Feds Seek Life Sentence for ‘Sadistic’ Larry Ray: Sarah Lawrence Dad ‘Must Be Incapacitated’ for ‘Heinous’ Sex Trafficking Crimes

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Smoke Shops Are Too Dangerous to Own & Operate In New York City. Luis "Blue Boy Rosado May Have Been a Victim as Well.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Wants National Czar On Migrants - Doesn't Vice President Harris Do That or Does She?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Ohio Mother and Her Boyfriend Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Her Infant Son: ‘Many Broken Bones’
An Ohio woman and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly murdering her 8-month-old son. Records show that Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios L. March Jr., 24, were booked Friday for murder into the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. As previously reported, cops in Columbus, Ohio, had been seeking them for...
'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial
Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
Ex-Police Chief Accused of Raping 14-Year-Old at Gunpoint Now Faces Aggravated Stalking Charge Against Same Victim
A 56-year-old former police chief in Florida already accused of raping a 14-year-old girl at gunpoint was arrested again last week for allegedly continuing to stalk the now-16-year-old victim. William Ray Pruitt, who served as the chief of the Center Hill Police Department from 1998 to 1999, was taken into custody in Lake County on Friday and charged with one count of felony aggravated stalking and one count of misdemeanor simple stalking, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment
In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
Jurors Recommend Death for Man Convicted of Killing Wife and Strangling and Drowning His Kids
A jury this week recommended the death penalty for a 41-year-old man in Florida who confessed to killing his wife and their four young children. A jury of nine men and three women on Thursday unanimously voted in favor of the death penalty for Michael Wayne Jones Jr., who brutally beat Casei Jones to death with a metal baseball bat before he strangled his 9-year-old and 4-year-old and drowned his youngest, 2 years old and 11 months old, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Alabama Man Found Guilty for Jan. 6 Charges, Had Posted YouTube Video Admitting to Bringing Knife and Claiming ‘Spirit of God’ Wanted Him to Breach Senate
Joshua Matthew Black, a 46-year-old Alabama man, was found guilty on Friday of multiple charges related to his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, with prosecutors aided by incriminatory social media content posted by Black and others. Hundreds of other Jan. 6 rioters were implicated...
Charles Manson's Heir: Judge Set To Rule On Who Will Inherit Notorious Cult Leader's $1 Million Estate 6 Years After His Death
A Los Angeles judge will decide this week on who inherits notorious cult leader Charles Manson's estimated $1 million estate, RadarOnline.com has learned. Those looking to take over as sole heir include former martial arts fighter Mason Freeman, who claims to be the criminal's grandson.Manson's "biological son" Daniel Arguelles also argued he should take over the reigns, while memorabilia collector Michael Channels claimed Manson left everything to him in a 2002 will. He said they were friends and pen pals for three decades.Arguelles, on the other hand, alleged Manson fathered him during a one-night stand with his late mother back...
‘Lonely Nerd’ Who Allegedly Attempted to ‘Seduce a Minor’ Online Busted in Undercover Sting Operation
A 46-year-old convicted sex offender using the screen name “Lonely Nerd” was arrested in California after he allegedly tried to “seduce” an undercover detective he believed to be a young girl, sent her obscene photographs, then made plans to meet up with her in-person. James Wessley Rankin was taken into custody on Friday and charged with a series of state and federal crimes stemming from the undercover sting operation, authorities announced.
Police Blindsided By New Statement From Parents of 6-Year-Old Accused of Shooting Teacher
The parents of a 6-year-old boy who allegedly intentionally shot his first grade teacher at a school in Newport News, Virginia earlier this month are apparently defending themselves and their son through an attorney. In an anonymized statement released through local attorney James Ellenson, the family claims the gun used...
Man Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Massachusetts Mother Who Disappeared in 2007
After more than 15 years, police say they know what happened to a mother who disappeared in Massachusetts a decade and a half ago. David Pena, 33, has been arrested for murdering Felicia McGuyer, 32 when she went missing, according to the Boston Police Department on Monday. Police previously said...
Pennsylvania Woman Allegedly Shot Her Elderly Parents in Head, Dismembered Them With Chainsaw
A Pennsylvania woman is now facing murder charges after police in Montgomery County say she shot her parents in the head and cut up their bodies with a chainsaw. Verity Beck, 49, is charged with first-degree murder and third-degree murder in the deaths of her parents, Reid and Miriam Beck, prosecutors announced in a press release.
18 correctional officers hospitalized, several prisoners sickened after 'mass overdose'
Eighteen correctional officers were rushed to the hospital and a number of inmates were taken to the medical ward after an apparent mass overdose situation at a central Illinois prison.
msn.com
Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico
A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
‘Attack That Evidence’: Bryan Kohberger’s Ex-Lawyer Reacts to Idaho Student Murders Case
While the recently released probable cause affidavit presented a “strong circumstantial case” for University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, his former attorney said the evidence isn’t as clear-cut. “When it’s viewed individually, you can attack that evidence as a defense attorney,” Jason LaBar, Chief Public...
‘They’re Gonna Have a Hard Time Getting a Conviction’: Dan Abrams Skeptical of Criminal Charges Against Alec Baldwin Over ‘Rust’ Shooting
Criminal charges will soon be filed over the shooting on the set of the western film “Rust” that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021, a prosecutor in New Mexico announced Thursday. Actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed each face over a year behind bars on charges of involuntary manslaughter.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Derek Chauvin’s Lawyer Asks Appeals Court to Toss Murder Convictions, Citing ‘Overwhelmingly Hostile’ Media Coverage
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of George Floyd’s murder, will challenge the jury’s verdict in a Minnesota appellate court on Wednesday. His attorney William F. Mohrman has argued that the “saturation news coverage” that greeted the case “poisoned” the jury. Chauvin received a 22.5 year sentence, following his convictions on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.
‘Can You Identify a Body with Broken Teeth?’: Brian Walshe Dismembered Wife Ana’s Body and Made Incriminating Internet Searches, Prosecutor Says
Brian Walshe, the man charged with murdering wife Ana Walshe, made a slew of incriminating internet searches and was allegedly seen on surveillance footage throwing away evidence in several dumpsters, a prosecutor said in his arraignment on Wednesday. Though trash collectors unwittingly took away some of that evidence for shredding...
Convicted Rapist Who Admitted to Stabbing 69-Year-Old Volunteer Inside Church Bathroom Learns His Fate
A 63-year-old man in Maryland will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after he admitted to killing 69-year-old Evelyn Player inside the bathroom of the distinguished church where she was a prominent member and volunteer. Baltimore City Circuit Judge Martin H. Schreiber on Tuesday sentenced Manzie Smith...
Law & Crime
New York City, NY
104K+
Followers
13K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 0