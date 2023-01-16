Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Fishing in TampacreteTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Why is it called 'Gasparilla'?: The story behind Tampa's unique pirate festival
TAMPA, Fla. — The annual pirate invasion on Bayshore Boulevard is a rite of passage for people in Tampa. But have you ever wondered why it's called "Gasparilla"?. The name is about as unique as the flashy pirate festival itself, and it's all thanks to one infamous man named José Gaspar.
Temple Sinai set to host 15th annual Sarasota Jewish Food Festival
SARASOTA, Fla. — Thousands of people will have a chance to enjoy a tantalizing day of traditional homemade Jewish delicacies at the annual Sarasota Jewish Food Festival hosted by Temple Sinai. The indoor, free event welcoming the whole community will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on...
George Floyd's family visits USF to speak on police brutality, racism
TAMPA, Fla. — George Floyd's family said they are still fighting for unity after his death nearly three years ago. On Wednesday night, Floyd's aunt and cousin stopped by the Marshall Student Center at the University of South Florida to talk to students. Floyd's aunt and cousin said some...
Independent consultant favors Sugar Hill, Hines/Rays for Gas Plant project in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An independent consulting firm hired by the city of St. Petersburg has evaluated the four proposals for developing the Historic Gas Plant District and determined Sugar Hill Community Partners along with Hines and Tampa Bay Rays best fit the city's needs. The approximately 86-acre plot...
Here's your parking guide for Gasparilla 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — Parking during Gasparilla can be frustrating! Have your pirate costume? Check. Money and ID? Check. Parking spot? ...Uhh. Don't let parking ruin your Gasparilla fun this year. Tampa's biggest pirate parade is finally here, and 10 Tampa Bay has your back on where to park. Parking...
Here's where you can drink during Gasparilla
TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend this year's Gasparilla Pirate Festival and, as part of the celebration, many will choose to drink. For those 21 years old or over, you can enjoy the fun with a beer or cocktail in hand during the parade, but only in certain areas. Described as wet zones, the city of Tampa has designated three specific places for people to consume alcohol at the same time they participate in the event.
US Coast Guards talks safety ahead of Gasparilla Boat Parade
TAMPA, Fla. — Gasparilla is a must-do event for people living in or visiting the Tampa Bay area. It's a tradition more than a century old, scheduled for January 28. The Gasparilla Pirate Fest is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Tampa. It's the 105th Gasparilla Invasion and Parade of the Pirates. Roughly half a million people are expected to attend this year.
What you need to know about the 2023 annual Kumquat Festival
DADE CITY, Fla. — Are you a fan of kumquats? Well, you're in luck. The one-of-a-kind 26th annual Kumquat Festival will be here come Jan. 28. The free event located in the Wells Fargo parking lot of downtown Dade City will feature arts and crafts and more than 300 vendors with something for the entire family, including the Kumquat Kids Corral. The festival does ask guests to leave pets at home though.
Tropical Plant International Expo takes over Tampa Convention Center
TAMPA, Fla. — The 50th annual Tropical Plant International Expo took over the Tampa Convention Center – gathering all plant lovers together. Buyers from 48 states and 33 countries attended the event to take a look at the most recent trends in plants. Members of the organization say there is just so much to see.
Your guide to the 2023 Children's Gasparilla Parade
TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all of Tampa Bay's littlest pirates!. Before the adults have their big Gasparilla celebration, the kids get to shine at their very own parade. The 2023 Children's Gasparilla Parade is happening from noon to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. If you're planning on participating...
Red tide levels in Tampa Bay area drop in latest report
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — As people along the west coast of Florida struggled with respiratory issues and the sights and smells of dead fish, relief could be on the way as red tide levels in the Tampa Bay area have dwindled in the latest report. The red tide organism,...
'Dream come true': Tampa man appears on 'Jeopardy!'
TAMPA, Fla. — One of Tampa's own appeared on Thursday night's "Jeopardy!" episode. 10 Tampa Bay sat down with Troy Meyer at his home hours before his appearance on the popular game show. "Dream come true is sort of a cliché, but it really is a dream come true,"...
Tampa native, Marine Corps veteran with 22 years of law enforcement service dies of cancer
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Sergeant Travis Miller passed away Thursday morning "after a hard-fought battle with cancer," the department announced on Facebook. "Travis you were simply the best. It was an honor to serve alongside you. Thank...
Madonna to bring 'The Celebration Tour' to Amalie Arena
TAMPA, Fla. — Attention, Madonna fans — this is not a drill. The "Queen of Pop" herself is coming In September to Tampa. Madonna is scheduled to bring "The Celebration Tour" on Sept. 7, 2023, to Amalie Arena. "The Celebration Tour" will take fans on a journey through...
Helping injured and wounded veterans, one dinner at a time
TAMPA, Fla. — On the third Thursday of every month, a special dinner takes place in Tampa to help support our veterans who have been wounded or injured and their families. It's put together by Operation Helping Hand and it's a chance for anyone in the community to give back to our veterans who have given so much.
List of places to find all your pirate outfit ideas for 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Festival
TAMPA, Fla. — For all everyone planning on taking over the streets of downtown Tampa for Gasparilla 2023, there is still time to pick up your pirate costumes and outfits before Jan. 28. Whether you want to pick out a pirate shirt, an eye patch, or go fully decked...
Rezoning application submitted for possible waterfront development around Ybor Channel
TAMPA, Fla — A possible new 33-acre mixed-used waterfront development might be on the horizon for Ybor Harbor after a rezoning application was submitted late Thursday. According to a news release, real estate investor Darryl Shaw is undertaking the project, which is planned to be located south of Adamo Drive.
Tampa City Council overrides 4 of mayor's vetoes during heated meeting
TAMPA, Fla. — You could call it political ping-pong. First, Tampa City Council approves several ordinances that would have allowed voters the opportunity to decide on changes to the city’s charter. Then, Mayor Jane Castor released a memo vetoing five ordinances. On Thursday, the council voted to override...
Will Confederate statue return to downtown Bradenton?
BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County officials could soon decide whether to restore and replace the Confederate monument that stood for decades outside the historic courthouse in downtown Bradenton. The Board of County Commissioners briefly debated the issue in a public workshop meeting last week following suggestions from three residents...
Community works to get gun violence addressed in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Neighbors in the Tampa community said they are mourning the loss of loved ones and friends as they fight for justice for not only them, but other families. They said enough is enough. "There is no peace in the city, it's just blood," Lashaun Tims said.
