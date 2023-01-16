Southern Cal receiver Jordan Addison declares for draft

Southern California wide receiver and 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday, the deadline for underclassmen to decide.

Addison, 20, caught 59 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in his lone season with the Trojans. He transferred from Pitt ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Addison made the announcement on social media.

“To all my Pitt boys and my West coast men thank you for making this journey memorable forever,” Addison posted on his Instagram page. “See you on Sundays.”

Addison caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 TDS in 2021 at Pitt, earning him the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver. He has 29 career TDs in 36 games at Pitt and USC.

Addison is widely considered one of the top three draft prospects at the wide receiver position and likely will be selected in the first round.

–Field Level Media

