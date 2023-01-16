ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Kaylly Ohause
5d ago

Well Wyoming government needs to stand firm The 25 million to install EV chargers should be sent back Don't provide permits to install these chargers in your state Just know the lithium mining industry is destroying our environment. These batteries to be replaced cost upto 28 thousands dollars That's not including where are these spent batteries will be disposed of WHERE are they going to be stored These questions have to be address before this EV VEHICLES industry continues The public has to be told who will be responsible

Montie Szydel
4d ago

at least one state knows what reality is they know it ain't going to work out there in the cold and out there in the open when you don't have a charge station every 30 MI out there you might not have a charge station for 200 300 miles

montanarightnow.com

Bureau of Land Management considering expanding Western Solar Plan to Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering updates to its 2012 Western Solar Plan which include expanding the plan to five new states, including Montana. Currently, the Western Solar Plan includes six southwestern states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. Public input is being...
BILLINGS, MT
The Hill

Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales

A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard the oil and gas industries. The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyoming’s ability to trade…
WYOMING STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Legislative session opens with dozens of proposed constitutional changes

Lawmakers face 38 proposed changes to the state constitution this session. Few will pass. Massive and drastic change is something to be wary of when it comes to altering the state’ core governing document, though the voters do approve changes from time to time. But the proposals do carry messages, including of Republican frustrations in […] The post Legislative session opens with dozens of proposed constitutional changes appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Crosscut

WA Democrats hid messages on Chinese American History Month bill

A debate over establishing a Chinese American History Month is apparently the reason Democratic lawmakers in the Washington House redacted a dozen batches of emails, memos and text messages, even though public disclosure of legislative documents is required by state law. The topic of this discussion was revealed after Crosscut...
WASHINGTON STATE
KELOLAND TV

The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch

VALE, S.D. (KELO) — J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, according to records from Butte County. The man behind that company is Daniel E. Gerety, II., a businessman from Seneca, Kansas. According to a previous interview...
VALE, SD
KDVR.com

Polis focusing on red flag laws

In the State of the State, Gov. Jared Polis mentioned his interest in updating red flag laws. Gabrielle Franklin reports. In the State of the State, Gov. Jared Polis mentioned his interest in updating red flag laws. Gabrielle Franklin reports. What caused snowstorm to shift north?. What caused snowstorm to...
COLORADO STATE
PV Tech

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions acquires solar power plant in Colorado

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions has acquired a new solar power plant in Colorado, which will provide 175MW of electricity to a separate uility’s customers in the state. Containing more than 414,000 solar panels, Pike Solar, located in El Paso County and acquired from solar power developer Juwi, is being constructed to serve customers of Colorado Springs Utilities. It is expected to begin operation in late 2023.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

