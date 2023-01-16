UPDATE: Hwy 154 remains closed for bridge repairs

UPDATE (8:15 p.m.): A portion of Highway 154 will remain closed after Caltrans crews inspected a bridge.

Caltrans says the Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge's abutments have been impacted by running water, which has caused a drain failure.

Caltrans will keep Highway 154 closed at the bridge to conduct repairs. The current detours in the area remain in place.

Caltrans says an update on a potential opening of the bridge is expected tomorrow.

__

Bridge inspection and other work along a portion of Highway 154 in Los Olivos is expected to take place Monday.

Drivers can use highways 101 and 246 as detours, but Highway 246 remains closed at the 246/154 roundabout.

No word when either portion of Highway 154 will reopen.

