2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Smoke Shops Are Too Dangerous to Own & Operate In New York City. Luis "Blue Boy Rosado May Have Been a Victim as Well.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Wants National Czar On Migrants - Doesn't Vice President Harris Do That or Does She?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
17-year-old stabbed after being chased down, attacked by group of kids in Coney Island
One of the suspects took out a knife and stabbed the victim in the back while the others continued to attack.
15-year-old reported missing in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing in the Bronx. She was last seen Wednesday morning leaving her home on Metropolitan Oval. 15-year-old Leena Howe hasn’t been seen since approximately 8 am on Wednesday after leaving her residence. She is described as being a female Black, approximately 5’8″ tall, 115lbs. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a beige vest. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The post 15-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge Park
A 13-year-old girl's body was recovered from the East River in New York City after she threatened to jump while calling 911. Jade Smith's mother, Suyapa Martinez, 30, reported her missing around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Around 8 a.m. on Monday, her corpse was discovered in the water close to Brooklyn Bridge Park, and she was pronounced dead there.
Man dies after being shoved onto subway tracks in NYC, police say
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man died after he was shoved onto subway tracks during an altercation in Manhattan Friday, police said. The incident happened at the station at 96th Street and Broadway on the Upper West Side just before 2 a.m., according to the NYPD. The 34-year-old victim was involved in a […]
Boy, 15, shot outside Brooklyn school, latest victim of NYC teen gun violence
A 15-year-old boy was shot outside a Brooklyn high school on Thursday night, adding to a recent string of teen shooting incidents.
Man dies after being pushed onto subway tracks on Upper West Side; suspect charged
It appears there was some kind of argument between the men prior to the incident, which spilled out onto the platform.
NYPD: 2 wanted for stealing refrigerators, other household items in Brooklyn apartments
Two men are wanted for multiple robberies across Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.
Bronx suspect who beat and robbed autistic victim heading to prison
NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx man who punched an autistic man more than twenty times inside the lobby of their apartment building is heading to prison for six years. Steven Solano, 25, of East 155th Street, will serve five additional years of post-release supervision. “The defendant, in the process of robbing the victim, punched him more than 20 times in the face,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark. “This was a vicious attack and a traumatic experience for the victim, who is autistic and unable to communicate. His vision continues to be affected and he still suffers the lasting The post Bronx suspect who beat and robbed autistic victim heading to prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
2 people shot, including teenager, in the Bronx
A teenage boy was shot one time in the head and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
NBC New York
Is NYC Violating Right to Shelter Law? Woman Sleeps in Car Due to ‘Inhumane' Conditions
There are new allegations that New York City is violating the right to shelter for women entering its homeless system, as some say poor conditions, long delays and accommodations for migrants are causing them to choose the streets instead. Kathia Wiscovitch, a victim of domestic violence, says applying for a...
fox5ny.com
Elderly woman found dead with hands, feet tied in NYC apartment
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department says a 74-year-old woman was found dead inside her apartment with her hands and feet tied. Police responded to a 911 call Wednesday around 9:55 p.m. inside 126 W. 83 St., apartment #3K, on the Upper West Side. According to police,...
Student, 13, busted with revolver and fake gun at Bronx school: NYPD
FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 13-year-old student was busted with a .22 caliber revolver and a fake gun at a Bronx public school Thursday morning, police said. The boy was taken into custody after school safety agents found the teen with the weapons at MS363, the Academy for Personal Leadership and Excellence, on East […]
‘A beautiful soul.’ NYPD mourns loss of Staten Island police officer, father of 2
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD mourned the loss of Police Officer Steven Hernandez at a funeral mass in New Dorp before laying the Staten Islander to rest at Fairview Cemetery in New Jersey. Hernandez, a father of two young children, began his career at the 121st Precinct and...
Boogie Down dolphins frolic in Bronx River
A school of dolphins seen off the coast of Long Island in 2018. According to the parks department, the aquatic mammals' presence is a sign that efforts to restore some New York waterways — like the Bronx River — are working. The city parks department says the sighting is actually a good thing – and a sign that the waterway is a healthy habitat. [ more › ]
15-year-old boy dies after being shot in head outside rec center in the Bronx
Officials say it is likely the shooting was a result of a prior argument and that the teens may have been targeted.
Deadly stabbing started with argument over cigarette in Manhattan: DA
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A request for a cigarette ended with a man being stabbed to death, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday. John Wright, 35, allegedly chased, beat and fatally stabbed Carlos Rosario on Dec. 6, Bragg said. He was arrested two weeks later in the Bronx. Wright was charged in a New York […]
Man suffers facial burns during hot coffee attack in Midtown
NEW YORK, NY – A 42-year-old man suffered serious burns to his face after an unknown suspect threw a cup of hot coffee at him inside the vestibule area of Chase Bank, located at 615 8th Avenue. According to police, on Thursday, at around 3:40 am, officers responded to an assault call in Midtown Manhattan. Upon their arrival, they found the victim with burns to the right side of his face, neck, and shoulder. He was transported to New York Presbyterian/ Weill Cornell Medical Center and was listed in stable condition. Police sad the suspect entered the vestibule area of The post Man suffers facial burns during hot coffee attack in Midtown appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn man arrested and charged for murder of Aubrey Ammonds, father of three
NEW YORK, NY – Aubrey Ammonds, a father of three, was shot and killed at around 7 pm on September 7th outside 781 Belmont Avenue in East New York. On Thursday, the NYPD arrested 24-year-old Stephen Gardner for his murder. Gardner was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Police arrived on the scene in September to find Ammonds shot multiple times, unresponsive. He was taken to Interfaith Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. Ammonds was survived by his three children Aubrey Elijah, Aubrianna & August; Ammonds-General. The post Brooklyn man arrested and charged for murder of Aubrey Ammonds, father of three appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
Boy, 18-Year-Old Arrested for Violent NYC Teen Sneaker Robbery Attack: NYPD
A boy and an 18-year-old were arrested in connection to a violent attack against another teen in Manhattan earlier this month -- all to steal his sneakers, police said. According to the NYPD, on Jan 7, at around 9:15 p.m., in front of a McDonald's on Broadway in the Hamilton Heights section, a group approached a 16-year-old boy.
bkreader.com
Teen Girl Found Dead Near East River in Brooklyn, Police Say
A 13-year-old girl was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said. The girl’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was pronounced […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
