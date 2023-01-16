ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Mom charged in Lake Lansing drowning

HASLETT, MI — Thirty-four-year-old Claire Powers of Haslett has been charged with second-degree murder in Ingham County in connection with the drowning death of her four-year-old son last March on Lake Lansing in Meridian Township. Both mother and son were hospitalized after their kayak overturned on the lake around...
HASLETT, MI
State Police investigating serious injury crash Barry County

THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Wayland Post are investigating a single vehicle crash involving a Chevrolet Tahoe on Wednesday, January 18 around 7:00 a.m. on Bender Road in Thornapple Township. Preliminary investigation shows the Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Bender...
BARRY COUNTY, MI
Three arrested in Calhoun County after attempting to lure 14-year-old children on the internet

MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Three men who thought they were meeting up with 14-year-old children were arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday. WOOD TV-8 reports the 27-year-old Battle Creek man, a 49-year-old Portage man and a 33-year old man from Ghana who is living in Jackson were all arrested when they arrived at a location in Marshall.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Murder trial begins for man accused of killing Schoolcraft couple in 2021 crash

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A jury is set to decide the fate of a man accused of killing a Schoolcraft married couple in a car crash over a year-and-a-half ago. According to Kalamazoo County Assistant Prosecutor Aubrey Koches, high speeds and alcohol were factors in the crash that killed high school sweethearts Joel and Dolores Shaffer in May of 2021.
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI

