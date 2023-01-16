Nearly half of new US Customs and Border Protection recruits are failing mandatory polygraph tests, causing a crisis in the agency which is struggling to replace thousands of agents who are scheduled to retire in the near future, according to a report. “We’re losing a lot of people, including those who have prior military service, who have active security clearances, and they fail a CBP polygraph,” Jon Anfinsen, vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, told Fox News this week. “It doesn’t make any sense.” Anfinsen added that nearly 50 percent fail the polygraph or lie-detector component of the vetting...

19 MINUTES AGO