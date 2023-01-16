Read full article on original website
Case Western Reserve offering full scholarships to boost public health workforce
CLEVELAND — City of Cleveland residents who lack access to health care will benefit from a new Case Western Reserve University-led program designed to increase the number of public health practitioners serving the community. Thanks to a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services,...
Cleveland Clinic CEO gives annual State of the Clinic address: Watch the full speech
CLEVELAND — “Today’s challenges are tomorrow’s opportunities to lead.”. That was part of the message from Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic during the annual State of the Clinic address on Wednesday morning. His speech outlined the challenges facing healthcare as the world moves beyond...
3 Questions: I Promise student reporter finds out how the Humane Society of Summit County cares for animals
AKRON, Ohio — The Humane Society of Summit County cares and advocates for vulnerable animals. The Society operates a no-time-limit shelter, meaning as long as the animal is healthy, it will stay until it is adopted. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning...
Local med student diagnosed with thyroid cancer, urges others about warning signs
Danielle Herman, a 26-year-old medical student at Case Western Reserve University, was one of the millions unaware of her body's struggle with thyroid disease.
Morning Journal
Klutch Cannabis to open its first dispensary in Lorain
Klutch Cannabis, one of the Midwest’s cannabis cultivators and processors, announced it will have a grand opening of its first retail dispensary, The Citizen by Klutch, in the city of Lorain, according to a news release. The dispensary will be located at 5152 Grove Ave. Doors will open at...
WFMJ.com
Covelli heiress files lawsuit over trust funds in Cleveland
There is a fight taking place and it's not at the Covelli Centre, but amongst the Covelli family. The granddaughter of the late Albert Covelli has filed a lawsuit against Covelli's daughter claiming breach of Grandchildren's Trust which was set up by the late Covelli and his wife Josephine. The...
cleveland19.com
Summit County family says lab error led to aunt’s false cancer diagnosis, life-altering surgery
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio family says a false lung cancer diagnosis and the removal of part of their elderly aunt’s lung has forever changed her quality of life, so they’re speaking out, saying they don’t want another person to suffer the way their loved one has.
Global Cleveland launches resource guide for immigrants in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Global Cleveland is launching a new guide to help immigrants adjusting to life in Northeast Ohio. According to the nonprofit, the document is 57 pages long and will eventually be at least partially translated into multiple languages. It includes helpful information about topics like housing, jobs, and government services, and also walks people through the process of becoming a United States citizen.
Why are egg prices so high?
The price for a dozen eggs has more than doubled over the last few months, and shoppers are certainly feeling the pinch at local grocery stores. So too, are breakfast-focused restaurants.
Cleveland Clinic reports $200 million operating loss: State of the Clinic: The Wake Up for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The cost of healthcare is climbing, thanks to inflation. Labor costs are up 15-30%, while drugs, supplies and energy cost 20% more. And Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements are lagging behind. Clinic CEO...
newsnet5
'Never fear death': Northeast Ohio mom assists, supports terminally ill as 'death doula,' end-of-life coach
CLEVELAND — We've all heard of a doula. It's someone who helps a mother feel comfortable through the process of birthing their child and starting a new life. Over the last several years, though, end-of-life doulas or "death doulas" have grown in popularity nationwide. The profession is now gaining...
Education Station: Last few years of economic unrest causing more high school students to prioritize financial literacy
OHIO, USA — Many of us can relate to the burden of student loans. Student debt was made worse by the pandemic’s economic punch, making financial literacy more important to young people, especially those headed off to college. The number of states requiring high school students learn financial...
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Ohio
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
10 Cleveland Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour
Cleveland, OH. - You might have heard that "Cleveland rocks." Well, it turns out that's not just because the city is home to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Greater Cleveland area has a population of over 3.6 million, as well as large, diverse economy that "rocks" because it's centered around several key industries:
Kent State holds first-ever white coat ceremony
Kent State University Trumbull held its first-ever white coat ceremony on Tuesday.
Education Station: John Hay architecture students fundraising for Italy trip
CLEVELAND — It began with an area art teacher's dream to show her students some of the structures and artwork they've only read about. In a couple of months, her dream will become reality, thanks to help from the community. Art students at Cleveland Early College High School at...
2 men dead after plane bound for Cuyahoga County Airport crashes in New York: Here's what we know about the timeline and aircraft
CLEVELAND — The investigation is underway after a small plane bound for Cuyahoga County Airport crashed near Westchester County Airport in New York, killing two Northeast Ohio men on Thursday evening. According to Westchester County officials, Binyamin Chafetz and Baruch Taub were flying back to the Cleveland area after...
Remaking the Market: The next steps for Cleveland's West Side Market in 2023
CLEVELAND — For the West Side Market, 2022 ended with lots of surveys, research, and analysis. It's all part of the 10-month plan to transition the iconic facility to nonprofit management, and we're told that phase is now about one-third of the way complete. So what can we expect...
thelandcle.org
Simon’s is MIA as its plans for Collinwood grocery property remain unknown
It’s been almost nine months since the closure of Dave’s grocery location on Lakeshore Blvd. in Collinwood, making it more difficult for residents to access fresh, healthy foods. Since then, Dave’s has run shuttle service to its Euclid location, with mixed responses from Collinwood residents. When Simon’s purchased the vacant Lakeshore Blvd. grocery property in September, hopes rose that the neighborhood would once again be home to a full-service grocery. Now, residents are frustrated as Simon’s has failed to respond to inquiries or communicate about its intentions for the property.
Search for next Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO underway: Parents, community members join the process
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District has asked families and community members to help pick its next CEO. On Tuesday night, the district hosted the first of three public forums where the community was able to give their input on what they want to see in the district's next leader, what has been working and where things need to be improved.
WKYC
