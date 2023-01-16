ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Tampa Bay

Here's your parking guide for Gasparilla 2023

TAMPA, Fla. — Parking during Gasparilla can be frustrating! Have your pirate costume? Check. Money and ID? Check. Parking spot? ...Uhh. Don't let parking ruin your Gasparilla fun this year. Tampa's biggest pirate parade is finally here, and 10 Tampa Bay has your back on where to park. Parking...
Here's where you can drink during Gasparilla

TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend this year's Gasparilla Pirate Festival and, as part of the celebration, many will choose to drink. For those 21 years old or over, you can enjoy the fun with a beer or cocktail in hand during the parade, but only in certain areas. Described as wet zones, the city of Tampa has designated three specific places for people to consume alcohol at the same time they participate in the event.
US Coast Guards talks safety ahead of Gasparilla Boat Parade

TAMPA, Fla. — Gasparilla is a must-do event for people living in or visiting the Tampa Bay area. It's a tradition more than a century old, scheduled for January 28. The Gasparilla Pirate Fest is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Tampa. It's the 105th Gasparilla Invasion and Parade of the Pirates. Roughly half a million people are expected to attend this year.
What you need to know about the 2023 annual Kumquat Festival

DADE CITY, Fla. — Are you a fan of kumquats? Well, you're in luck. The one-of-a-kind 26th annual Kumquat Festival will be here come Jan. 28. The free event located in the Wells Fargo parking lot of downtown Dade City will feature arts and crafts and more than 300 vendors with something for the entire family, including the Kumquat Kids Corral. The festival does ask guests to leave pets at home though.
Your guide to the 2023 Children's Gasparilla Parade

TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all of Tampa Bay's littlest pirates!. Before the adults have their big Gasparilla celebration, the kids get to shine at their very own parade. The 2023 Children's Gasparilla Parade is happening from noon to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. If you're planning on participating...
'Dream come true': Tampa man appears on 'Jeopardy!'

TAMPA, Fla. — One of Tampa's own appeared on Thursday night's "Jeopardy!" episode. 10 Tampa Bay sat down with Troy Meyer at his home hours before his appearance on the popular game show. "Dream come true is sort of a cliché, but it really is a dream come true,"...
Helping injured and wounded veterans, one dinner at a time

TAMPA, Fla. — On the third Thursday of every month, a special dinner takes place in Tampa to help support our veterans who have been wounded or injured and their families. It's put together by Operation Helping Hand and it's a chance for anyone in the community to give back to our veterans who have given so much.
Will Confederate statue return to downtown Bradenton?

BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County officials could soon decide whether to restore and replace the Confederate monument that stood for decades outside the historic courthouse in downtown Bradenton. The Board of County Commissioners briefly debated the issue in a public workshop meeting last week following suggestions from three residents...
