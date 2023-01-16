Read full article on original website
Novak Djokovic advances at Australian Open; Andy Murray out
Novak Djokovic moved closer to his 10th Australian Open title on Saturday with a 7-6 (7), 6-3, 6-4 victory over Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday in Melbourne, but it wasn't easy. Djokovic, the fourth seed, battled through a hamstring injury in the third-round match and needed a medical timeout following...
Caroline Garcia rallies to reach Aussie fourth round
No. 4 seed Caroline Garcia of France rallied to reach the Australian Open fourth round with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 win Saturday against Germany's Laura Siegemund. Still seeking her first Grand Slam singles title, the 29-year-old Garcia advanced to the final 16 in Melbourne for the second time (2018).
