confirmation that Kardashian did buy the necklace.
Bustle
J.Lo's Micro-French Manicure Has A Fun, Sparkly Twist
In celebration of her latest rom-com hitting theaters and home screens, Jennifer Lopez stepped onto the red carpet in a rhinestone-covered naked dress. The star was all wrapped in a neon-hued bow for the premier of Shotgun Wedding (which, ICYMI, *also* stars the internet’s bestie and comedic queen, Jennifer Coolidge).
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Bustle
Nicole & Chris Hinted They’re Still Together After Married At First Sight
As far as weddings go on Lifetime’s Married at First Sight, Season 16 couple Nicole Lilienthal and Christopher Thielk’s big day was surprisingly romantic. From exchanging similar wedding gifts to their seemingly effortless first conversations, the duo quickly became a fan favorite to go the distance among the season’s five new pairs. Though Decision Day is still several weeks away, it seems viewers were on the mark, and Nicole and Chris are still together in 2023 — or are at least on good terms.
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Bustle
Here’s Why Danny Masterson’s Hyde Isn’t In That ‘90s Show
In Netflix’s That ‘90s Show, a new generation of Point Place teens set up camp in the Formans’ basement, but the original That ‘70s Show cast is still very much in the mix. Now grandparents, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith) open their Wisconsin home to Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna’s (Laura Prepon) daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) for the summer. Not only do all of those actors appear in the pilot alone, but Mila Kunis (Jackie) and Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) make a quick cameo, too. Once Wilmer Valderrama later reprises his role as Fez, there is only one noticeably absent original star: Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde for the sitcom’s entire eight-season run.
Bustle
That ‘90s Show StarCallie Haverda Got Advice From Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher
When Callie Haverda was six years old, the Austin, Texas native had her very first audition for a Ryan Reynolds movie. She sent in a self-tape, and then her mom drove her to Louisiana when she was invited for a callback. “I didn’t end up booking it, but it was then that I realized how much hard work it was,” she tells Bustle. “I realized that even though this is a really difficult thing that I’m going to have to do, I still wanted to do it.”
Bustle
Everything You Need To Know About Gucci’s Beloved Jackie 1961 Bag
Trends come and go, but few purchases withstand the test of time, quite like Gucci’s famous Jackie Bag. Named for Jackie Onassis Kennedy— who made the bag famous when she was spotted with it constantly throughout the ‘70s — the sleek, half-moon-shaped handbag had a different name entirely when it first entered the former first lady’s closet.
Bustle
Twitter Is Divided By Madonna’s Controversial Vanity Fair Cover
Madonna doesn’t need to do much to be talked about — the chatter comes with the Queen of Pop territory. But that doesn’t mean she isn’t up for bold, iconic, and often controversial moves. Her 2003 MTV Video Music Awards performance which included a kiss with Britney Spears has gone down in VMA infamy. Even her Coachella smooch with a visibly uncomfortable Drake in 2015 ruffled feathers and received backlash on Twitter.
Bustle
This First Look At The Gold Shows Jack Lowden In A Whole New Light
The iconic true story of the Brink’s-Mat robbery and the decades-long chain of events that followed is the subject of BBC One’s gripping new true crime drama, The Gold. Inspired by extensive research and interviews with those closest to the real-life events, the forthcoming new series is described as an “extraordinary and epic story” that takes viewers on a “journey into a 1980s world awash with cheap money and loosened morals.” Find everything there is to know about The Gold, below.
Bustle
Cat Burns Explores A Deeply Personal Struggle In “People Pleaser”
It’s set to be a busy year for London-born singer-songwriter Cat Burns. After her 2020 single “Go” with Sam Smith became TikTok famous last year, she rose to the second spot on the UK Singles Chart and has since gone on tour with Olly Alexander and Ed Sheeran. Burns will soon embark on her own series of live concerts, first touring the UK in April, then going around various European cities such as Berlin, Stockholm, Paris, and Vienna, before heading stateside to play New York, and supporting Ed Sheeran on his North American tour.
Bustle
Britney Spears Shares & Deletes Photos Of Justin Timberlake From 22 Years Ago
Britney Spears is reminiscing about a past romance. On Jan. 17, Spears shared vintage photos with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake on Instagram that were taken nearly 22 years ago. In July 2001, the former couple competed in the Challenge for the Children charity basketball game in Las Vegas, where they donned matching Knights jerseys emblazoned with “Stinky” and “Pinky” on the back.
Bustle
Breaking Bad Duo Walt & Jesse Are Back — In This Super Bowl Commercial
Walter White and Jesse Pinkman are up to no good — again. Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have reunited for a 2023 Super Bowl commercial that revives their characters from the 16-time Emmy-winning AMC series. On Jan. 19, Entertainment Weekly confirmed that Paul would join Cranston in an ad for PopCorners, and the snack brand’s new teaser for the commercial leaves open the possibility that another cast member could potentially join them.
Bustle
The OG Power Rangers Are Returning For A Spandex-Clad Special
Cult superhero squad the mighty Power Rangers are officially set to return for a Netflix special later this year, with a handful of original cast members reprising their roles. To mark the 30th anniversary of the spandex-clad gang’s villain-slaying adventures, David Yost, Walter E Jones, and Barbara Goodson are all returning for one-off standalone show Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always.
Bustle
Ekin-Su’s Sheer Tribute To Britney Spears Has Caused Major Complaints
Ekin-Su paid tribute to Britney Spears in her Dancing On Ice debut, but some viewers weren’t impressed by her homage to the pop star’s iconic music video for “Toxic.” The Love Island star performed her first routine on the figure-skating show with partner Brendyn Hatfield, dancing to the singer’s 2003 single. The judges were keen on certain aspects of the performance. “Hot, hot, hot — from the outfit to the make-up," said Strictly Come Dancing alum and skating judge Oti Mabuse. However, overall, the panel awarded Ekin-Su a score of 21.5 out of 40, leaving her to compete in the upcoming skate-off.
Bustle
Twitter Can’t Get Over Stormzy’s Surprise Cameo On Winter Love Island
The new contestants are settling into life in the Winter Love Island villa, with the most recent episode seeing the introduction of two more bombshells. As the fans got to know Zara Lackenby-Brown and David Salako, Ron’s head was immediately turned by Zara, which is bound to cause some drama in the near future — particularly since he was getting pretty close with Lana.
Bustle
Duncan Hines
The first release of the collab in January 2022 included a Sourthern-Style coconut cake mix and a banana cake mix, two flavors nostalgic to the Queen of Country. Now, four new mixes are joining Dolly's Duncan Hines line.
Bustle
Vanessa Hudgens Shades Austin Butler's Elvis Accent With One Word
Austin Butler’s transformation into the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic has already netted awards and early Oscar buzz. But it seems like there’s one aspect of Elvis Presley Butler just can’t shake: his voice. And fans couldn’t help but be confused by the continued, err, emulation. It seems like his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens also has thoughts on the buzzy phenomenon.
Bustle
Courteney Cox & Laura Dern Proved Their BFF Status With Matching Tattoos
In one of the cutest developments of 2023 thus far, actor pals Laura Dern and Courteney Cox have revealed that they now have matching tattoos to celebrate the tight-knit bond between their two families. The Friends actor and Big Little Lies icon have been mates for decades, and are so close that they’ve spent the last 16 Christmas Eves together with their respective children in tow.
Comments / 0