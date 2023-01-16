Lawmakers face 38 proposed changes to the state constitution this session. Few will pass. Massive and drastic change is something to be wary of when it comes to altering the state’ core governing document, though the voters do approve changes from time to time. But the proposals do carry messages, including of Republican frustrations in […] The post Legislative session opens with dozens of proposed constitutional changes appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO