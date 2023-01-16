TX Lottery
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ These Texas lotteries were drawn Monday:
All or Nothing Day
01-02-03-09-10-11-14-15-16-17-22-23
(one, two, three, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
All or Nothing Evening
01-03-04-08-09-11-16-17-18-19-20-23
(one, three, four, eight, nine, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)
All or Nothing Morning
01-04-09-10-11-12-15-17-18-19-22-23
(one, four, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
All or Nothing Night
02-03-04-05-07-09-13-14-16-18-20-24
(two, three, four, five, seven, nine, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four)
Cash 5
02-09-17-28-34
(two, nine, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Daily 4 Day
5-5-9-2, FIREBALL: 7
(five, five, nine, two; FIREBALL: seven)
Daily 4 Evening
1-9-9-5, FIREBALL: 9
(one, nine, nine, five; FIREBALL: nine)
Daily 4 Morning
3-9-9-2, FIREBALL: 5
(three, nine, nine, two; FIREBALL: five)
Daily 4 Night
7-0-7-7, FIREBALL: 5
(seven, zero, seven, seven; FIREBALL: five)
Lotto
01-09-13-28-44-46
(one, nine, thirteen, twenty-eight, forty-four, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $32,250,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Pick 3 Day
6-1-0, FIREBALL: 3
(six, one, zero; FIREBALL: three)
Pick 3 Evening
3-3-1, FIREBALL: 8
(three, three, one; FIREBALL: eight)
Pick 3 Morning
0-9-2, FIREBALL: 7
(zero, nine, two; FIREBALL: seven)
Pick 3 Night
3-0-8, FIREBALL: 5
(three, zero, eight; FIREBALL: five)
Powerball
04-14-33-39-61, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(four, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $439,000,000
Two Step
12-14-20-25, Bonus: 10
(twelve, fourteen, twenty, twenty-five; Bonus: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
