Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro 7-year-old accidently shot by 8-year-old relative expected to recover, police say

By Amber Trent
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zBr9f_0kGPQUDq00

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 7-year-old is expected to recover after being accidentally shot by an 8-year-old relative, police said.

The 7-year-old was shot Sunday around 11:45 a.m. near Fairview Circle in Goldsboro, according to police.

PREVIOUS STORY | 8-year-old accidentally shoots relative, age 7, in Goldsboro, police say

Police said the 7-year-old was “airlifted ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.”

Police said in a release on Sunday that investigators and crime scene specialists with the Goldsboro Police Department were at the scene.

This is still under investigation by police.

