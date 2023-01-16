Read full article on original website
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Billionaire Mat Ishbia makes strong first impression attending first Phoenix Suns game
Ish Wainright hoped Mat Ishbia enjoyed Thursday’s Suns game and didn’t need medical attention afterward. “Hope he didn’t have a heart attack or anything like that,” the Suns two-way player joked after Friday’s practice. “It was cool having him there.” Sitting courtside, Ishbia watched the Suns build a 24-point lead against Brooklyn and fight...
Ed Reed leaving Bethune-Cookman after contract falls through
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed won't be the next football coach at Bethune-Cookman. The Ed Reed Foundation announced on social media Saturday that the university declined to ratify Reed's contract and "won't make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes."
