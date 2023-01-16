Jaylen Brown had a rough shooting start to the Celtics win over the Warriors in an overtime thriller Thursday and we now have a better idea of why that happened. The veteran wing revealed in a tweet on Friday that snarling Boston traffic before Thursday’s game had turned a 15-minute drive into a two-hour odyssey, forcing the 25-year-old to miss his usual warmup ahead of the critical matchup. The situation still left him ‘traumatized’ a day later so he tweeted about it, explaining the missed workout to MassLive’s Souichi Terada.

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO