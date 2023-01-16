ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, AL

WAAY-TV

Multiple drug-related agencies searching 2 Decatur residences

Local, state and federal agencies are serving search warrants at two residences in Decatur. The Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, DEA and ATF are operating in the 2,000 block of Montgomery Street SW in Decatur, the sheriff’s office reported Thursday morning. In a tweet, the...
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 18, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 18, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 15• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; Pine Hill Dr. NW; damage to 2015 Audi; purse and contents Jan. 17• burglary-3rd degree; person; 13th St. SW; miscellaneous Arrests Jan. 17 Howard, Briana G.; 20• robbery-3rd degree Mann, Justin C.; 33• FTA- driving without license• FTA- DUI• FTA- insurance violation Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Suspect in custody after shots fired at Winston County sheriff’s deputies, Double Springs police

A suspect is in custody after shots were fired at Winston County sheriff’s deputies and Double Springs police officers Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office told AL.com. A woman who answered the phone at the sheriff’s office said she could not provide further information but said Winston County Sheriff Caleb Snoddy and Double Springs Mayor Elmo Robinson would comment on the incident Wednesday morning.
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Victim identified in fatal Tuesday wreck at Tuscumbia intersection

A Tuscumbia man has been identified as the lone fatality in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Tuscumbia. Chief Tony Logan of the city's police department said 26-year-old Kendrick Newsome failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of East Sixth and King streets, citing witness reports from the scene.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
wdhn.com

Madison man posts billboard ad to help find a kidney donor

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Johnny Johnson Jr. of Madison has a big favor to ask. “It would mean the world to me, my family as well,” he said. He is looking for someone to donate a kidney. Johnson Jr. told News 19 he had been battling Kidney...
MADISON, AL
cenlanow.com

Attorney reflects on time working with Vicky White

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Lauderdale County attorney Temberly Sledge said she regularly worked with Vicky White for more than a decade. Sledge told News 19 that after hearing that Vicky White helped inmate Casey White escape she felt “shocked and disappointed.”. Many people considered Vicky White to be...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL

