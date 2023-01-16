Read full article on original website
Related
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
msn.com
Ukraine’s New Swedish Howitzers Can Hit The Russians With Three Shells At A Time—And Drive Away Before The Shells Land
In the 11 months since Russia widened its war on Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies have donated a dizzying array of artillery—no fewer than 700 towed and self-propelled howitzers of four main calibers. A few are Soviet designs. Most are Western types. Some are new, some are old—and some are...
Ex-RNC chief brutally fact-checks MTG — and offers blunt advice: "Stop with the stupid"
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The former chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) has a blistering response to Rep. Marjorie...
WSVN-TV
University of Texas at Austin blocks TikTok from its IT network
(CNN) — The University of Texas at Austin blocked TikTok from its IT network on Wednesday under an earlier order by Gov. Greg Abbott banning the short-form video app from state-managed electronic resources. The move makes it impossible for users of TikTok to access the app, even on personal...
US Border Patrol polygraph test wipes out half of eligible applicants
Nearly half of new US Customs and Border Protection recruits are failing mandatory polygraph tests, causing a crisis in the agency which is struggling to replace thousands of agents who are scheduled to retire in the near future, according to a report. “We’re losing a lot of people, including those who have prior military service, who have active security clearances, and they fail a CBP polygraph,” Jon Anfinsen, vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, told Fox News this week. “It doesn’t make any sense.” Anfinsen added that nearly 50 percent fail the polygraph or lie-detector component of the vetting...
WSVN-TV
US will send Stryker combat vehicles to Ukraine for first time as part of $2.5B security package
(CNN) — The Pentagon announced a $2.5 billion Ukraine security package on Thursday, including for the first time Stryker armored vehicles and more Bradley fighting vehicles that could be used against any potential Russian offensive in Ukraine this spring. The package, publicized a day before an international coalition meets...
WSVN-TV
Human error more likely in JFK near collision after alert system failure ruled out
(CNN) — A source familiar with the near-collision of two airliners on a John F. Kennedy International Airport runway tells CNN that special flashing lights which warn pilots against taxiing across a runway were in fact working. The new development further raises the possibility that human error contributed to...
WSVN-TV
DeSantis, Scott speak out on migrant crisis
KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Government leaders and law enforcement officials officials have asked for more action to help with the increase in migrant landings along South Florida’s coast. Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., spoke out on Thursday about the ongoing migrant crisis happening on...
Comments / 0