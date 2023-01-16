I can remember the moment when, as a child, I learned that some plants had evolved to eat animals. Needless to say, I thought that this was amazing, and promptly purchased a Venus flytrap — which, not long thereafter, went hungry and died. Still, the concept of carnivorous plants threw a lot of things in my brain into disarray while also upending any concept of a food chain I might have had at the time.

