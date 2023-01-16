Read full article on original website
Related
947wls.com
Check Your Mega Million Tickets!! Five $10,000, one $20,000 and one $1 Million tickets sold in and around Chicago
No one in Illinois won the $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize, but there were plenty of winners in and around Chicago. The winning numbers were 30, 43, 45, 46 and 51, and the Mega Ball was 14. Are you a winner?…. There was one $1 Million winner in Evanston at...
Many Chicago-Area Homeowners Will Soon Receive a Refund. See If You're Eligible
Thousands of homeowners in the Chicago area will be receiving refund checks in the coming months, but are you one of them?. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas announced checks for more than 50,000 will begin distribution this week for residents who overpaid on their first property tax installment last year.
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Evanston, 6 other Illinois Lottery players win slice of prize
Although one person in Maine won the massive $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, seven Illinois Lottery players are also getting a slice of the winnings.
Winning $1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Chicago Suburbs, Illinois Lottery Says
While an Illinois resident didn't walk away with Friday's staggering $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot, someone did win a hefty prize. A person in the Chicago suburbs was among the 14 people in 10 states to win a sizable $1 million prize. The lucky ticket was sold in Evanston, at the 7-Eleven located at 847 N. Dodge Ave.
Many families getting a one-time payment up to $400 from the state
Did you get a payment of $400 from the state of Illinois? You might want to double check to be sure that you didn't already receive this payment in your bank account. If you haven't gotten this money yet, it could be coming really soon as a direct deposit. This payment is part of a $1.8 billion relief package called the Illinois Family Relief Plan. The state is sending back tax money to many individuals. For example, if you make less than $200,000 per year, you will get a check for $50. For couples that earn under $400,000 will get a rebate of $100. You can also get money for up to three dependents which is an additional $100 each.
Illinois Resident Wins $1 Million on Mega Millions Drawing
It may not have been the historic $1.35 billion jackpot, but one lucky player in Illinois woke up a millionaire, thanks to matching all five numbers in last night's Mega Millions drawing. While it's currently unknown where in Illinois the ticket was sold, the Illinois Lottery confirms that one Illinois...
Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Chicago suburbs: Here's where
EVANSTON, Ill. - One lucky Mega Millions player defied the odds and won a historic jackpot on Friday night. A single ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Maine, making someone $1.348 billion richer – that's the second-largest jackpot in the game's history. There were 26 drawings before...
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
fox32chicago.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold for huge jackpot, $1M ticket sold in Illinois
After 26 drawings someone finally won the $1.35 billion jackpot Friday night. The winning ticket was sold in main. Many other matched five numbers to claim a $1 million prize, including a player in Illinois.
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 3 More Illinois Store Closings
At one point, there were over 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores here in the state of Illinois. However, given the heaps of bad news BB&B got toward the end of last year, that number is dwindling--as you can see with the addition of more stores to their list of Illinois locations about to be shuttered permanently.
wiproud.com
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?
Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
Rural Illinois couple sentenced for identity theft, bank fraud
A man and woman from southern Illinois were sentenced this week after admitting to identity theft and bank fraud.
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
IL Crossing Guard And Mail Truck Caught In Middle Of Gun Fight
It's just like the old west where a gunfight breaks out in town in the middle of the street with innocent bystanders running for their lives. The world is becoming a scary place. Crime is a big problem everywhere including in Illinois, especially in Chicago. It's no longer just bad neighborhoods or at night. The trouble can happen anywhere during any part of the day. I have friends and family that won't go to Chicago because it's one of the worst places.
25newsnow.com
Isolated tornado risk possible this evening
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A combination of warm and seasonably humid air along with favorable wind shear will allow for a conditional risk for a few strong or severe storms this afternoon and evening, some of which may be capable of producing an isolated tornado and hail. Looking ahead, we’ll see another chance for rain and possibly some snow later this week as colder air returns to Central Illinois.
Illinois State Police: Two killed in I-57 shooting, crash
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people from Arkansas were killed on Wednesday when Illinois State Police officials said they were shot and their vehicle crashed on Interstate 57. The crash happened in the southbound lanes just north of Chebanse. State troopers responded to the scene at 1:30 p.m. and found a 34-year-old female driver […]
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-12 After Running Off Roadway and Striking a Tree
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-12 After Running Off Roadway and Striking a Tree. Madisonville, Louisiana – A Louisiana man died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish after his vehicle went off the road and hit a tree. Louisiana State Police reported...
Comments / 0