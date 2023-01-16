TX Lottery

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ These Texas lotteries were drawn Monday:

All or Nothing Day

01-02-03-09-10-11-14-15-16-17-22-23

(one, two, three, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

01-03-04-08-09-11-16-17-18-19-20-23

(one, three, four, eight, nine, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

01-04-09-10-11-12-15-17-18-19-22-23

(one, four, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Night

02-03-04-05-07-09-13-14-16-18-20-24

(two, three, four, five, seven, nine, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four)

Cash 5

02-09-17-28-34

(two, nine, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Daily 4 Day

5-5-9-2, FIREBALL: 7

(five, five, nine, two; FIREBALL: seven)

Daily 4 Evening

1-9-9-5, FIREBALL: 9

(one, nine, nine, five; FIREBALL: nine)

Daily 4 Morning

3-9-9-2, FIREBALL: 5

(three, nine, nine, two; FIREBALL: five)

Daily 4 Night

7-0-7-7, FIREBALL: 5

(seven, zero, seven, seven; FIREBALL: five)

Lotto

01-09-13-28-44-46

(one, nine, thirteen, twenty-eight, forty-four, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $32,250,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Pick 3 Day

6-1-0, FIREBALL: 3

(six, one, zero; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Evening

3-3-1, FIREBALL: 8

(three, three, one; FIREBALL: eight)

Pick 3 Morning

0-9-2, FIREBALL: 7

(zero, nine, two; FIREBALL: seven)

Pick 3 Night

3-0-8, FIREBALL: 5

(three, zero, eight; FIREBALL: five)

Powerball

04-14-33-39-61, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(four, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $439,000,000

Two Step

12-14-20-25, Bonus: 10

(twelve, fourteen, twenty, twenty-five; Bonus: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000