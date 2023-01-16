Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
Letter: Mackie Christenson, Leesburg
Editor: I attended to Board of Supervisors meetings where it addressed and then voted on a resolution to establish a new, and newly funded, position of director of equity. This hired, not elected person, will peruse all the county business, and put their thumb on scale for hiring, promoting, and letting of contracts.
loudounnow.com
Mars Family Provides $22M Gift to Foxcroft School
Foxcroft School has received a $22 million gift to support the construction of a STEAM wing on the Middleburg-area campus. It is the largest gift made to the all-girls school by living donors in its 108-year history. The grant was made by members of the Mars family who graduated from...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Natalie Pien, Leesburg
Editor: The internet is an essential part of our life and we need data centers to support it. However, data center challenges in Loudoun County and Virginia were recently exposed and cannot be ignored. As a climate activist, I am alarmed by the huge amount of electrical energy data centers...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Law Enforcement Investigating Racist Flyers, School Graffiti
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the distribution of white supremacist propaganda flyers in several areas of western Loudoun, and Leesburg Police are investigating racist and antisemitic graffiti found at two Leesburg high schools. Approximately 50 flyers were found in driveways along Sagle Road west of Hillsboro, Hamilton Station Road,...
loudounnow.com
Sully Elementary School Gets 10 New Coding Robots
Robotics company iRobot, makers of the Roomba, donated 10 coding robots to Sully Elementary School on Friday. The robots, designed specifically for educational use, are meant to help students learn about coding, problem solving and critical thinking, according to a press release. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) spoke to third grade...
loudounnow.com
Inside the School Budget: Dept. of Support Services and Student Services
Two more Loudoun County Public Schools departments presented their fiscal year 2024 budget requests to the School Board on Thursday night. The proposed spending request for the Department of Support Services and the Department of Student Services totals $539.8 million. Chief Operations Officer Kevin Lewis described the functions of each...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Electoral Board Picks School Board Seats for Staggered Terms
The transition to staggered terms on the Loudoun County School Board advanced last week with the Electoral Board selecting the seats that will be up for two-year terms in the November 2023 election. Board members elected next year to the Little River, Algonkian, Broad Run, Dulles, Leesburg and Sterling district...
loudounnow.com
Purcellville Planning Commission Again Votes Against County Plans
The Purcellville Planning Commission on Jan. 19 once again recommended that the Town Council deny five applications by the county for zoning and special use permits for the Fields Farm sports complex and a commuter park and ride lot. These recommendations come after the town sent the plans back for...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Inventor to be Featured at 2023 PGA Show
Inventor and LPGA Class-A golf pro Robyn James will be featured at the 2023 PGA Show in Orlando, FL this month, showcasing the InfusenClip. The product previously saw her named grand champion of the 2022 Loudoun Innovation Challenge. Now, she has been awarded a booth at the PGA Show by winning the organizers’ “Share Your Story” competition and will take part in a panel on the main stage.
loudounnow.com
Purcellville Plans Another Public Information Meeting on Rt. 690 Interchange
The Town of Purcellville plans a Jan. 25 public information meeting on the Rt. 7/Rt.690 interchange project . The Rt. 7/690 interchange project requires the Town Council to consider partially vacating a floodplain easement within the Catoctin Meadows Homeowners Association open space, which was established in 1996. The Town Council has deferred the required public hearing for vacating the easement until the town evaluates all associated easements and land development activities to ensure compliance with town ordinances.
