Illinois State

R.A. Heim

Many families getting a one-time payment up to $400 from the state

Did you get a payment of $400 from the state of Illinois? You might want to double check to be sure that you didn't already receive this payment in your bank account. If you haven't gotten this money yet, it could be coming really soon as a direct deposit. This payment is part of a $1.8 billion relief package called the Illinois Family Relief Plan. The state is sending back tax money to many individuals. For example, if you make less than $200,000 per year, you will get a check for $50. For couples that earn under $400,000 will get a rebate of $100. You can also get money for up to three dependents which is an additional $100 each.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois

A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 3 More Illinois Store Closings

At one point, there were over 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores here in the state of Illinois. However, given the heaps of bad news BB&B got toward the end of last year, that number is dwindling--as you can see with the addition of more stores to their list of Illinois locations about to be shuttered permanently.
ILLINOIS STATE
wiproud.com

Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?

Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
MILWAUKEE, WI
1440 WROK

IL Crossing Guard And Mail Truck Caught In Middle Of Gun Fight

It's just like the old west where a gunfight breaks out in town in the middle of the street with innocent bystanders running for their lives. The world is becoming a scary place. Crime is a big problem everywhere including in Illinois, especially in Chicago. It's no longer just bad neighborhoods or at night. The trouble can happen anywhere during any part of the day. I have friends and family that won't go to Chicago because it's one of the worst places.
CHICAGO, IL
25newsnow.com

Isolated tornado risk possible this evening

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A combination of warm and seasonably humid air along with favorable wind shear will allow for a conditional risk for a few strong or severe storms this afternoon and evening, some of which may be capable of producing an isolated tornado and hail. Looking ahead, we’ll see another chance for rain and possibly some snow later this week as colder air returns to Central Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois State Police: Two killed in I-57 shooting, crash

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people from Arkansas were killed on Wednesday when Illinois State Police officials said they were shot and their vehicle crashed on Interstate 57. The crash happened in the southbound lanes just north of Chebanse. State troopers responded to the scene at 1:30 p.m. and found a 34-year-old female driver […]
CHEBANSE, IL

