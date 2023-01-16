Did you get a payment of $400 from the state of Illinois? You might want to double check to be sure that you didn't already receive this payment in your bank account. If you haven't gotten this money yet, it could be coming really soon as a direct deposit. This payment is part of a $1.8 billion relief package called the Illinois Family Relief Plan. The state is sending back tax money to many individuals. For example, if you make less than $200,000 per year, you will get a check for $50. For couples that earn under $400,000 will get a rebate of $100. You can also get money for up to three dependents which is an additional $100 each.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO