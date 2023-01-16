ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Morning’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Morning” game were:

3-9-9-2, FIREBALL: 5

(three, nine, nine, two; FIREBALL: five)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

TX Lottery

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ These Texas lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (one, two, four, five, seven, eight, nine, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one) (six, five, nine, one; FIREBALL: zero) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000. Pick 3 Morning. 4-2-6, FIREBALL: 3. (four, two, six; FIREBALL: three) Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 473,000,000.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state’s casinos. Court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching TikTok, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. State law prohibits placing bets on behalf of someone else. No one has been charged so far.
EDINA, MN
The Associated Press

Florida blocks high school African American studies class

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has blocked a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies from being taught in high schools, saying it violates state law and is historically inaccurate. The state education department rejected the program in a letter last week to the College Board, which oversees AP classes. Florida education officials did not specify exactly what content the state found objectionable but said, “As presented, the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.” “In the future, should College Board be willing to come back to the table with lawful, historically accurate content, (the education department) will always be willing to reopen the discussion,” the letter continued.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Missouri inmates remove sink, climb through wall to freedom

FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are piecing together how five inmates escaped from the St. Francois County Jail. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the inmates escaped from the jail in Farmington on Tuesday evening. Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Gregory Armstrong told the newspaper that the inmates got into a cell that was supposed to be closed off due to plumbing repairs, removed the sink and toilet, climbed through the wall and made it down from the roof using a ladder a contract had left standing against the building. Jail cameras that would have captured them leaving were down due to construction.
FARMINGTON, MO
The Associated Press

Gas prices rise in NJ, around nation amid higher demand

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices rose in New Jersey and went up more sharply around the country at large amid increased demand and higher crude oil prices. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.32, up five cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.38 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Associated Press

School worker shot during teenagers’ fight in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul school worker is recovering after she was shot in the ear during a fight between two groups of teenagers. The Pioneer Press reported the fight took place at Washington Technology Magnet School around 3:30 p.m. Friday. According to police, school workers were trying to break up the fight and told one group to leave school property. As the group left, shots were fired toward the other group and a bullet grazed a female school staff member’s earlobe. Medics treated her at the scene.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Associated Press

Judge issues order blocking Illinois semiautomatic gun ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday blocking the new Illinois law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison issued the order after former Republican candidate for attorney general Tom DeVore sued to block the law. DeVore said he’s representing hundreds of people from dozens of counties who argue the law violates their constitutional rights.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

Iowa National Guard commander to retire in March

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa National Guard’s commander plans to retire this spring. The Des Moines Register reported that Gov. Kim Reynolds announced to a crowd of veterans at the state Capitol on Wednesday that Maj. Gen. Benjamin Corell will step down March 1. Corell said he wants to retire so he can spend more time with his wife and seven grandchildren.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
623K+
Post
663M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy