Aspen, CO

Police searching for Aspen woman missing for about a week

By Stephanie Butzer
Denver7 News KMGH
 5 days ago
ASPEN, Colo. — A 64-year-old woman has been missing from the Aspen area for about a week.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Martha Laward was last seen "about a week ago" — though no exact date was available — around the 1000 block of Cemetery Lane in Aspen. Her family spoke with her around the same time but has not been able to connect with her since.

CBI said she may have recently been treated at a local hospital. She has bipolar disorder and alcoholism, according to the CBI alert.

Laward is described as having gray hair and blue eyes. She stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

She may be driving a white 2001 Toyota Camry with Colorado license plate BTH-V43.

Anybody who has seen Laward or knows where she is should call 911 or the Aspen Police Department at 970-920-5400.

