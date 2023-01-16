ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

According to a new online tool, more than half of New Yorkers earn below a living wage. Data shows there were thousands of instances where Connecticut students needed to be restrained in school. An audit finds New York can be doing more to protect pollinators. And a new art exhibit demonstrates the history of redlining in Connecticut cities.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Growing number of New York colleges are seeking “university” designation

Several colleges across New York state have been re-branding as "universities.”. SUNY New Paltz president Dr. Darrell Wheeler says about a year ago the state university system officially altered the designation of "university." “Making it possible for historically comprehensive colleges, like SUNY New Paltz, and Oswego and to apply to...
Audit challenges New York to be more protective of honeybees

An audit of New York’s plan to protect pollinators says the state needs to increase efforts to help save honeybees. New York established its Pollinator Protection Plan in 2016 to safeguard bees and other pollinators after decades of drastic population declines. With 50% fewer managed honeybee colonies estimated in...
MARYLAND STATE
New Massachusetts auditor to scrutinize state agencies, contractors with equity lens

Diana DiZoglio was worn in as the new state auditor, Wednesday in her hometown, at Methuen High School. Before her swearing in, DiZoglio said she wants to expand the role of the auditor beyond financial scrutiny, and to include a social justice and equity lens on her audits. DiZoglio explains how much help she's gotten during the transition from the now-former auditor, Suzanne Bump.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Connecticut state troopers to get new contract amid staffing shortages

A new Connecticut police contract has been approved by the General Assembly’s budget-writing committee. It’s a four-year, rank-and-file agreement. The contract increases pay for first year state troopers by $10,000, to $71,000. It’s a $19 million wage increase for the force. Union President Master Sgt. Todd Fedigan...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Report: Child mental health care in Massachusetts still fragmented, insufficient

A new report on child mental health services in Massachusetts shows the challenges that existed before the pandemic have only gotten worse. In the report, the Massachusetts Association of Health Plans (MAHP) highlighted several longstanding problems, including a fragmented system that leads to poor coordination of care, a shrinking workforce, and not enough access to community-based urgent care when a child is in crisis.
At least 1,000 sites in Maine will be tested for PFAS contamination, state says

State environmental regulators say they've identified more than 1,000 sites in Maine that need to be tested for PFAS contamination. A new report from Maine's Department of Environmental Protection shows the state has also sampled more than 1,500 wells for contamination, and 23% of them had PFAS above the state's accepted drinking water standards. The state has started or installed water filtration systems at about 300 sites so far.
On the last day of Vt.'s hot air balloon season, late ballooning giant Brian Boland looms large

It’s late October in Essex, Vermont, a warm afternoon with temperate winds. On the grassy ground lies a massive pile of yellow and red nylon and a wicker basket. In less than an hour this pile will be a 300,000-cubic-foot hot air balloon capable of carrying 14 passengers. It’s among the largest in the Northeast and belongs to Essex-based company Above Reality, Vermont’s only commercial balloon company.

