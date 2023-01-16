ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Olivos, CA

UPDATE: Hwy 154 remains closed for bridge repairs

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=272rCN_0kGPRxaa00

UPDATE (8:15 p.m.): A portion of Highway 154 will remain closed after Caltrans crews inspected a bridge.

Caltrans says the Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge's abutments have been impacted by running water, which has caused a drain failure.

Caltrans will keep Highway 154 closed at the bridge to conduct repairs. The current detours in the area remain in place.

Caltrans says an update on a potential opening of the bridge is expected tomorrow.

__

Bridge inspection and other work along a portion of Highway 154 in Los Olivos is expected to take place Monday.

Drivers can use highways 101 and 246 as detours, but Highway 246 remains closed at the 246/154 roundabout.

No word when either portion of Highway 154 will reopen.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Taft Midway Driller

Highway 166 to stay closed until the end of the month

Highway 166 over Grocer Grade will be closed until the end of January to repair a settling road bed. Caltrans said on Thursday the damaged section of roadway will be completely rebuilt and repaved. The closure extends from Maricopa to the Kern-San Luis Obispo County line, according to Caltrans. Other...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Nipomo residents continue to clean up aftermath from storm and flooding impacts

NIPOMO, Calif. – Clean-up is underway in neighborhoods in Nipomo. Streets and homes were impacted by the recent storms. It caused the creek near East Branch Street to overflow and flood the entire street. Residents say logs and debris covered the area, and the flooding took days to recede. Some struggled to get inside their The post Nipomo residents continue to clean up aftermath from storm and flooding impacts appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
NIPOMO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Did the Steel Curtains Help Montecito?

Success, like beauty, lies squarely in the eye of the beholder. In the case of the six steel nets strung across Montecito creeks designed to prevent another deadly debris flow, the answer will remain decidedly undecided for the time being. “I don’t know that we know,” said county supervisor Das Williams — whose district includes Montecito — of the steel nets’ impact during last week’s torrential downpours. “But it seems like it was somewhere between successful and very successful.”
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

No Farms to Condos, Says Goleta

“As a farmer, the best thing you can raise is condos,” said Stuart Kasdin, riffing on the truism about the value of land in the Golden State. Kasdin is a councilmember for the City of Goleta, which just sent its revised Housing Element report to the state, well ahead of the February 15 deadline. But as a small city on the coast surrounded by the County of Santa Barbara, it’s waging another battle to save nearby agricultural lands and open spaces.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Woman Injured in Collision on Highway 135 in Orcutt

A woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 135 in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched at about 7:45 p.m. to the crash on Highway 135 at Foster Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
ORCUTT, CA
KEYT

54-year-old Grover Beach woman identified in fatal Amtrak collision

GROVER BEACH, Calif.– 54-year-old Karen Ayn Anderson has been identified as the pedestrian struck and killed by an Amtrak train in the 200 block of north Highway 1 on Dec. 27, according to the Grover Beach Police Department. Grover Beach Police determined the 54-year-old woman was walking on the...
GROVER BEACH, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy