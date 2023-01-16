ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Morning Journal

Klutch Cannabis to open its first dispensary in Lorain

Klutch Cannabis, one of the Midwest’s cannabis cultivators and processors, announced it will have a grand opening of its first retail dispensary, The Citizen by Klutch, in the city of Lorain, according to a news release. The dispensary will be located at 5152 Grove Ave. Doors will open at...
LORAIN, OH
WFMJ.com

Covelli heiress files lawsuit over trust funds in Cleveland

There is a fight taking place and it's not at the Covelli Centre, but amongst the Covelli family. The granddaughter of the late Albert Covelli has filed a lawsuit against Covelli's daughter claiming breach of Grandchildren's Trust which was set up by the late Covelli and his wife Josephine. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Global Cleveland launches resource guide for immigrants in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Global Cleveland is launching a new guide to help immigrants adjusting to life in Northeast Ohio. According to the nonprofit, the document is 57 pages long and will eventually be at least partially translated into multiple languages. It includes helpful information about topics like housing, jobs, and government services, and also walks people through the process of becoming a United States citizen.
CLEVELAND, OH
Evan Crosby

10 Cleveland Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour

Cleveland, OH. - You might have heard that "Cleveland rocks." Well, it turns out that's not just because the city is home to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Greater Cleveland area has a population of over 3.6 million, as well as large, diverse economy that "rocks" because it's centered around several key industries:
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

2 men dead after plane bound for Cuyahoga County Airport crashes in New York: Here's what we know about the timeline and aircraft

CLEVELAND — The investigation is underway after a small plane bound for Cuyahoga County Airport crashed near Westchester County Airport in New York, killing two Northeast Ohio men on Thursday evening. According to Westchester County officials, Binyamin Chafetz and Baruch Taub were flying back to the Cleveland area after...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
thelandcle.org

Simon’s is MIA as its plans for Collinwood grocery property remain unknown

It’s been almost nine months since the closure of Dave’s grocery location on Lakeshore Blvd. in Collinwood, making it more difficult for residents to access fresh, healthy foods. Since then, Dave’s has run shuttle service to its Euclid location, with mixed responses from Collinwood residents. When Simon’s purchased the vacant Lakeshore Blvd. grocery property in September, hopes rose that the neighborhood would once again be home to a full-service grocery. Now, residents are frustrated as Simon’s has failed to respond to inquiries or communicate about its intentions for the property.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Search for next Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO underway: Parents, community members join the process

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District has asked families and community members to help pick its next CEO. On Tuesday night, the district hosted the first of three public forums where the community was able to give their input on what they want to see in the district's next leader, what has been working and where things need to be improved.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

