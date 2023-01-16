Students walk in Sproul Plaza at the University of California, Berkeley, where surrounding rents for off-campus housing are up by more than 9% over last year. Jon Marcus/The Hechinger Report

The University of California Police Department is investigating after human remains were found on the UC Berkeley campus.

According to the department's crime log, the remains were found around noon on Tuesday on the school's Clark Kerr Campus, about one mile from the main campus.

The person's identity and cause of death were not immediately known.

UCPD could not immediately be reached for comment by USA TODAY. But the department told CNN the “skeletonized” human remains were found “in a building which has not been occupied for many years."

“It is not clear how many years they have been there,” police told the outlet in a statement. “There are no outstanding cases of missing individuals from the campus community.”

METH AT THE LIBRARY?: Another Colorado library closes because of meth contamination

CALIFORNIA WEATHER UPDATES: California 'not done' as more rain, snow pummel storm-battered state; relief may arrive Tuesday: Updates

The Alameda County Coroner’s Office has also opened an investigation after the discovery of the remains, according to the statement.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Investigation underway after human remains found on UC Berkeley campus