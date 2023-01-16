CJ Harris, ‘American Idol’ contestant and Alabama native, dies at 31

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — CJ Harris, a Jasper native who hit the national stage as a contestant on “American Idol” in 2014, has died, TMZ reports .

Harris, who made the top 6 and went on to continue performing after his time on the show, reportedly suffered a heart attack Sunday in Jasper and later died, a family member told the outlet.

Harris, who performed alongside Hootie and the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker during his time on “American Idol,” was still performing until his death, having played the Frog Level Festival in Fayette back in October. In fact, he was still active on social media until his death.

“Happy New Years,” Harris wrote in one of his last posts on his Facebook page Jan. 1. “New music coming soon.”

Harris was 22 years old when he first auditioned for “American Idol,” performing a rendition of The Allman Brothers Band song “Soulshine.” He became known for his renditions of Ray LaMontagne’s “Trouble,” John Mayer’s “Waiting on the World to Change” and Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin.”

