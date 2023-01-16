ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Has Corpus Christi achieved Dr. King's dream?

By Corderro McMurry
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
Has Corpus Christi achieved Dr. King’s dream and how do we measure that?

With MLK Day being about remembering Dr. King's legacy and his fight for equal rights. They say some of Dr. King's dream has been realized, but there is still work to be done.

"That's a good question," said Pastor Axel.

Pastor Axel said he's lived in Corpus Christi around 65 years and he's seen the transformation of the west side where many Blacks grew up. He said Dr. King's dream has not fully been achieved in Corpus Christi or nationwide.

"The dream of equality, the dream of being able to judge people not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. That is still occurring," said Pastor Axel. .

"I think as a whole we have in a sense achieved that dream however there's many many errors of opportunities," Curtis Clark / V.P. Corpus Christi Black Chamber of Commerce.

And the bigger question, how do we measure that achievement? Pastor Axel said it's more than just highlighting MLK Day, having week long celebrations and coming around only during Black history month.

"That's measurement. Because we're saying that this is all we do. That is the line, that is the measurement. "We have the rally, we celebrate though. We have banquets, and the banquets are full! But once you leave from those celebrations, the next measurement is what do we do? We go home," said Pastor Axel.

And then he said planning begins for following year's celebration. "And if we are trying to reach the masses and challenge the people to start speaking up and not being afraid, that's a measurement," Pastor Axel said.

Visit here for a list of MLK Day events.

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

