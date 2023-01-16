Read full article on original website
Why Celtics’ Jaylen Brown game-tying 3-pointer was ‘relief’ not for him, but for team
BOSTON — The Celtics had gotten so painstakingly close to pulling off the comeback against the Warriors. They rallied back to cut it to a measly one-point game after a brutal start to the second half. Yet, every time the Celtics had some momentum, the Warriors threw haymakers back to stunt the Garden crowd.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum sets career-highs in Warriors win despite tough shooting game
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum said he thought he was out of the game, which is why he had his warmups back on. The Celtics star normally plays the entire second and third quarters, so a break to start the fourth is part of his gamely routine. But this was an NBA Finals rematch against the Warriors; C’s coach Joe Mazzulla wanted Tatum back in to start the fourth quarter.
Celtics injury report: Jayson Tatum ruled out for Saturday’s game vs. Raptors
Jayson Tatum will get some extra time off this weekend after carrying a heavy minutes load for the Celtics in a win over Warriors in an overtime thriller Thursday. The All-Star forward was ruled out by the team for Saturday’s tilt against the Raptors in Toronto due to left wrist soreness. He is the only Celtic on the injury report besides Danilo Gallinari.
Celtics, Jayson Tatum get a fun win, leave questions unanswered | Matt Vautour
BOSTON — For all the hype that always precedes them, championship rematch games in the regular season usually go one of two ways for the team that lost the year before. Wins can be underwhelming because nothing will make up for the lack of the banner that could have been. And losses can be salt in a still-open wound.
Former Patriots coach, and 2 former players, fired by Dolphins (report)
There was reportedly a major exodus of former Patriots from the Miami Dolphins organization Thursday. According to ESPN, the Dolphins let get a number of their defensive coaches, including three with ties to New England. ESPN’s Field Yates reports that the Dolphins have fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, who’d served...
Rob Gronkowski: Winning with Patriots felt like losing, losing felt like ‘super depression’
Since leaving New England, Rob Gronkowski hasn’t always painted the rosiest picture of his time with the Patriots. That continued on the Up and Adams podcast Wednesday morning, when Gronkowski was asked how his long-time teammate Tom Brady behaves after suffering a big loss. Instead of answering, the tight end took a detour to talk about how any game was received generally in Foxborough.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown vents about Boston traffic after missed warmup before Warriors win
Jaylen Brown had a rough shooting start to the Celtics win over the Warriors in an overtime thriller Thursday and we now have a better idea of why that happened. The veteran wing revealed in a tweet on Friday that snarling Boston traffic before Thursday’s game had turned a 15-minute drive into a two-hour odyssey, forcing the 25-year-old to miss his usual warmup ahead of the critical matchup. The situation still left him ‘traumatized’ a day later so he tweeted about it, explaining the missed workout to MassLive’s Souichi Terada.
Celtics mailbag: John Collins trade, Rob Williams block rate, luxury tax impact
Hi Brian - Is it me or does it seem like Rob isn’t blocking shots like he was last year? Is it timing/conditioning? Is he playing free safety in the dunker spot less? Thanks,. David. It isn’t just you David, his block rate is down to a career low...
Al Horford turns back clock in Celtics’ win over Warriors: ‘He looked 25 out there’
While many of his teammates tried to downplay the importance of a win over the Warriors, Al Horford elected not to hide his true feelings on Thursday night. “I wanted to come out here and I wanted to win,” Horford declared. “I wanted to win really bad, absolutely. It’s a regular season game, it’s just one game, it’s over but it’s an important game.”
Patriots to play regular season game in Germany in 2023, NFL announces
The New England Patriots are going abroad this year to play an NFL game in Germany. On Thursday, the NFL announced that the Patriots will play a regular season game in Germany in either Frankfurt or Germany. The league did not indicate who New England would play and has not confirmed any details for dates, times or tickets.
Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown upgraded for Thursday’s game against Warriors
The Celtics could see a big boost back in their starting lineup for Thursday’s rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Warriors. The team announced that Jaylen Brown has been upgraded to questionable for the matchup as he improves in his recovery from adductor tightness. Brown, who went...
Marcus Smart on Isaiah Thomas: He ‘showed me what it was like to be a professional’
Despite not having played on the same team since the 2016-17 season, the bond between Marcus Smart and Isaiah Thomas remains strong. On Nov. 10, Smart hosted a bowling event in Boston to raise money for his YounGameChanger Foundation, and Thomas made the trip to support his former teammate. The reunion was shown in the most recent episode of Celtics’ Beneath the Banners series presented by New Balance, which came out Friday.
Where to buy NHL All Star jerseys, shirts and more online
The 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend will take place on Feb. 3 and 4 and is hosted by the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Florida. Fans can now shop for the 2023 NHL All-Star collection on Fanatics ahead of the weekend. The collection features eastern and western conference jerseys and shirts with black, white, aqua and pink as the colors. The shirts feature players’ names and numbers on the back.
NBA Last Two Minute Report shows Celtics benefitted from 5 missed calls in Warriors win
The NBA acknowledged in their Last Two Minute Report on Friday that officials missed a total of six calls in the final moments of regulation and overtime in the Celtics’ win over Warriors in a thriller Thursday. Five of the six missed calls ended up benefitting the Celtics in...
NHL All-Star Weekend: How to buy tickets to the All-Star skills competition and game
The 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend will take place on Feb. 3 and 4 in Sunrise, Florida, hosted by the Florida Panthers. The All-Star Skills competition is scheduled for Friday and the All-Star Game is slated for Saturday. Fans looking to attend the weekend filled with talented hockey can still purchase tickets online using resale ticket vendors such as VividSeats, Stubhub and SeatGeek.
Draymond Green executes silly sneak attack on Deuce Tatum after Celtics’ win
BOSTON — TD Garden’s favorite kid and Celtics fans’ favorite player to hate are apparently buddies. That’s right, Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors’ lighting rod for Boston disdain and Deuce Tatum, the beloved Celtics 5-year-old prince and son of Jayson Tatum are pals. They had a cute interaction after his dad’s team’s 121-118 win over Green’s Warriors.
Jayson Tatum gets candid about how Celtics new approach against Warriors paid off in gritty win
The Celtics put an end to their four-game losing streak against the Warriors on Thursday night in dramatic fashion, pulling out an overtime win over the defending champions. Jayson Tatum was front and center in the victory, posting 34 points, 19 rebounds and six assists while playing a season-high 48 minutes in the comeback performance.
Philadelphia greeted Eli Manning with a double bird salute on a billboard ahead of the Eagles and Giants game
The rivalry between the Giants and Eagles goes back a long way, but you already knew that. Eli Manning played a pretty big part in that for a long time throughout his 16 seasons in the NFL. He was the face of the Eagles’ biggest rival for a very long time.
Caesars NY promo code: how to grab the best NFL Divisional Round bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. This new Caesars NY promo code is raising the stakes for the NFL playoffs this weekend. Bet on any of...
