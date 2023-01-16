ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Quality Tank Solutions 15BBL Brite w/ Carb Stone Availabe in Eastern, PA

Quality Tank Solutions 15BBL Brite w/ Carb Stone Availabe in Eastern, PA ( $12,500 ) We are replacing this practically brand new Brite tank with a Uni tank for better production flexibility. This was only filled three total times and was mfg’d just 9 months ago in Wisconsin. Brand new this tank was over $17k with the carb stone. Contact for delivery and pickup options. Location is hour north of Philadelphia.
Water Deaeration Column BRAND NEW INSIDE CRATE

Water Deaeration Column BRAND NEW INSIDE CRATE ( $100,000 ) We bought this column, and then decided it doesn’t fit our workflow, so it’s for sale. New in box. Below is the description from the manufacturer of the unit function and options. Scope of supply is Water Deaeration...
2x 60gal Squarrel square barrel with accessories and white oak wood staves

2x 60gal Squarrel square barrel with accessories and white oak wood staves ( $2,250 ) 2x 60 gallon Squarrels basically brand new with all accessories needed to start barrel ageing beer/wine/spirits. Included:. 2x 60 gallon Squarrel frames. 80x gaskets. 80x white oak wood staves. Stainless steel screws. 2x 6″ tri-clamp...
10bbl Horizontal Lagering Tank

Brand new never installed 10bbl Horizontal Lagering Tank Top. This tank is the Top only and cannot be stacked. Selling for less than cost. Bill of Sale available upon request. We are not responsible for shipping or shipping cost but will make sure it is loaded correctly. Manufacturer : Deutsche.
Fast Growing Breakthru Beverage Group Buys Wine Warehouse in California

Expanding its reach into California, Breakthru Beverage Group announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire statewide beer and wine wholesaler Wine Warehouse in California. The move is Breakthru’s third acquisition in the last year following Major Brands in Missouri and J.J. Taylor in Minnesota. Formed out of...
