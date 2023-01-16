ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Investigation underway after human remains found on UC Berkeley campus

By Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
Students walk in Sproul Plaza at the University of California, Berkeley, where surrounding rents for off-campus housing are up by more than 9% over last year. Jon Marcus/The Hechinger Report

The University of California Police Department is investigating after human remains were found on the UC Berkeley campus.

According to the department's crime log, the remains were found around noon on Tuesday on the school's Clark Kerr Campus, about one mile from the main campus.

The person's identity and cause of death were not immediately known.

UCPD could not immediately be reached for comment by USA TODAY. But the department told CNN the “skeletonized” human remains were found “in a building which has not been occupied for many years."

“It is not clear how many years they have been there,” police told the outlet in a statement. “There are no outstanding cases of missing individuals from the campus community.”

The Alameda County Coroner’s Office has also opened an investigation after the discovery of the remains, according to the statement.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY.

The Crusader
4d ago

Unless there is trauma to the bones, they’re not going to be able to ascertain the cause of death.

Jdth
4d ago

My heart goes out to the family

John Hood
4d ago

Could have been a drug addict who knew a spot to get high and died. Also, homeless people find abandoned buildings all the time to sleep in. I knew of an homeless Vietnam vet who slept in a deserted burned up house. I checked on him now and then giving him groceries and cigarettes.

