Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
NME
Phil Spencer says developers are brave for releasing games in a “culture of criticism and cancellation”
Xbox head Phil Spencer has praised game developers who “bravely” release their games during a climate he describes as a “culture of criticism and cancellation.”. Spencer’s comments were delivered at the 12th annual New York Game Awards (via VGC), where he was receiving the Andrew Yoon Memorial Legend Award.
The AP Interview: Yellen says debt standoff risks ‘calamity’
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an Associated Press interview Saturday she expects Congress will ultimately vote to raise America’s debt limit, but demands by House Republicans for spending cuts in return for backing an increase are “a very irresponsible thing to do” and risk creating a “self-imposed calamity” for the global economy. The Biden administration and Republican lawmakers have been at loggerheads over how to increase the government’s legal borrowing capacity. On Thursday, the government bumped up against the $31.381 trillion debt cap, forcing the U.S. Treasury Department to take “extraordinary” accounting steps to keep the government running. Asked in the interview, conducted during her trip to Africa, about such talk of withholding approval for a higher debt limit unless there are accompanying spending cuts, Yellen called that stance “a very irresponsible thing to do” and said it could have serious consequences even before “the day of reckoning.” “It is possible for markets to become quite concerned about whether or not the U.S. will pay its bills,” she said, pointing to the negative economic impacts of a debt showdown in 2011.
NME
European Parliament votes to crack down on loot boxes and gold farming
The European Parliament has taken a significant step toward cracking down on loot boxes in games, by voting to adopt a report that calls for stricter regulation. The report in question was adopted by the European Parliament today (January 18, via GamesIndustry.biz) with 577 votes in favour, 56 against, and 15 abstentions.
NME
Player harassment of developers is a “serious” issue, says industry survey
The 2023 State Of The Game Industry survey has been released, with an overwhelming majority of people surveyed saying that player harassment of developers is a “serious” issue. Over 2300 game developers were surveyed by the Game Developers Conference and its affiliate publication Game Developer for the report,...
NME
Ubisoft CEO reportedly apologises for “ball is in your court” email
Ubisoft has apologised after recently issuing its workers with a “worrying” strategic update. The French video game publisher said in a statement last week that it was facing some “major challenges as the industry continues to shift towards mega-brands and long-lasting titles”. Consequently, Ubisoft pushed back...
