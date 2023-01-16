Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
NFA teachers return to work after ‘Weavegate’
NEWBURGH – The four Newburgh Free Academy teachers who reportedly made comments perceived to be insensitive about an African American student’s hair extension that was found on the floor last spring, have been given the green light to return to work. The high school teachers – three women...
hudsonvalleyone.com
New superintendent of New Paltz Central schools hopes to enhance the district’s social media presence
Newly-appointed Superintendent Stephen Gratto hit the ground running in his first week in the New Paltz Central School District. During a Board of Education meeting held on Wednesday, January 4, Gratto said he’d made an effort to meet — and listen to — as many people as possible during his first few days on the job. He’s also listened to his own family when it comes to social media and he’s hoping to both add to and enhance the district’s social media presence.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Ulster County Legislator and New Paltz alumnus Abe Uchitelle appointed to the College Council
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has appointed Abe Uchitelle to the SUNY New Paltz College Council. Uchitelle is an accomplished alumnus of the University and widely respected leader in the Hudson Valley who was recently recognized as a 40 Under Forty awardee. Since 2020, he has served as a member...
northcolonie.org
NC Welcomes Its New Assistant Superintendent
Teaching and educational leadership was not the path Naté Turner-Hassell initially set out upon. But thankfully for North Colonie Central Schools, a part-time college job at a daycare began her journey toward a career in education. She officially starts as Assistant Superintendent on Tuesday, Jan. 17, after serving as...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Saugerties school officials deal with a burst pipe on Christmas day
Last month, Cahill Elementary in the Saugerties Central School District (SCSD) unwrapped an unwanted gift as a pipe burst on the third floor of the school on Christmas Day. SCSD Superintendent Kirk Reinhardt discussed the issue, along with the district’s quick response, during a meeting of the Board of Education held on Tuesday, January 10.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Saugerties and Woodstock united in Terramor opposition
Calls for rejection of Terramor’s 75 tent glamour campsite resort proposal aiming at 77 pristine acres in West Saugerties were met with loud applause, cries of “get out of our town” and “carpetbaggers,” as well as an acapella version of Pete Seeger’s song “My Dirty Stream,” as 20 speakers in a row warned a crowd of more than 200 at an “informational” public hearing of what they see as environmental and community devastation should the project be approved. The hearing on the proposal was held by the Saugerties Planning Board at the town’s Greco Memorial Senior Citizens Center, January 17. No one spoke in favor of the project.
Mid-Hudson News Network
City makes changes to plans for waterfront
POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie has approved strategic updates to its Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP), reflecting changes that have occurred to the area since the city last adopted an LWRP more than 20 years ago. The program updates include an increase in public access and efforts to construct a continuous waterfront walkway.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Hinchey, Shrestha support statewide measure making all school meals free
New assemblymember Sarahana Shrestha joined re-elected state senator Michelle Hinchey in the Albany capitol building last week near the bottom of the red Scottish sandstone stairway overflowing with colleagues to bang the drum for a universal school-meals program. During the pandemic, federal funding paid for student lunches in New York...
Bus with 9 kids on board flips in Johnsonville
A school bus, for the Hoosic Valley School District, slid off the road Friday morning in Johnsonville.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Democratic committee member announces run for Newburgh City Council
NEWBURGH – A Newburgh City Democratic Committee member has announced his candidacy for an at-large seat on the city council this fall. “Our community is struggling with the rising cost of living, from unaffordable rent to devastating utility expenses,” said Bryan Luna, a Newburgh native. “Our residents don’t have the luxury of waiting for federal and state politicians. A collaborative, accountable and decisive government is essential to address the challenges Newburgh faces.”
Colleagues Mourn the Loss of Former Reporter at Channel 13 in Albany
A longtime local television news anchor, reporter, and meteorologist passed away on Wednesday after succumbing to a lengthy battle with an illness. Several former colleagues took to social media with heavy hearts on Thursday when they learned about the passing of Julie Wilcox. Wilcox, who most recently worked at 13News...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Most everyone agrees, Gardiner’s current Zoning Code lacks clarity
The January 3 Gardiner Town Board meeting featured an update from planning consultant Dave Church on the results of his research toward revising Gardiner’s Zoning Code, a top-priority task for Majestic and the Board in 2023. Church said that he had completed interviews with most of the major players in the processes affected by zoning law and planned to attend the Planning Board’s January meeting to discuss that body’s perceptions of changes or clarifications needed in the code.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Stabbing in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday evening. An EMS radio transmission reported a man was stabbed at the Varick Homes at 69 South Street around 9 p.m. Initial reports at the scene said the victim was stabbed in the back...
Mom Sneaks into Hudson Valley School Before Her Kid’s Fight
A high school in the Hudson Valley sent out an alert about a possible mother-daughter tag team match that occurred on campus. I don't know if staffers should have called the authorities of Jerry Springer. High school hallways are a place where students will meet, joke, gossip and unfortunately sometimes...
11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations
Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
Westchester County Student Nearly Died In School In New York State
Quick-acting school nurses are being credited with saving the life of a Hudson Valley student who appeared to be overdosing at school. School nurses from Lower Hudson Valley appear to have saved the life of a student who was overdosing on fentanyl. Westchester County, New York Student Saved By School...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Woodstock kicks off exciting 2023 art season with “printstock”
“The arts, like newspapers, are undergoing lots of change. That’s because the way galleries did business in the past was to be involved in the development of an artist’s career, and the sales would be through their client base,” says Jen Dragon, who for the last month or so has been working at her new job, that of Director of Exhibitions at the Woodstock Byrdcliffe Guild. Dragon, who has been involved in the local arts scene for more than three decades and has installed more that 100 exhibitions nationally and internationally, and who ran Cross Contemporary Gallery in Saugerties for five years, has curated a new show, entitled One on One: A Survey of Contemporary Monotypes & Monoprints. The exhibit will be on display from Friday, January 13 until Sunday, February 26, with an opening reception for the artists and the public, 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, January 21, at the Kleinert/James Center for the Arts at 36 Tinker Street in Woodstock.
New York State Abduction: 1 Killed By Cops In Hudson Valley, 1 Critical
Police say they saved the life of a woman who was abducted and stabbed by a man who was killed by police. On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Putnam County, New York. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Gardiner urges energy consumers to flex their collective buying clout
Implementation of a Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) program for purchasing electricity is back on the radar for the Town of Gardiner, according to Jeff Domanski, director of Hudson Valley Energy and local program organizer for the coalition of municipalities flexing their collective buying clout as Hudson Valley Community Power. Domanski gave the Town Board an update at its January 10 meeting, and will be presenting a community information session on the project via Zoom at 1 p.m. this Saturday, January 21. The link for the presentation can be found at www.townofgardiner.org.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Hudson Valley Clean Energy Transmission Project Highlighted in New Documentary from Project Developer
Highlighted in New Documentary from Project Developer. The New York Energy Solution (NYES), an electric transmission modernization project through. portions of Rensselaer, Columbia and Dutchess counties, is highlighted in a new documentary. produced by project developer New York Transco (Transco) as a prime example of how vital. transmission improvements can...
