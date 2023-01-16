Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Walmart’s anti-theft camera systems at self-checkout that pushed employees past their breaking point
THE self-checkout systems at Walmart are equipped with cameras that are reportedly designed to prevent theft, but some employees have said they've had enough of the feature. Back in 2017, Walmart notably formed a partnership with the Irish AI company Everseen, dispersing new technology to its kiosks throughout the United States.
Delta Airlines Brings Back a Fancy Flight Perk You Probably Don't Know Exists
The perk, enjoyed by Delta's rich and famous clientele, will surely make flying better.
probrewer.com
Quality Tank Solutions 15BBL Brite w/ Carb Stone Availabe in Eastern, PA
Quality Tank Solutions 15BBL Brite w/ Carb Stone Availabe in Eastern, PA ( $12,500 ) We are replacing this practically brand new Brite tank with a Uni tank for better production flexibility. This was only filled three total times and was mfg’d just 9 months ago in Wisconsin. Brand new this tank was over $17k with the carb stone. Contact for delivery and pickup options. Location is hour north of Philadelphia.
probrewer.com
6-Head CBK Bottling Line (2017) Setup for 375 ml bottles. Has also bottled 12 oz bottles
6-Head CBK Bottling Line (2017) Setup for 375 ml bottles. Has also bottled 12 oz bottles ( $18,000 ) The bottling line has been lightly used and is in very good condition. Originally setup for 375ml Belgian Sytyle bottles. Parts included for conversion to 12oz bottles. Operating videos upon request.
probrewer.com
Water Deaeration Column BRAND NEW INSIDE CRATE
Water Deaeration Column BRAND NEW INSIDE CRATE ( $100,000 ) We bought this column, and then decided it doesn’t fit our workflow, so it’s for sale. New in box. Below is the description from the manufacturer of the unit function and options. Scope of supply is Water Deaeration...
probrewer.com
2x 60gal Squarrel square barrel with accessories and white oak wood staves
2x 60gal Squarrel square barrel with accessories and white oak wood staves ( $2,250 ) 2x 60 gallon Squarrels basically brand new with all accessories needed to start barrel ageing beer/wine/spirits. Included:. 2x 60 gallon Squarrel frames. 80x gaskets. 80x white oak wood staves. Stainless steel screws. 2x 6″ tri-clamp...
probrewer.com
10bbl Horizontal Lagering Tank
Brand new never installed 10bbl Horizontal Lagering Tank Top. This tank is the Top only and cannot be stacked. Selling for less than cost. Bill of Sale available upon request. We are not responsible for shipping or shipping cost but will make sure it is loaded correctly. Manufacturer : Deutsche.
probrewer.com
Fast Growing Breakthru Beverage Group Buys Wine Warehouse in California
Expanding its reach into California, Breakthru Beverage Group announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire statewide beer and wine wholesaler Wine Warehouse in California. The move is Breakthru’s third acquisition in the last year following Major Brands in Missouri and J.J. Taylor in Minnesota. Formed out of...
probrewer.com
3 Barrel Brewing System (Complete) with Fermenters
3 Barrel Brewing System (Complete) with Fermenters ( $20,000 ) Purchased from Stout in 2016. Additional details upon request.
Comments / 0