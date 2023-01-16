ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
WSVN-TV

University of Texas at Austin blocks TikTok from its IT network

(CNN) — The University of Texas at Austin blocked TikTok from its IT network on Wednesday under an earlier order by Gov. Greg Abbott banning the short-form video app from state-managed electronic resources. The move makes it impossible for users of TikTok to access the app, even on personal...
AUSTIN, TX
New York Post

US Border Patrol polygraph test wipes out half of eligible applicants

Nearly half of new US Customs and Border Protection recruits are failing mandatory polygraph tests, causing a crisis in the agency which is struggling to replace thousands of agents who are scheduled to retire in the near future, according to a report. “We’re losing a lot of people, including those who have prior military service, who have active security clearances, and they fail a CBP polygraph,” Jon Anfinsen, vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, told Fox News this week. “It doesn’t make any sense.” Anfinsen added that nearly 50 percent fail the polygraph or lie-detector component of the vetting...
WSVN-TV

Human error more likely in JFK near collision after alert system failure ruled out

(CNN) — A source familiar with the near-collision of two airliners on a John F. Kennedy International Airport runway tells CNN that special flashing lights which warn pilots against taxiing across a runway were in fact working. The new development further raises the possibility that human error contributed to...
WSVN-TV

DeSantis, Scott speak out on migrant crisis

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Government leaders and law enforcement officials officials have asked for more action to help with the increase in migrant landings along South Florida’s coast. Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., spoke out on Thursday about the ongoing migrant crisis happening on...
FLORIDA STATE

