ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Rob Gronkowski: Winning with Patriots felt like losing, losing felt like ‘super depression’

Since leaving New England, Rob Gronkowski hasn’t always painted the rosiest picture of his time with the Patriots. That continued on the Up and Adams podcast Wednesday morning, when Gronkowski was asked how his long-time teammate Tom Brady behaves after suffering a big loss. Instead of answering, the tight end took a detour to talk about how any game was received generally in Foxborough.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown vents about Boston traffic after missed warmup before Warriors win

Jaylen Brown had a rough shooting start to the Celtics win over the Warriors in an overtime thriller Thursday and we now have a better idea of why that happened. The veteran wing revealed in a tweet on Friday that snarling Boston traffic before Thursday’s game had turned a 15-minute drive into a two-hour odyssey, forcing the 25-year-old to miss his usual warmup ahead of the critical matchup. The situation still left him ‘traumatized’ a day later so he tweeted about it, explaining the missed workout to MassLive’s Souichi Terada.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Al Horford turns back clock in Celtics’ win over Warriors: ‘He looked 25 out there’

While many of his teammates tried to downplay the importance of a win over the Warriors, Al Horford elected not to hide his true feelings on Thursday night. “I wanted to come out here and I wanted to win,” Horford declared. “I wanted to win really bad, absolutely. It’s a regular season game, it’s just one game, it’s over but it’s an important game.”
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Marcus Smart on Isaiah Thomas: He ‘showed me what it was like to be a professional’

Despite not having played on the same team since the 2016-17 season, the bond between Marcus Smart and Isaiah Thomas remains strong. On Nov. 10, Smart hosted a bowling event in Boston to raise money for his YounGameChanger Foundation, and Thomas made the trip to support his former teammate. The reunion was shown in the most recent episode of Celtics’ Beneath the Banners series presented by New Balance, which came out Friday.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Where to buy NHL All Star jerseys, shirts and more online

The 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend will take place on Feb. 3 and 4 and is hosted by the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Florida. Fans can now shop for the 2023 NHL All-Star collection on Fanatics ahead of the weekend. The collection features eastern and western conference jerseys and shirts with black, white, aqua and pink as the colors. The shirts feature players’ names and numbers on the back.
SUNRISE, FL
MassLive.com

NHL All-Star Weekend: How to buy tickets to the All-Star skills competition and game

The 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend will take place on Feb. 3 and 4 in Sunrise, Florida, hosted by the Florida Panthers. The All-Star Skills competition is scheduled for Friday and the All-Star Game is slated for Saturday. Fans looking to attend the weekend filled with talented hockey can still purchase tickets online using resale ticket vendors such as VividSeats, Stubhub and SeatGeek.
SUNRISE, FL
MassLive.com

Draymond Green executes silly sneak attack on Deuce Tatum after Celtics’ win

BOSTON — TD Garden’s favorite kid and Celtics fans’ favorite player to hate are apparently buddies. That’s right, Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors’ lighting rod for Boston disdain and Deuce Tatum, the beloved Celtics 5-year-old prince and son of Jayson Tatum are pals. They had a cute interaction after his dad’s team’s 121-118 win over Green’s Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy