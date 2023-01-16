ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camillus, NY

West Genesee, Solvay bowlers face top league foes

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Area high school bowling teams remained busy in the second week of January, with the West Genesee girls gaining a pair of points off SCAC Metro Division-leading Liverpool last Monday at Solvay Recreation Alley.

Ultimately, the Wildcats lost, 5-2, to the Warriors, but Lorelai Leskoske’s two 166 games and a 147 produced a 479 series beating the top 465 from Liverpool’s Yilena Russell, who opened with a 181 game.

In the boys match, WG also lost to Liverpool by a 5-2 margin, Alex Bigelow shooting games of 162 and 157 in his 444 series as Kyler Chigaridas earned a three-game total of 403.

When the Wildcats bowled Friday against Baldwinsville at B’ville Sports Bowl, Leskoske starred again, her games of 192, 216 and 213 producing a 622 series nearly matching the top 631 set from the Bees’ Jenna Speich.

On the boys side, Bigelow’s second-game 223 and third-game 194 was part of a 564 series. Tyler Wavercak had a 455 series and Jason Clifton a 444 set as B’ville was led by Gabe Streeter’s opening-game 266 and 619 series.

Solvay bowled last Tuesday against Weedsport, taking a 5-2 defeat on the girls side as Nydia Rentas (383 series) and Gabriella LaFlair (368 series) led the way, the Warriors getting a 402 series from Keegan Montreal.

But the boys Bearcats pulled out a tight 4-3 decision over Weedsport. Rylan Tarbell, with a 506 series that concluded with a 193 game, edged out teammate Michael Svitak (502 series) for individual honors.

Justin Zimmerman had a 466 series and Brian Sarno a 188 game in his 460 set, the depth helping to negate Weedsport’s 524 series from Ethan Reitma and 517 series from Jacob Blaylock

In last Wednesday’s matches, Solvay’s girls swept Chittenango 7-0, led by LaFlair, whose 409 series concluded with a third-game 153 as Alexis Carter added a 143 in her 384 set.

The simultaneous boys match had the Bearcats fall 5-2 to the Bears, though Michael Slivak had games of 192 and 170 in his 511 series ahead of Rylan Tarbell’s 475 series and Justin Zimmerman’s 463 set. Jacob Podunajec led Chittenango with a 246 game in his 515 series.

Eagle Newspapers

