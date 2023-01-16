ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15-year-old reported missing in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing in the Bronx. She was last seen Wednesday morning leaving her home on Metropolitan Oval. 15-year-old Leena Howe hasn’t been seen since approximately 8 am on Wednesday after leaving her residence. She is described as being a female Black, approximately 5’8″ tall, 115lbs. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a beige vest.  Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The post 15-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man dies after being shoved onto subway tracks in NYC, police say

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man died after he was shoved onto subway tracks during an altercation in Manhattan Friday, police said. The incident happened at the station at 96th Street and Broadway on the Upper West Side just before 2 a.m., according to the NYPD. The 34-year-old victim was involved in a […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Bronx suspect who beat and robbed autistic victim heading to prison

NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx man who punched an autistic man more than twenty times inside the lobby of their apartment building is heading to prison for six years. Steven Solano, 25, of East 155th Street, will serve five additional years of post-release supervision. “The defendant, in the process of robbing the victim, punched him more than 20 times in the face,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark. “This was a vicious attack and a traumatic experience for the victim, who is autistic and unable to communicate. His vision continues to be affected and he still suffers the lasting The post Bronx suspect who beat and robbed autistic victim heading to prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Student, 13, busted with revolver and fake gun at Bronx school: NYPD

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 13-year-old student was busted with a .22 caliber revolver and a fake gun at a Bronx public school Thursday morning, police said. The boy was taken into custody after school safety agents found the teen with the weapons at MS363, the Academy for Personal Leadership and Excellence, on East […]
BRONX, NY
Gothamist

Boogie Down dolphins frolic in Bronx River

A school of dolphins seen off the coast of Long Island in 2018. According to the parks department, the aquatic mammals' presence is a sign that efforts to restore some New York waterways — like the Bronx River — are working. The city parks department says the sighting is actually a good thing – and a sign that the waterway is a healthy habitat. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Deadly stabbing started with argument over cigarette in Manhattan: DA

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A request for a cigarette ended with a man being stabbed to death, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday.  John Wright, 35, allegedly chased, beat and fatally stabbed Carlos Rosario on Dec. 6, Bragg said. He was arrested two weeks later in the Bronx. Wright was charged in a New York […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Man suffers facial burns during hot coffee attack in Midtown

NEW YORK, NY – A 42-year-old man suffered serious burns to his face after an unknown suspect threw a cup of hot coffee at him inside the vestibule area of Chase Bank, located at 615 8th Avenue. According to police, on Thursday, at around 3:40 am, officers responded to an assault call in Midtown Manhattan. Upon their arrival, they found the victim with burns to the right side of his face, neck, and shoulder. He was transported to New York Presbyterian/ Weill Cornell Medical Center and was listed in stable condition. Police sad the suspect entered the vestibule area of The post Man suffers facial burns during hot coffee attack in Midtown appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Brooklyn man arrested and charged for murder of Aubrey Ammonds, father of three

NEW YORK, NY – Aubrey Ammonds, a father of three, was shot and killed at around 7 pm on September 7th outside 781 Belmont Avenue in East New York. On Thursday, the NYPD arrested 24-year-old Stephen Gardner for his murder. Gardner was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Police arrived on the scene in September to find Ammonds shot multiple times, unresponsive. He was taken to Interfaith Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. Ammonds was survived by his three children Aubrey Elijah, Aubrianna & August; Ammonds-General. The post Brooklyn man arrested and charged for murder of Aubrey Ammonds, father of three appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Teen Girl Found Dead Near East River in Brooklyn, Police Say

A 13-year-old girl was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said. The girl’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was pronounced […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
BROOKLYN, NY

