ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Lamar Jackson’s Cryptic Instagram Post Might Hint At Ravens Future

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RgL1o_0kGPORn300

The Baltimore quarterback is slated to become a free agent this offseason.

Lamar Jackson just might have hinted at his future with the Ravens when he posted on his Instagram story Monday morning.

In a reposted message on his story, meaning Jackson did not write the quote himself, it sounds as if he’s trying to tell the Ravens something regarding his expiring contract with the team.

“When you have something good, you don’t play with it,” the quote read. “You don’t take chances losing it. You don’t neglect it. When you have something good, you pour into it. You appreciate it. Because when you take care of something good, that good thing takes care of you too.”

Jackson will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but the Ravens reportedly want to work out a long-term contract with the quarterback.

The 2019 NFL MVP hasn’t played since Week 13 as he deals with a knee injury. After the Ravens officially were eliminated from the playoffs in Sunday night’s 24–17 wild-card loss to the Bengals, Baltimore now will focus its attention on offseason priorities.

Comments / 5

T.C.A 75
5d ago

Lamar your not worth all the money. You play lousy in the playoffs. You cannot pass, couldn't in college and sure can't in the NFL. Can't wait to the Ravens let you go.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral

It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder.  Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus.  This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Lamar Jackson, Miami Dolphins news

It’s become clear that the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be close to parting ways after the two failed to come to a long-term deal in the offseason. And if that does happen, it appears that one team could be interested in signing him: the Miami Dolphins. According to NFL insider Mike Florio of Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Lamar Jackson, Miami Dolphins news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

John Harbaugh says ‘everybody’s going to want’ the Ravens’ offensive coordinator job. Here are 10 candidates.

In the Ravens’ end-of-season news conference Thursday, just hours after the team announced that offensive coordinator Greg Roman will not return after four seasons, coach John Harbaugh made it clear the latest opening on his staff is going to attract plenty of attention. “This is going to be a highly sought-after job,” said Harbaugh, who noted he will consider both internal and external ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

3 offensive coordinators Ravens can hire to sweeten the pot for Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t see the 2022 season go the way they would have liked, as they fell apart over the second half of the season, and while they put up a good fight in the Wild Card round against the Cincinnati Bengals, they ended up losing 24-17. The Ravens were hit hard by injuries, but by the end of the season, it was clear that the team needed to make a change at offensive coordinator from Greg Roman.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?

Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Controversial Ray Lewis Announcement

In wake of Darius Miles' capital murder charges, Alabama men's basketball coach Nate Oats reportedly reached out to former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis because "he went through a similar situation." His daughter went to Alabama a year-and-a-half ago. He went through a similar situation in Atlanta. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

124K+
Followers
46K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy