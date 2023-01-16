Goldsboro 7-year-old accidently shot by 8-year-old relative expected to recover, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 7-year-old is expected to recover after being accidentally shot by an 8-year-old relative, police said.
The 7-year-old was shot Sunday around 11:45 a.m. near Fairview Circle in Goldsboro, according to police.PREVIOUS STORY | 8-year-old accidentally shoots relative, age 7, in Goldsboro, police say
Police said the 7-year-old was “airlifted ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.”
Police said in a release on Sunday that investigators and crime scene specialists with the Goldsboro Police Department were at the scene.
This is still under investigation by police.
