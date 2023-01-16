Yankees to sign Cuban OF Brando Mayea for $4.4 million: Report

Once again, it seems as if the Yankees have chosen quality over quantity in landing a big fish in the international free agent market.

According to MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez, the Yankees have agreed to a deal worth an estimated $4.4 million with 17-year-old Cuban outfielder Brando Mayea, who is ranked ninth on MLB’s Top 50 international prospects lists.

The Yankees have a base signing pool of $5.284 million, although they can trade for up to another 60 percent of their pool (roughly $3.2 million) as of the opening of the signing period on Sunday. Bonuses under $10K also do not count against the international bonus pool.

Mayea is “a premium athlete with advanced tools for his age” with “uncommon bat speed and power,” per MLB.com. He has drawn comparisons to Gary Sheffield in that regard, and MLB’s write-up says “he has a mature frame, and there is still plenty of upside because he is strong and twitchy, so there’s he could stay in center field, but a move to a corner spot could be possible because of his size and athleticism.”

This is the third signing period out of four that the Yankees have used a majority of their bonus pool on one player, as they spent $4 million on shortstop Roderick Arias last year, and of course signed Jasson Dominguez for $5.1 million in July 2019.

The 2020-21 period, which was pushed back from July 2020 to January 2021 due to the pandemic, saw the Yankees’ top bonus of $1.7 million go to Dominican shortstop Hans Montero.

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch