Feds Seek Life Sentence for ‘Sadistic’ Larry Ray: Sarah Lawrence Dad ‘Must Be Incapacitated’ for ‘Heinous’ Sex Trafficking Crimes

A Los Angeles judge will decide this week on who inherits notorious cult leader Charles Manson's estimated $1 million estate, RadarOnline.com has learned. Those looking to take over as sole heir include former martial arts fighter Mason Freeman, who claims to be the criminal's grandson.Manson's "biological son" Daniel Arguelles also argued he should take over the reigns, while memorabilia collector Michael Channels claimed Manson left everything to him in a 2002 will. He said they were friends and pen pals for three decades.Arguelles, on the other hand, alleged Manson fathered him during a one-night stand with his late mother back...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO