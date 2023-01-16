Inventor and LPGA Class-A golf pro Robyn James will be featured at the 2023 PGA Show in Orlando, FL this month, showcasing the InfusenClip. The product previously saw her named grand champion of the 2022 Loudoun Innovation Challenge. Now, she has been awarded a booth at the PGA Show by winning the organizers’ “Share Your Story” competition and will take part in a panel on the main stage.

