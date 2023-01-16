Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
2 arrested on drug trafficking charges after searches at 2 Decatur residences reveal meth, pot
Two Decatur men are facing multiple charges, including drug trafficking, after law enforcement served search warrants at two homes in the city Thursday. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said nearly 3 pounds of methamphetamine was seized, along with marijuana, prescription medication and drug paraphernalia. Jail records show Edward Leonar Raybon,...
Man accused of shooting Double Springs police officer dies in jail, cause of death unreleased
A man jailed after being charged in the shooting of a Double Springs police officer earlier this week has died. Jeffrey Lee Adair, 48, died Friday morning at the Winston County Jail, the coroner’s office confirmed. Authorities have not said how Adair died. Efforts to reach the Winston County...
WAAY-TV
Multiple drug-related agencies searching 2 Decatur residences
Local, state and federal agencies are serving search warrants at two residences in Decatur. The Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, DEA and ATF are operating in the 2,000 block of Montgomery Street SW in Decatur, the sheriff’s office reported Thursday morning. In a tweet, the...
Manhunt Underway for Dangerous Suspects After Walker County Murder
Two suspects remain at large after a Thursday morning shooting in Walker County that left one person dead. According to a Facebook post from the agency, the WCSO received a report of a shooting on Hill Drive in Quinton early Thursday morning. The post states the investigation continues and due...
wbrc.com
Victim identified in deadly shooting near Jefferson/Walker Co. line, manhunt underway
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The person killed in yesterday’s early morning shooting in Walker County has been identified. Friday, the coroner identified the man as 32-year-old Matthew Perrigin of Quinton. Walker County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says warrants have been issued for two individuals. Corey Ryan Mahaffey, 36, of...
Deputies searching for suspect in fatal Walker County shooting
An active shooting investigation is currently underway in Walker County.
Several agencies respond to neighboring Decatur homes
Several agencies, including the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, are responding to neighboring homes in Decatur on Thursday.
Alabama doctor who lost license over woman’s fatal opioid overdose facing wrongful death suit
An Alabama doctor whose medical license was permanently revoked after a woman he was having a sexual relationship with died of an overdose from opioids he provided is being sued for wrongful death, according to court records. Sammy Becdach, an oncologist who worked at the Clearview Cancer Institute in Decatur...
One dead in Somerville shooting, one person detained
One man has died following a shooting in Somerville Wednesday night, according to authorities.
Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 18, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 18, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 15• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; Pine Hill Dr. NW; damage to 2015 Audi; purse and contents Jan. 17• burglary-3rd degree; person; 13th St. SW; miscellaneous Arrests Jan. 17 Howard, Briana G.; 20• robbery-3rd degree Mann, Justin C.; 33• FTA- driving without license• FTA- DUI• FTA- insurance violation Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
WAAY-TV
9-year-old attacked by dogs in Lawrence County makes a complete recovery
A 9-year-old boy in Lawrence County has completely healed after being attacked by a pack of dogs. It happened on Lawrence County Road 582 in September 2022. Gavin Peoples was injured in the attack and rushed to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries. PREVIOUS: 9-year-old boy hospitalized after violent attack by...
Suspect in custody after shots fired at Winston County sheriff’s deputies, Double Springs police
A suspect is in custody after shots were fired at Winston County sheriff’s deputies and Double Springs police officers Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office told AL.com. A woman who answered the phone at the sheriff’s office said she could not provide further information but said Winston County Sheriff Caleb Snoddy and Double Springs Mayor Elmo Robinson would comment on the incident Wednesday morning.
WAAY-TV
Victim identified in fatal Tuesday wreck at Tuscumbia intersection
A Tuscumbia man has been identified as the lone fatality in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Tuscumbia. Chief Tony Logan of the city's police department said 26-year-old Kendrick Newsome failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of East Sixth and King streets, citing witness reports from the scene.
WAAY-TV
Closed bedroom door saved 2 children from possibly dying in Decatur house fire, fire marshal says
Two young lives were saved thanks to their bedroom door being closed during a Decatur house fire that broke out Monday morning. "Close Before You Doze" are the words Decatur Fire & Rescue is now emphasizing for all residents. They were asleep inside the home with the door closed at...
cenlanow.com
Escaped Alabama inmate, wanted jailer may be in Ford SUV, U.S. Marshal says
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The U.S. Marshal of Northern Alabama sent News 19 the official flyer after information was accidentally released by a law enforcement agency regarding escaped inmate Casey White and wanted corrections officer Vicky White. U.S. Marshal Martin Keely told News 19 both were last seen...
wdhn.com
Madison man posts billboard ad to help find a kidney donor
MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Johnny Johnson Jr. of Madison has a big favor to ask. “It would mean the world to me, my family as well,” he said. He is looking for someone to donate a kidney. Johnson Jr. told News 19 he had been battling Kidney...
Alabama man charged with ‘luring’ ex-girlfriend to house, dousing her with gasoline, setting her on fire
A Morgan County man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he poured gasoline on a woman and set her on fire. Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested Thursday, according to court documents. The incident happened in Priceville about 9 p.m. Tuesday on North Bethel Road.
cenlanow.com
Attorney reflects on time working with Vicky White
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Lauderdale County attorney Temberly Sledge said she regularly worked with Vicky White for more than a decade. Sledge told News 19 that after hearing that Vicky White helped inmate Casey White escape she felt “shocked and disappointed.”. Many people considered Vicky White to be...
Railroad bridge damaged in Decatur, will impact freight service
Train services are on pause in Decatur after some damage to a bridge crossing the Tennessee River.
Family of Alabama singer CJ Harris raising money to cover funeral costs
As the family of "American Idol" contestant CJ Harris prepares to lay him to rest, they are warning people to not donate money to online accounts set up in his name.
