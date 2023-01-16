Warped world of Adin Ross as influencer is banned from Twitch after backing Andrew Tate and streaming shock videos

DISGRACED influencer Adin Ross has been hit with another Twitch ban after continuing to back accused sex trafficker Andrew Tate and streaming more shock videos.

Adin, 22, has continued to publicly support 36-year-old influencer Tate following his arrest in Romania last month.

Twitch streamer Adin Ross has been banned from the platform Credit: Instagram/Adin Ross

He shaved his head in apparent solidarity with friend Andrew Tate Credit: Twitter

He has continued to support disgraced influencer Tate Credit: AP

Although Adin has no connection to Tate's alleged crimes, he has spoken multiple times in support of him, recorded a sit-down chat with the former kickboxer last year, and even shaved his head in apparent solidarity.

Tate is being held in prison in Romania over charges of rape, human trafficking, and organised crime.

He bragged that he ran a webcam sex girl business which brought in "$600,000 a month" through fleecing lonely men.

Tate and three others are accused of luring women back to their villa, where at least six were reportedly forced to perform in adult videos that were then sold online.

The brothers will be held in custody until the end of January while cops continue their enquiries.

Tate's videos where he bragged about his lavish, hyper-masculine lifestyle were viewed more than 11 billion times online, sparking fury for his self-proclaimed "misogynist" persona.

Adin, who had some seven million followers on Twitch, linked up with Tate for a collaboration video in Dubai last year.

On Friday, Adin revealed he had been banned from Twitch - where streamers broadcast what they are doing live to their followers - for a seventh time.

It isn't clear why the platform banned Adin, although he seems to have been accused of breaking its terms of service during a live stream.

Users who tried to access Adin's channel were greeted by a message reading: "This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

During the short clip, he wore a "Top Boss" cap, likely alluding to Tate's "Top G" nickname.

While he didn't mention Tate's name directly in his video, Adin appeared to reference the ideology of the controversial internet personality.

"Just because you're not gonna see that much of me, just understand that I'm here, and I'm gonna still be putting in the work and I'm still gonna be doing this journey," he said.

"It doesn't stop anything. I'm still Adin. I'm still me. I'm still bald."

Just because you're not gonna see that much of me, just understand that I'm here, and I'm gonna still be putting in the work and I'm still gonna be doing this journey

There is speculation that Adin's Twitch account may have been banned over a gruesome stunt during a live stream which left his bodyguard in hospital.

Earlier this month, Adin's bodyguard snapped his arm during a live stream in horror scenes.

Ant, who provides Adin's security, was having an arm wrestle with fellow streamer Zias when his arm suddenly broke with a sickening cracking noise.

Adin rushed to switch off the stream following the horror accident.

He previously talked openly about his "genuine friendship" with former Big Brother contestant Tate.

In a recent episode of the Full Send podcast, he claimed that his pal's ongoing legal struggles are also affecting him personally.

He said: "I talked to him [Tate] a lot when there were no cameras on. We text and stuff, we'd call.

"Like I said, I had a genuine bond of friendship with him, and people don't really understand that this all happening actually affects me, because it's like, that's my friend."

He went on: "We talk on a daily basis. I’m like, 'Hey bro, I’m in a slump right now. How do I get out of bed today? I don’t feel good mentally.' He’d give me advice. Like, 'Yo, you need to get the f**k up outta your bed. You laying there is not going to do anything.' He’d just text me stuff."

And Adin also jumped to the defence of Andrew's brother Tristan Tate, who was arrested alongside his sibling as Romanian police raided his luxury compound outside of the capital Bucharest.

"They genuinely care, bro," he insisted. "They wanna see me take this journey."

Adin added that he would "wait and see" what comes of the Tate investigation before making his final verdict on him.

Tate's lawyer has denied all the charges against him.

Adin has some six million followers on live-streaming platform Twitch Credit: YouTube

Andrew and his brother Tristan Tate were both arrested last month

Romanian police accuse them of human trafficking, rape, and organised crime Credit: AP

The streamer's support for Tate is the latest in a series of controversial statements and actions made by the Boca Raton, Florida-born personality.

He was also slated for guessing the average US salary was $100,000 a year, in comments which saw him branded "out of touch" by fans.

The average American in fact earns $54,132 a year, according to stats released last year.

His guest was unable to hide their shock at Adin's outlandish answer.

They immediately wondered aloud: "Did you just hear this motherf*****," asking Adin if he was "f***ing crazy".

Adin, best known for streaming the games NBA 2K20 and GTA V, has also continued to speak out in support of rapper Tory Lanez.

Lanez was recently found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion following an argument at a Hollywood house party in July 2020.

In April last year, Adin was banned "indefinitely" from Twitch, a year after he received his first ban from the platform.

In a since-deleted tweet, Ross wrote: "I got banned on Twitch, indefinitely."

He continued: "I am not sure what I said though? I'm not sure what I did? It occurred on stream or VOD? I don't know man."

His first ban came just a little over one year ago, in April 2021.

Ross was streaming alongside his friend and fellow YouTuber, Zias.

While on video, Zias took a phone call and proceeded to call Ross a "f****t".

Zias used the homophobic slur while still under the watchful eye of thousands of Twitch viewers.

Ross was banned from Twitch shortly thereafter.

In response, his fanbase kickstarted a #FreeAdin hashtag on Twitter.

He was again briefly banned in July of the same year, after driving and streaming on his phone, which is illegal in California.