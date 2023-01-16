ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

NHL All-Star rosters: Here's the full list for the 2023 game

The NHL’s best players have been chosen — one per team — both by the experts in the hockey operations department and by fans. The 2023 NHL All-Star team rosters — one for each of the four divisions, with at least one player per NHL team getting in — were named on Thursday, with the fans getting to use Twitter to vote for two skaters and one goalie per division for a total of 12 players added on.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star?

The Los Angeles Angels may be continuing their shopping spree. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that the Angels are showing a lot of interest in veteran catcher Gary Sanchez. The 30-year-old Sanchez remains an unsigned free agent after spending last season with the Minnesota Twins. Sanchez began his career with the New York... The post Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yankees star pitcher kicked out of public park

Nestor Cortes is doing his best Rodney Dangerfield impersonation. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees left-hander couldn’t get any respect during a recent trip to a public park. Take a look at what he posted on Twitter Wednesday night:. Probably shouldn’t be making...
"It's just absurd that the players are playing": McEnroe hits back at Murray late finish, affects his chances of going further

John McEnroe wants the Australian Open to add a cut-off time so that players like Murray and Kokkinakis don't have to play for as long as they did. Murray and Kokkinakis started their match late in the day and then played one of the longest matches in event history. All of that combined made it so they finished in the small hours of the next day leaving the winner of the contest in a terrible situation moving forward. It was Andy Murray and he already played one 5-setter in the previous round.
Giants Sign Former Yankees First Baseman to Minor League Contract

Former Yankees first baseman Ronald Guzmán signed a minor league contract with the Giants this week, according to his page on MLB.com. The left-handed hitting first baseman was assigned to the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats on Thursday. Guzmán spent the majority of the 2022 season within the Yankees organization,...
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old.  Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics.  Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's career ...
NHL Head Coach Ripped For His Pride Night Comments

Earlier this week, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov made a decision that had the sports world talking. He did not take part in the pregame skate because he refused to wear the team's LGBTQ+ Pride Night warmup jersey. The Russian national cited his religious beliefs as the reason ...
Future NFL Hall of Famer Appears To Announce Retirement

With the end of an NFL season, there are always many changes. Some players enter free agency, some are traded, coaches switch to other teams or are fired, and some players decide it is time to hang up their cleats and end their time as a professional athlete.
Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers

It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stephen A. Smith Names "Best Team In Basketball"

Stephen A. Smith is all in on the Boston Celtics. During Friday's episode of First Take, the ESPN analyst named the C's as the "best team in basketball." "Boston's the best team in basketball. ... Right now, the Boston Celtics are EASILY the favorites to win it all," he said. Last night, the ...
