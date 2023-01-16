Here are two early signs that American democracy will gulp down more water in 2023 than it did in 2022, as it drowns in the ocean of twenty-first century greed and lust. Now comes news from the heartland that the Nebraska legislature is considering a bill to legalize betting on Nebraska football games at casinos. Let’s pair this alongside some big city news that “gambling’s last big prize,” New York City, may be ready for a casino.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO