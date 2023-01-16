One of the most highly anticipated TV shows this 2023 is The Last of Us, adapted from the video game created by Naughty Dog back in 2013. Though The Last of Us was initially supposed to be adapted into a three-hour film under Sony, Neil Druckmann rejected the offer, and eventually landed a series with co-showrunner Craig Mazin on HBO. Seeking to adapt the game-accurate series, The Last of Us found success on their premiere night, which also highlights another record on the streaming site.

3 DAYS AGO