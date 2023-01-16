Read full article on original website
Davenport man dies after crash involving box truck
A Davenport man died Thursday following a crash involving a box truck, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.
Man killed in Hillsborough County crash after suffering medical emergency
A Webster man died Friday morning after a medical emergency caused him to crash into a traffic sign in Hillsborough County, troopers said.
FHP: Osceola County crash leaves 4-month-old child, woman dead; 4 more hurt
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman and a child were killed in a crash in Osceola County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a crash was reported around 11 a.m. in the area of State Road 60 near Peavine Road. Florida Highway Patrol said a sedan eastbound on SR-60 was...
Zephyrhills Man Struck And Killed By Tractor-Trailer Crossing SR-50 In Hernando County
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – A 56-year-old Zephyrhills man has died after being struck by a tractor-trailer on Thursday around 11:57 pm, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on SR-50, west of Irwin Street when the Zephyrhills man walked into
Pedestrian killed in late-night collision
2 Jailed For I-4 Road Rage
FHP says the two men tossed drinks at each other and one aimed a pellet gun that looked like a .45
Deadly crash shuts down toll plaza, exit ramp on SR-408, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash Friday morning in Orange County. Troopers said one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on eastbound State Road 408 at the Dean Road exit. The crash has the ramp and toll plaza shut down. Troopers...
Plant City Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash
PLANT CITY, Fla. – A Plant City man was killed in an early morning crash that happened around 2:00 am on Thursday, according to police. The Plant City Police Department received a 911 call about a single-vehicle traffic crash that happened in the 3500 block
Tow truck carrying school bus involved in deadly Tampa hit-and-run; FHP searching for driver
TAMPA, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Tampa. Now, Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the driver responsible. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on U.S. 301 and the eastbound entrance ramp to the Selmon Expressway (State Road 618) in Hillsborough County.
Pasco sheriff's office: Body found in Hudson waterway
Traffic stop leads to homicide warrant arrest in Punta Gorda
Thursday, Florida Highway Patrol troopers initiated a traffic stop in Punta Gorda that led to an arrest on a homicide warrant from 2016.
‘Senseless killing’: Florida mother shot, killed while picking up food for family
Orange County deputies arrested a woman Friday after a mother was shot and killed while picking up food for her family last week.
Body found in water in Hudson
Tampa police disable ‘suspicious item’ found on Cypress Street
Tampa police have closed a portion of Cypress Street due to the report of a "suspicious item."
Garbage truck strikes Bradenton woman, 71, critically injuring her
Osceola County deputies recover body in retention pond near Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies said the search for a missing woman has come to a tragic end. The search began Tuesday along Bridgewater Court, not far from East Lake Elementary in Kissimmee. Investigators found a body in a pond Wednesday around 11:45 a.m. Channel 9 reporter...
Manatee County woman, 71, critical after garbage truck hits walker: FHP
FHP: 71-year-old woman critically hurt after being hit by garbage truck
Pasco County deputies search for missing endangered woman
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said it is searching for a missing endangered woman last seen Thursday morning.
Lakeland police officer dies after battle with cancer
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland police officer died Thursday morning after a battle with cancer, according to the police’s Facebook page. The Lakeland Police Department made a post-Thursday evening mourning the death of Sgt. Travis Miller, a fifth-generation Floridian who was originally from Tampa. According to the post, Miller was a former military police […]
