Well Wyoming government needs to stand firm The 25 million to install EV chargers should be sent back Don't provide permits to install these chargers in your state Just know the lithium mining industry is destroying our environment. These batteries to be replaced cost upto 28 thousands dollars That's not including where are these spent batteries will be disposed of WHERE are they going to be stored These questions have to be address before this EV VEHICLES industry continues The public has to be told who will be responsible
at least one state knows what reality is they know it ain't going to work out there in the cold and out there in the open when you don't have a charge station every 30 MI out there you might not have a charge station for 200 300 miles
Comments / 2