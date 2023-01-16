ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Obnoxiously loud car? A traffic camera might be listening

NEW YORK (AP) — After the relative quiet of the pandemic, New York City has come roaring back. Just listen: Jackhammers. Honking cars and trucks. Rumbling subway trains. Sirens. Shouting. Over the years, there have been numerous efforts to quiet the cacophony. One of the latest: traffic cameras equipped...
OSHA cites Amazon for safety hazards at three warehouses amid larger investigation

(NEXSTAR) – Amazon, which calls itself “Earth’s safest place to work,” is facing more than $60,000 in proposed penalties after federal safety inspectors reported unsafe working conditions in three U.S. warehouses. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Wednesday that it has cited Amazon for exposing...
