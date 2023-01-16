Acquired: 2021 MLB Draft, 2nd Round (TNXL Academy, Florida) 2022 Stats: 16 G (16 GS), 46.2 IP, 26 H, 26 R, 23 ER (4.44 ERA), 35 BB, 70 K, .261 BABIP (Low-A) A native of Heidelberg, Ontario, Canada, a town of just 500, Calvin Zigler was forced to relocate to central Florida in order to keep his baseball dream alive due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, as the border between the U.S. and Canada closed for a time, making it difficult for scouts and evaluators to see the right-hander pitch. A senior at St. Mary’s Catholic Secondary School in Kitchener, he transferred to the TNXL Academy in Ocoee, Florida in January 2021, where he finished out the 2021 baseball season. With their second-round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft, the 46th player selected overall, the Mets selected Ziegler, signing him for $910,000 a few days later, roughly $700,000 below the MLB-assigned slot value.

