“The arts, like newspapers, are undergoing lots of change. That’s because the way galleries did business in the past was to be involved in the development of an artist’s career, and the sales would be through their client base,” says Jen Dragon, who for the last month or so has been working at her new job, that of Director of Exhibitions at the Woodstock Byrdcliffe Guild. Dragon, who has been involved in the local arts scene for more than three decades and has installed more that 100 exhibitions nationally and internationally, and who ran Cross Contemporary Gallery in Saugerties for five years, has curated a new show, entitled One on One: A Survey of Contemporary Monotypes & Monoprints. The exhibit will be on display from Friday, January 13 until Sunday, February 26, with an opening reception for the artists and the public, 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, January 21, at the Kleinert/James Center for the Arts at 36 Tinker Street in Woodstock.

WOODSTOCK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO