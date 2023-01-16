ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camillus, NY

West Genesee boys indoor track victorious at Kirschenheiter Invitational

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago

SYRACUSE – Reaching a new peak this winter, the

boys indoor track and field team claimed victory in last Saturday’s morning session of the Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena.

The Wildcats picked up 91 points, enough to hold off Fayetteville-Manlius (83.3) for that top spot in an event where WG’s girls finished third behind Liverpool and Cazenovia.

Great in the relays, the boys Wildcats had Michael Gomes, Kevin Moser, Casey Comny and Payton Manipole go eight minutes, 57.73 seconds to win the 4×800 relay, more than half a minute ahead of the field.

Just as important was the 4×200, where Dom Burris, Dylan Frost, Rhisson Williams and Chris Moser were victorious in 1:33.68, more than four seconds ahead of Liverpool’s 1:38.08.

Burris also won the long jump with 21 feet 4 ½ inches as Anthony Edgar was third with 20′ 3/4”. Burris got second place in the triple jump with 40’3 1/4”. Kev Scott went 38.24 seconds for second in the 300-meter dash as Will Fettig (39.17) was fifth.

Frost also was third in the 55-meter dash in 6.86 seconds. Michael Gomes went 2:40.32 at 1,000 meters to finish third as Jordan-Elbridge had Alex Kunz in seventh place.

Casey Comny got fourth in the 600-meter run in 1:33.30. Edgar had a third-place time of 9.04 seconds in the 55-meter hurdles.

Chloe Feitze took second in the 600 in 1:42.95, with Claire Griffin fourth in 1:44.94. Then, in the 1,500-meter run, Peyton Long got second place in 5:09.01 and Rebecca Dickey (5:23.44) was third to go with Karolina Lata in fifth place.

Erin Fortune took third in the 1.000 in 3:29.42 as WG also finished third in the 4×800 in 11:04.64 and fifth in the 4×400 relay. Mya Rufus got seventh in the 300-meter dash. Grace McInerney finished fourth in the triple jump and had a fourth-place high jump of 4’8”.

Marcellus had Andrew McCaffery, in the boys pole vault, clear 10’6”, second to the 11 feet from Central Square’s Austin Melvin.

Cameron Sadler had a third-place shot put toss of 38’4 1/2” as Ethan Snyder took fourth in the 55 sprint (6.93 seconds). Xander Szalach got fourth in the high jump clearing 5’2”, while Owen Alexander was fourth (9.16) and Lukas Grieb sixth in the 55 hurdles.

The Mustangs got third place in the 4×200 relay in 1:40.26. Nate Alexander was sixth in the 3,200-meter run, with Xander Szalach sixth in the 600 and Joe Striffler sixth in the 300.

On the girls side for Marcellus, Bailey Ellis was second in the shot put, heaving it 29’3 3/4”. The Mustangs were fifth in the 4×400 and sixth in the 4×400 as Sophia Bianchi took sixth in the 55 hurdles.

Westhill was part of the afternoon session at the Kirschenheiter meet, where Isabel Leonardo had a third-place triple jump of 31’9 ¾, with Ava Baty fifth in the long jump and Leonardo fifth in the high jump.

Katelyn Sainsbury was third in the 3,000 in 12:37.12 and Mallie Alt third in the pole vault, topping 7’6” as the Warriors were third in the 4×200 in 2:01.34. Riley Sheridan was sixth in the boys pole vault.

Comments / 0

 

