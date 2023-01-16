Read full article on original website
Gelardi: The New York State Police are using social media monitoring programs
For the last eight years, the New York State Police have been using an array of programs that sift through mass quantities of social media information including from Twitter and Facebook. WSHU’s Charles Lane spoke with Chris Gelardi, an investigative reporter at New York Focus who obtained the documents about...
‘It’s kind of Russian Roulette’: How an animal tranquilizer is adding new risks to street drugs in New Hampshire
Nate Weddle has struggled with heroin addiction for years. He first came to Manchester about four years ago to live in a sober house, and did well there. But moving out on his own was harder than he thought. Since then, he’s gone back and forth between relapse and recovery.
Financial strain
According to a new online tool, more than half of New Yorkers earn below a living wage. Data shows there were thousands of instances where Connecticut students needed to be restrained in school. An audit finds New York can be doing more to protect pollinators. And a new art exhibit demonstrates the history of redlining in Connecticut cities.
Growing number of New York colleges are seeking “university” designation
Several colleges across New York state have been re-branding as "universities.”. SUNY New Paltz president Dr. Darrell Wheeler says about a year ago the state university system officially altered the designation of "university." “Making it possible for historically comprehensive colleges, like SUNY New Paltz, and Oswego and to apply to...
Audit challenges New York to be more protective of honeybees
An audit of New York’s plan to protect pollinators says the state needs to increase efforts to help save honeybees. New York established its Pollinator Protection Plan in 2016 to safeguard bees and other pollinators after decades of drastic population declines. With 50% fewer managed honeybee colonies estimated in...
Grieving family members plead for CT legislators to pass Aid in Dying bill
Advocates of the proposed Aid in Dying bill made an emotional plea to state legislators in Hartford on Wednesday to approve the legislation, introduced 15 times in Connecticut since 1994. Jennifer Barahona, a social worker in Fairfield, was back again at the legislature this year to share her mother’s story....
New Massachusetts auditor to scrutinize state agencies, contractors with equity lens
Diana DiZoglio was worn in as the new state auditor, Wednesday in her hometown, at Methuen High School. Before her swearing in, DiZoglio said she wants to expand the role of the auditor beyond financial scrutiny, and to include a social justice and equity lens on her audits. DiZoglio explains how much help she's gotten during the transition from the now-former auditor, Suzanne Bump.
Connecticut state troopers to get new contract amid staffing shortages
A new Connecticut police contract has been approved by the General Assembly’s budget-writing committee. It’s a four-year, rank-and-file agreement. The contract increases pay for first year state troopers by $10,000, to $71,000. It’s a $19 million wage increase for the force. Union President Master Sgt. Todd Fedigan...
Report: Child mental health care in Massachusetts still fragmented, insufficient
A new report on child mental health services in Massachusetts shows the challenges that existed before the pandemic have only gotten worse. In the report, the Massachusetts Association of Health Plans (MAHP) highlighted several longstanding problems, including a fragmented system that leads to poor coordination of care, a shrinking workforce, and not enough access to community-based urgent care when a child is in crisis.
Advocates, opponents clash over Connecticut's medical aid in dying legislation
Supporters and opponents of legislation to legalize medical aid in dying in Connecticut were out in full force at the state Capitol on Wednesday. Lawmakers are once again considering the controversial proposal. This is the fifteenth time that the measure has been introduced in the Public Health Committee. State Senator...
At least 1,000 sites in Maine will be tested for PFAS contamination, state says
State environmental regulators say they've identified more than 1,000 sites in Maine that need to be tested for PFAS contamination. A new report from Maine's Department of Environmental Protection shows the state has also sampled more than 1,500 wells for contamination, and 23% of them had PFAS above the state's accepted drinking water standards. The state has started or installed water filtration systems at about 300 sites so far.
On the last day of Vt.'s hot air balloon season, late ballooning giant Brian Boland looms large
It’s late October in Essex, Vermont, a warm afternoon with temperate winds. On the grassy ground lies a massive pile of yellow and red nylon and a wicker basket. In less than an hour this pile will be a 300,000-cubic-foot hot air balloon capable of carrying 14 passengers. It’s among the largest in the Northeast and belongs to Essex-based company Above Reality, Vermont’s only commercial balloon company.
Agency: Median-priced homes unaffordable for median-income earners in every Maine county
For the first time in at least two decades, owning a home is not affordable for a household earning the median income in any of Maine's 16 counties. That's according to new data from MaineHousing, which has been tracking and publishing data on home affordability since 2000. "There used to...
