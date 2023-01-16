Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Monk Comes Down the Mountain Free Online
Best sites to watch Monk Comes Down the Mountain - Last updated on Jan 19, 2023. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Monk Comes Down the Mountain online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Monk Comes Down the Mountain on this page.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker Free Online
Best sites to watch The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker - Last updated on Jan 19, 2023. Best sites to stream: Netflix ,Netflix basic with Ads. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker on this page.
epicstream.com
Where to Read Demon Slayer Manga After the Anime
Few series have captured the imagination in recent years quite like Demon Slayer. Fans can’t wait to see more of it animated, but if you want to get ahead of the anime, we have all the info on where to read the Demon Slayer manga after the anime. Table...
epicstream.com
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 15 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
What will happen to the points stolen from Lied once the battle is over? Will Iruma still get the points he needs? Find out in Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 15 with all the info you need right here!. Here's What Happened Before Welcome to Demon School!...
epicstream.com
The Last of Us Becomes HBO’s Second Highest Premiere Since House of the Dragon
One of the most highly anticipated TV shows this 2023 is The Last of Us, adapted from the video game created by Naughty Dog back in 2013. Though The Last of Us was initially supposed to be adapted into a three-hour film under Sony, Neil Druckmann rejected the offer, and eventually landed a series with co-showrunner Craig Mazin on HBO. Seeking to adapt the game-accurate series, The Last of Us found success on their premiere night, which also highlights another record on the streaming site.
epicstream.com
Star Trek: Enterprise Actor Hints at Potential Franchise Return
Star Trek: Enterprise was abruptly canceled after only just four seasons during its run in the early 2000s. Throughout the years, there have been hopes from fans that the series will be either resurrected or bring back the characters in the newer shows that are airing. So far, the current...
epicstream.com
Celebrity Release Date, Spoiler, Spoilers: Park Gyu Young Stars as a Rising Influencer in New Netflix Kdrama
Last year, it was revealed that Park Gyu Young will be leading the new Netflix Kdrama Celebrity and has unveiled its main cast. Also starring CNBlue Kang Minhyuk, Lee Chung Ah, Lee Dong Gun, and Jun Hyosung, Celebrity will depict the true reality of the glamorous and competitive life of celebrities encountered by the main lead, which will be portrayed by Park Gyu Young.
epicstream.com
The Strongest Characters in The Misfit of Demon King Academy (So Far!), Ranked!
There are many strong characters in The Misfit of Demon King Academy. Among the heroes and demons, only one stands at the top, with powers so strong that even death cannot permanently destroy them! From Anos Voldigoad to the Hero Kanon, these are the strongest characters (so far) in The Misfit of Demon King Academy!
epicstream.com
Cowboy Bebop Announces 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Blu-ray Box Set
Cowboy Bebop is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and the franchise has prepared the perfect way to celebrate. A special limited-edition Blu-ray box set is set to drop just in time for the anime's anniversary. Crunchyroll announced its April 2023 home video lineup which includes Cowboy Bebop The Complete...
epicstream.com
Star Trek: Prodigy Creators Get Ambitious to Develop Live-Action Feature
As part of Alex Kurtzman's expanded Star Trek universe, the animated television series Star Trek: Prodigy debuted in 2021 and follows a group of young aliens who find the abandoned starship named USS Protostar. Prodigy, the tenth Star Trek series in the franchise, is the first Star Trek installment intended for younger audiences and to use only 3D animation. As it continues to gain widespread recognition, the show’s creators tried to be ambitious and shared their visions to expand the narrative's length and scope, such as through a live-action feature film.
epicstream.com
Avatar 2 Star Reveals “Least Favorite Thing” About Diving Training As A Teen
Avatar: The Way of Water continued its theatrical run, and soon soared past Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office, with Avatar 2 garnering $ 1.928 billion. Upon its theatrical extension, the Avatar sequel also gets its own 30-day cinema run in China theaters, which will definitely increase the chances of the film reaching $ 2 billion.
epicstream.com
The Last of Us Game Director Demands Unionization Following HBO Not Crediting Him
The Last of Us premiere night was a booming success. On its first episode, HBO crashed down upon many viewers and fans hyped the long anticipated show, which garnered 4.7 million viewers, landing the show number 2 on HBO’s biggest premieres. However, amid the success of the first episode, The Last of Us game director Bruce Straley demands unionization for the video game industry following HBO not crediting him in the show.
epicstream.com
The Last of Us Fans Think Abby Has Been Cast in HBO Series
HBO's The Last of Us series has just begun but it looks like people are already setting their sights on the future. For instance, fans believe that the show has already cast Abby Anderson although the character isn't expected to appear in the first season of the adaptation. For non-gamers,...
epicstream.com
Resident Evil Fans Beg HBO To Give Failed Series the Last of Us Treatment
There is little doubt that The Last of Us is turning out to be the best live-action adaptation of a video game in recent memory, and it looks like fans of another popular title. Fans of Resident Evil are begging HBO to pick up and revive the failed franchise after the recent series was cancelled by Netflix.
epicstream.com
Agatha: Coven of Chaos Star Reveals First BTS Look at WandaVision Spinoff
As previously reported, the WandaVision spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos finally begins filming this week. A lot of fans are anticipating more details regarding the series beyond what was announced and whether we will see some behind-the-scenes photos that will give us a clue about what they have in store.
epicstream.com
Marvel's Nova Project Receives Promising Update
Several months ago, we learned that Marvel Studios is developing a Nova project for Disney+ although it is unknown whether it is going to be a TV series or a special presentation similar to what they did with Werewolf by Night. There are also no plot details regarding the character that it will focus on.
epicstream.com
Star Wars Rebels Character Seemingly Spotted in The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer
It looks like the Star Wars franchise will be pulling every trick it has in the book for the upcoming season of The Mandalorian. This week, a brand new trailer was unveiled which left fans in a pure euphoric state. There's a lot to unpack in the action-packed teaser and unsurprisingly, there were a couple of blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments only eagle-eyed fans were able to notice.
Comments / 0