The Bad And The Ugly In 2023

Here are two early signs that American democracy will gulp down more water in 2023 than it did in 2022, as it drowns in the ocean of twenty-first century greed and lust. Now comes news from the heartland that the Nebraska legislature is considering a bill to legalize betting on Nebraska football games at casinos. Let’s pair this alongside some big city news that “gambling’s last big prize,” New York City, may be ready for a casino.
KeyBank Recognizes Martin Luther King Jr. Day With Donation To The King Center for Nonviolent Social Change

NEW YORK – KeyBank is proud to celebrate the achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr who influenced and shaped our nation and society. Recognitions such as MLK Day help Key underscore its promise in Key’s promise to recognize, understand and celebrate the wide variety of cultural differences, personal attributes and backgrounds within the community.
DEC To Hold Community Meetings On Community Air Monitoring Initiative Progress

NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced four meetings to provide progress updates for communities participating in the 2022-23 Statewide Community Air Monitoring Initiative. Mobile air monitoring began in September 2022 in Brooklyn, Hempstead/New Cassel/Roosevelt/Uniondale/Westbury, Queens, and Syracuse. This first round of...
Registration Open For Cycle The Hudson Valley 2023

ALBANY, NY – Registration is now open for Parks & Trails New York’s inaugural Cycle the Hudson Valley tour, which promises to be an unforgettable opportunity to take in the rich history of the valley that helped shape America. The seven-day, 200-mile recreational bicycle tour from the Capital of New York State to the Big Apple is scheduled for July 29 – August 5, 2023.
